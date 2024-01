9.

"When I was 2, I watched Bambi at some people’s house. I loved it so much that every single birthday and Christmas after that I asked foron VHS. Except that back then you had to wait for Disney to bring back certain films from The Vault every few years on VHS. I was 8, when we were in a store and finally saw the VHS of! We could NOT afford any frivolous purchases at the time, but still, my mom grabbed the tape, tossed in the cart and told my father, 'We're getting this no mater what, this is all she ever asks for as a present.' Now you can stream it, buy it online, probably still find it in DVD some places, etc."