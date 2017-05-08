Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

No, A Little Girl Didn't Tell Donald Trump He Was "A Disgrace To The World"

Yep, it's fake news.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A short clip has gone viral on Twitter, showing a young girl telling "Donald Trump" he's a "disgrace to the world" before snapping a photo.

who is she 👏🏿
najahta @najahtaa

who is she 👏🏿

Reply Retweet Favorite

The clip has over 96,000 retweets and over 140,000 likes... however, the "Donald Trump" in the video is actually an impersonator.

Yep, it's fake news.

Really, it's Anthony Atamanuik. In the past, Atamanuik has worked on shows including 30 Rock and Broad City, and he currently stars as Trump in The President Show.

This is Atamanuik on The Chris Gethard Show in 2016. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fusion

This is Atamanuik on The Chris Gethard Show in 2016.

It's Atamanuik's impression of Trump that has people cheering, as they believe they are witnessing the US President getting served by a child. Here's the long version of the now viral clip people have been sharing.

The president greets the Tax Day protesters, and the crowd LOVES him. Huge! https://t.co/KJ41qK2OEJ
The President Show @PresidentShow

The president greets the Tax Day protesters, and the crowd LOVES him. Huge! https://t.co/KJ41qK2OEJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Plenty of people loved the clip, and perhaps RT'd a tad too quickly, believing it to be the real deal. Here's Rosie O'Donnell.

SHE IS THE REAL DEAL @najahtaa #urSATAN-smile
ROSIE @Rosie

SHE IS THE REAL DEAL @najahtaa #urSATAN-smile

Reply Retweet Favorite

And thousands more:

@najahtaa @jentrification The little queen has more heart & courage than 53% of White female voters
Ms. Aishia @divatherapist

@najahtaa @jentrification The little queen has more heart & courage than 53% of White female voters

Reply Retweet Favorite
@najahtaa @ShaunKing Just gonna have this on an infinite loop.
Geesubay @geesubay

@najahtaa @ShaunKing Just gonna have this on an infinite loop.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@najahtaa *waits for wypipo to complain about her parents raising her to be disrespectful to the president*
deja 💕 @dejamonet

@najahtaa *waits for wypipo to complain about her parents raising her to be disrespectful to the president* "you pe… https://t.co/A3qLY1Bz8U

Reply Retweet Favorite
@najahtaa @SirBenjaminKing She needs to learn respect for her President and her elders. Kids these days have no res… https://t.co/Mx8X4qJI0h
Eric Vancura @ericjv74

@najahtaa @SirBenjaminKing She needs to learn respect for her President and her elders. Kids these days have no res… https://t.co/Mx8X4qJI0h

Reply Retweet Favorite
@najahtaa I would love to see the pic she caught of his face... after a 7 year old girl speaks the truth #YouAreADisgracetotheWorld
standupresistpersist @ShoutAloudNow

@najahtaa I would love to see the pic she caught of his face... after a 7 year old girl speaks the truth #YouAreADisgracetotheWorld

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BrianneGRuth @najahtaa she took a pic of his orange ass face after that as well to humiliate him i love this song
rebekka @lavendersdolan

@BrianneGRuth @najahtaa she took a pic of his orange ass face after that as well to humiliate him i love this song

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, some knew immediately just what was going on.

@najahtaa That isn't Trump- it's an actor who is very good at playing Trump.
MP @Myrnoproud1

@najahtaa That isn't Trump- it's an actor who is very good at playing Trump.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@najahtaa obviously this is from that show on Comedy Centeal. The real trump would never want to be that close to a Black person.
cx @cxcope

@najahtaa obviously this is from that show on Comedy Centeal. The real trump would never want to be that close to a Black person.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@najahtaa @huskydusty that’s not even donald trump.
david ehrlich @davidehrlich

@najahtaa @huskydusty that’s not even donald trump.

Reply Retweet Favorite

To his credit, Atamanuik fessed up to being the "Trump" in the video well before it went fully viral.

@najahtaa I'm the guy playing Trump from the @PresidentShow and that little girl was brave, funny and smart. Also,… https://t.co/2l7EPIljaP
Anthony Atamanuik @TonyAtamanuik

@najahtaa I'm the guy playing Trump from the @PresidentShow and that little girl was brave, funny and smart. Also,… https://t.co/2l7EPIljaP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews