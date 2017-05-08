No, A Little Girl Didn't Tell Donald Trump He Was "A Disgrace To The World"

A short clip has gone viral on Twitter, showing a young girl telling "Donald Trump" he's a "disgrace to the world" before snapping a photo.
The clip has over 96,000 retweets and over 140,000 likes... however, the "Donald Trump" in the video is actually an impersonator.
Yep, it's fake news.
Really, it's Anthony Atamanuik. In the past, Atamanuik has worked on shows including 30 Rock and Broad City, and he currently stars as Trump in The President Show.
It's Atamanuik's impression of Trump that has people cheering, as they believe they are witnessing the US President getting served by a child. Here's the long version of the now viral clip people have been sharing.
Plenty of people loved the clip, and perhaps RT'd a tad too quickly, believing it to be the real deal. Here's Rosie O'Donnell.
And thousands more:
Of course, some knew immediately just what was going on.
To his credit, Atamanuik fessed up to being the "Trump" in the video well before it went fully viral.
