Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us What Things About Growing Up In The '90s Now Feel Laughably Antiquated Or Would Be Confusing To Kids Today

There was a time when all we wanted to do was talk on the phone.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

Honestly, it feels like I blinked my eyes and all of 2023 went by in flash and now we're in 2024. And also, yet again, I am reminded that that the '90s weren't 10 years ago, but actually 25-plus years ago.

happy new year 2024 sign
Ketut Agus Suardika / Getty Images

But at the same time, everything is so different now that the '90s also feel like they could've been 50 years ago. That had me thinking about how some of the things we did back then would sound like we grew up in the 1930s to kids today. So, what I want to know is: If you were a kid, tween, or teen that grew up in the '90s, what things about that period would be absolutely something that kids today couldn't truly understand?

loading bar on a computer
Olegback / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maybe it's something like if you wanted to watch a movie you heard about but your local video store didn't carry a copy of it — and stores like Target or Walmart didn't have it in stock to buy — you simply couldn't watch it, period.

people at a video rental store
Bob Rowan / Getty Images

Perhaps, similarly, you couldn't just buy anything you wanted at any moment. You would have to go to the store and buy what you wanted in person (or through a catalog, which took weeks to get). Also, if something was out of stock you literally couldn't do anything about it other than wait for them to hopefully restock it or have the employee call another store to see if they had the item in stock.

person shopping in store
James Leynse / Corbis via Getty Images

Or, maybe it would be that, unless your family was well-off, the entire family shared one computer — which usually resulted in many fights between you and your siblings over who got to use it when.

kid on the computer
Dorann Weber / Getty Images

Or, perhaps it's that we didn't document every moment of our lives with photos (and much less video). Buying and developing film was expensive, so for the most part we just took photos of special events and moments.

teen opening presents on their birthday
Jena Ardell / Getty Images

So tell us what things about growing up in the '90s now feel laughably antiquated or would be confusing to kids today in the comments below, or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.