This Woman Tried To Start A Marriage Equality Hashtag For Straight People And It Backfired

"Parents, don't forget to take a sweet selfie with your kids to show support for women with infertility issues too!"

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Mia Freedman, the owner of Australian women's network Mamamia, has sparked controversy online after publishing a piece called "Straight, married women want marriage equality too."

In it, Freedman addressed the issue of same-sex marriage – which has been the topic of much discussion in Australia recently – and dismisses the argument that legalizing same-sex marriage would diminish or change the meaning of heterosexual marriages.


In it, Freedman addressed the issue of same-sex marriage – which has been the topic of much discussion in Australia recently – and dismisses the argument that legalizing same-sex marriage would diminish or change the meaning of heterosexual marriages.

Freedman closes the piece by asking her straight readers to show their support for same-sex marriage by putting a photo of themselves pointing at their wedding ring with the hashtag #married4marriageequality on social media.

However, many people saw the hashtag campaign as insensitive and tone deaf, and the reactions on Twitter said just as much.

thought marriage equality was about LGBTQI people?? GUESS AGAIN
woke history month @exxexxexxexxe

thought marriage equality was about LGBTQI people?? GUESS AGAIN


read the goddamn room mia
Bec Shaw @Brocklesnitch

read the goddamn room mia


Mia Freedman: I care about LGBTQI rights!!! L - look G - guys B - basically it's T - time to Q - quietly make I -… https://t.co/Q1C8uNRfNx
Michelle Rennex @michellerennex

Mia Freedman: I care about LGBTQI rights!!! L - look G - guys B - basically it's T - time to Q - quietly make I -… https://t.co/Q1C8uNRfNx


"Decent Intentions, Horrific Execution" A Memoir By Mia Freedman
debbie carr @debbieecarr

"Decent Intentions, Horrific Execution" A Memoir By Mia Freedman



People quickly hijacked the hashtag and had their fun with it.

Parents, don't forget to take a sweet selfie with your kids to show support for women with infertility issues too! #married4marriageequality
Doug Jamieson @itsdougjam

Parents, don't forget to take a sweet selfie with your kids to show support for women with infertility issues too! #married4marriageequality


Homeless man: "Do you have any change so I can get some food?" Me: "No. But here's a photo of my lunch!" #married4marriageequality
Kirsty Webeck 🏳️‍🌈 @KirstyWebeck

Homeless man: "Do you have any change so I can get some food?" Me: "No. But here's a photo of my lunch!" #married4marriageequality


Well #married4marriageequality is no match for #caviar4thehungry
Carol's Tweet Dreams @flamingo_a_gogo

Well #married4marriageequality is no match for #caviar4thehungry


Inspire others by flaunting something they can't legally have. Too poor to dine out? Here's me doing it for you.… https://t.co/5M16MrpWrY
Salty ™ @MsVeruca

Inspire others by flaunting something they can't legally have. Too poor to dine out? Here's me doing it for you.… https://t.co/5M16MrpWrY


Inspired by Mia Freedman's selfless #married4marriageequality committment. I'd like to share a pic of my home with… https://t.co/nrMyhIdQo4
Salty ™ @MsVeruca

Inspired by Mia Freedman's selfless #married4marriageequality committment. I'd like to share a pic of my home with… https://t.co/nrMyhIdQo4



Are we doing this right?

#married4marriageequality
James Deg @JamesM_Deg

#married4marriageequality



BuzzFeed News has reached out to Freedman for comment.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

