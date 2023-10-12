Rewind·Posted on Oct 12, 2023If You're Between 32–45, You'll Immediately Realize That These 37 Photos Have Been Living Rent-Free Deep In Your Mind For The Last Two DecadesBack when there was NO bigger flex than owning a TV with a built-in DVD and VCR combo.by Brian GalindoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. VH1's I Love the '80s, '90s, and '70s, which you learned sooooo much stuff about pop culture and even history from: VH1/Rerunners / Via youtube.com 2. And VH1's The Fabulous Life of... which you learned all about luxury brands from: VH1 3. The home login screen for Windows XP on your family's computer: Microsoft / Via Twitter: @NostalgiaFolder 4. The singing mutant Quiznos hamsters that were just horrifying: Tom Nash/ Quinzos / Via youtube.com 5. The Fantanas and their catchy AF "Wanna Fanta! Don't you wanna?" jingle: FT Depot/ Fanta / Via youtube.com 6. The skill of taking selfies with flip phones: Dave Hogan / Getty Images 7. TVs that came with built-in DVD and VHS players, which were such a flex if you owned one: bestbuy.com 8. The iHome stereo with the remote, which was also such a flex if you owned one: walmart.com 9. And iPod socks that literally did nothing to protect your iPod if you accidentally dropped it: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images 10. Purple and green ketchup that you swore tasted different than regular ketchup: Getty Images, Gary Tramontina / Sygma via Getty Images 11. Madonna and Missy Elliott's "Into the Hollywood Groove" Gap commercial and ad campaign: The Gap via Getty Images 12. Jessica Simpson's Dessert Beauty, which you really wanted only to see if it actually tasted good: L. Cohen / WireImage for Musicland Group Inc. 13. The belt section at Hot Topic which was full of studded belts — but you could also pick up a white or clear belt: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images 14. The over-priced CD section at Borders that you were always tempted to buy a CD from: Tim Boyle / Getty Images 15. Club Libby Lu stores at the mall, which looked like it was the love child of Bratz Dolls and the Limited Too: Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images 16. The massage chairs inside Sharper Image that always had one old man hogging one up for way too long: Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images 17. Watching marathons of Trading Spaces on TLC on the weekends. And mainly watching them for the reactions of the people who got an ugly redecorated room: A. Smith & Co. Productions / A. Smith & Co. Productions / Courtesy: Everett Collection 18. Watching MTV's Pimp My Ride to see what horrible makeover they'd do to the cars: MTV UK / Via youtube.com 19. MapQuest maps that you printed out. And 99% of the time you forgot to print out only black and white instead of color: Altilongitude / Via reddit.com 20. Celebs wearing American flag, I ❤️ NY, and FDNY clothing on red carpets and events after 9/11: Kmazur / WireImage, Gregg Deguire / WireImage 21. The red Netflix envelope, which was always a little thrill when you saw it in the mail: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images 22. The absolute magical chaos that was the midnight release of a new Harry Potter book: Henny Ray Abrams / AFP via Getty Images 23. Philadelphia Cheesecake Snack Bars, which were the perfect afterschool treat or dessert: Blinko1009 / Via reddit.com 24. Restaurants and food brands changing their products in order to be Atkins friendly: Tim Boyle / Getty Images 25. The stack of blank CDs that sat next to the computer — which could inspire you to make a mix CD by just looking at it: bhphotovideo.com 26. The gaudy outfits David and Victoria Beckham wore on the red carpets in the early '00s: Alain Benainous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images 27. The Disney DVDs that came with FastPlay, which you would press immediately, but it never seemed to actually work: Disney 28. Interactive DVD menus that sometimes came with hidden features that you needed to know how to access: Nostalgivault/ Dreamworks / Via youtube.com 29. The Girls Gone Wild commercials they played late at night and you were always worried someone would walk in while it was playing: Millennium VHS/ Girls Gone Wild / Via youtube.com 30. The "Animal crackers in my soup" part from the Shirley Temple Little Darling DVD commercial that played ALL the time on Cartoon Network: Cartoon TV Shows, commercials and bumpers/ Fox Film / Via youtube.com 31. Best Buy having, like, 50% of its floor space dedicated to just DVDs: Tim Boyle / Getty Images 32. And the Best Buy Geek Squad Volkswagen Beetles that were always parked outside: Tim Boyle / Getty Images 33. LiveStrong bracelets, which you wore because it was popular and it showed you "cared": Stephen Chernin / Getty Images 34. And the red string bracelets celebs wore because they were into Kabbalah: Toni Anne Barson / FilmMagic 35. The bright green "on light" on the old external computer speakers: Rebecca Kahl / Via youtube.com 36. Turning on your desktop like this and then feeling the warm heat of the computer tower on your leg: QuizureII / Via reddit.com 37. And lastly, having Internet Explorer crash on you, which was always at the worst time: knowyourmeme.com