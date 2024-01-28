13.

"You want to see Romeo + Juliet in 1996? First get home and check the days and times of showings in the newspaper. Then call round all your friends individually to see who wants to go and what days they're available. Then ring them all again to confirm. Then meet at the cinema at a specific time in a specific place. Then hope you're in time to get seats together. Then hope you told your dad the right time to pick you up, because if there were too many trailers you have to leave early or risk his wrath."