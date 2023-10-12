    If You're Between 32–45, You'll Immediately Realize That These 37 Photos Have Been Living Rent-Free Deep In Your Mind For The Last Two Decades

    Back when there was NO bigger flex than owning a TV with a built-in DVD and VCR combo.

    Brian Galindo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. VH1's I Love the '80s, '90s, and '70s, which you learned sooooo much stuff about pop culture and even history from:

    Closeup of Michael Ian Black
    VH1/Rerunners / Via youtube.com

    2. And VH1's The Fabulous Life of... which you learned all about luxury brands from:

    &quot;The Fabulous Life of Jennifer Lopez&quot;
    VH1

    3. The home login screen for Windows XP on your family's computer:

    A WindowsXP home page
    Microsoft / Via Twitter: @NostalgiaFolder

    4. The singing mutant Quiznos hamsters that were just horrifying:

    Screenshot from a Quiznos commercial
    Tom Nash/ Quinzos / Via youtube.com

    5. The Fantanas and their catchy AF "Wanna Fanta! Don't you wanna?" jingle:

    The Fantanas
    FT Depot/ Fanta / Via youtube.com

    6. The skill of taking selfies with flip phones:

    A woman taking a selfie on a flip phone
    Dave Hogan / Getty Images

    7. TVs that came with built-in DVD and VHS players, which were such a flex if you owned one:

    A TV with a VCR and DVD player
    bestbuy.com

    8. The iHome stereo with the remote, which was also such a flex if you owned one:

    The iPod home stereo
    walmart.com

    9. And iPod socks that literally did nothing to protect your iPod if you accidentally dropped it:

    iPod socks
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    10. Purple and green ketchup that you swore tasted different than regular ketchup:

    Getty Images, Gary Tramontina / Sygma via Getty Images

    11. Madonna and Missy Elliott's "Into the Hollywood Groove" Gap commercial and ad campaign:

    Closeup of Missy Elliott and Madonna
    The Gap via Getty Images

    12. Jessica Simpson's Dessert Beauty, which you really wanted only to see if it actually tasted good:

    Jessica Simpson&#x27;s Dessert Beauty line
    L. Cohen / WireImage for Musicland Group Inc.

    13. The belt section at Hot Topic which was full of studded belts — but you could also pick up a white or clear belt:

    Hot Topic belts
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    14. The over-priced CD section at Borders that you were always tempted to buy a CD from:

    A CD section in a store
    Tim Boyle / Getty Images

    15. Club Libby Lu stores at the mall, which looked like it was the love child of Bratz Dolls and the Limited Too:

    A little girl wearing a Club Libby Lu shirt
    Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images

    16. The massage chairs inside Sharper Image that always had one old man hogging one up for way too long:

    People sitting in massage chairs
    Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

    17. Watching marathons of Trading Spaces on TLC on the weekends. And mainly watching them for the reactions of the people who got an ugly redecorated room:

    The cast of &quot;Trading Spaces&quot;
    A. Smith & Co. Productions / A. Smith & Co. Productions / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    18. Watching MTV's Pimp My Ride to see what horrible makeover they'd do to the cars:

    &quot;Pimp My Ride&quot;
    MTV UK / Via youtube.com

    19. MapQuest maps that you printed out. And 99% of the time you forgot to print out only black and white instead of color:

    MapQuest directions
    Altilongitude / Via reddit.com

    20. Celebs wearing American flag, I ❤️ NY, and FDNY clothing on red carpets and events after 9/11:

    Kmazur / WireImage, Gregg Deguire / WireImage

    21. The red Netflix envelope, which was always a little thrill when you saw it in the mail:

    A Netflix envelope with a DVD in it
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    22. The absolute magical chaos that was the midnight release of a new Harry Potter book:

    Fans at a Harry Potter book release
    Henny Ray Abrams / AFP via Getty Images

    23. Philadelphia Cheesecake Snack Bars, which were the perfect afterschool treat or dessert:

    Philadelphia Snack Bars
    Blinko1009 / Via reddit.com

    24. Restaurants and food brands changing their products in order to be Atkins friendly:

    A Subway menu
    Tim Boyle / Getty Images

    25. The stack of blank CDs that sat next to the computer — which could inspire you to make a mix CD by just looking at it:

    Blank CDs
    bhphotovideo.com

    26. The gaudy outfits David and Victoria Beckham wore on the red carpets in the early '00s:

    Closeup of Victoria and David Beckham
    Alain Benainous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    27. The Disney DVDs that came with FastPlay, which you would press immediately, but it never seemed to actually work:

    Disney&#x27;s FastPlay menu
    Disney

    28. Interactive DVD menus that sometimes came with hidden features that you needed to know how to access:

    A Shrek DVD menu
    Nostalgivault/ Dreamworks / Via youtube.com

    29. The Girls Gone Wild commercials they played late at night and you were always worried someone would walk in while it was playing:

    Girls Gone Wild commercial
    Millennium VHS/ Girls Gone Wild / Via youtube.com

    30. The "Animal crackers in my soup" part from the Shirley Temple Little Darling DVD commercial that played ALL the time on Cartoon Network:

    Closeup of Shirley Temple
    Cartoon TV Shows, commercials and bumpers/ Fox Film / Via youtube.com

    31. Best Buy having, like, 50% of its floor space dedicated to just DVDs:

    A man shopping for DVDs
    Tim Boyle / Getty Images

    32. And the Best Buy Geek Squad Volkswagen Beetles that were always parked outside:

    A Geek Squad VW
    Tim Boyle / Getty Images

    33. LiveStrong bracelets, which you wore because it was popular and it showed you "cared":

    A LiveStrong bracelet
    Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

    34. And the red string bracelets celebs wore because they were into Kabbalah:

    A man wearing a red string on his wrist
    Toni Anne Barson / FilmMagic

    35. The bright green "on light" on the old external computer speakers:

    A computer speaker
    Rebecca Kahl / Via youtube.com

    36. Turning on your desktop like this and then feeling the warm heat of the computer tower on your leg:

    A person turning on a computer with their foot
    QuizureII / Via reddit.com

    37. And lastly, having Internet Explorer crash on you, which was always at the worst time:

    A computer with a virus on it
    knowyourmeme.com