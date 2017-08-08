This Woman Tried To Start A Marriage Equality Hashtag For Straight People And It Backfired

Mia Freedman, the owner of Australian women's network Mamamia, has sparked controversy online after publishing a piece called "Straight, married women want marriage equality too."
Freedman closes the piece by asking her straight readers to show their support for same-sex marriage by putting a photo of themselves pointing at their wedding ring with the hashtag #married4marriageequality on social media.
However, many people saw the hashtag campaign as insensitive and tone deaf, and the reactions on Twitter said just as much.
People quickly hijacked the hashtag and had their fun with it.
Are we doing this right?
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.