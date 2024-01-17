Honestly, it feels like I blinked my eyes and all of 2023 went by in flash and now we're in 2024. And also, yet again, I am reminded that that the '90s weren't 10 years ago, but actually 25-plus years ago.
But at the same time, everything is sodifferent now that the '90s also feel like they could've been 50 years ago. That had me thinking about how some of the things we did back then would sound like we grew up in the 1930s to kids today. So, what I want to know is: If you were a kid, tween, or teen that grew up in the '90s, what things about that period would be absolutely something that kids today couldn't truly understand?
Maybe it's something like if you wanted to watch a movie you heard about but your local video store didn't carry a copy of it — and stores like Target or Walmart didn't have it in stock to buy — you simply couldn't watch it, period.
Perhaps, similarly, you couldn't just buy anything you wanted at any moment. You would have to go to the store and buy what you wanted in person (or through a catalog, which took weeks to get). Also, if something was out of stock you literally couldn't do anything about it other than wait for them to hopefully restock it or have the employee call another store to see if they had the item in stock.
Or, maybe it would be that, unless your family was well-off, the entire family shared one computer — which usually resulted in many fights between you and your siblings over who got to use it when.
Or, perhaps it's that we didn't document every moment of our lives with photos (and much less video). Buying and developing film was expensive, so for the most part we just took photos of special events and moments.