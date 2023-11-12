We've all had that experience where we've been so impressed by one of the actosr in a movie or TV show that you can't help but think to yourself, They are so perfect in this there is NO way anybody else could've played it! Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Knight is a perfect example of this and one everybody agrees on.
And a more recent example is Janelle James as Ava Coleman in Abbott Elementary. Recently, I came across this Reddit thread where user AMissKathyNewman was curious about just that when they started a thread titled: "Actors who were absolutely perfect for their role."
The thread got over 3.8K responses from people eager to share the actors they thought were just perfectly cast in their movie and TV roles. Below are the top, best, and most often commented actors:
1. Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls
2. Nick Offerman as Bill in The Last of US
3. Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde films
4. Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek
5. Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer
6. Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl
7. Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes in Misery
8. Antony Starr as Homelander in The Boys
9. J. K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man films
10. Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House in House
11. Jessica Walter as Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development
12. Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho
13. Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings films
14. Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU
15. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones
16. Christopher Reeve as Clark Kent/Superman in the Superman films
17. Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates in Psycho
18. Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision
19. Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs
20. James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos
21. Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, The Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey
22. Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians and 102 Dalmatians
23. And lastly, Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie
You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity