Penny Wong Finding Out The “Yes” Vote Won Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

:')

Posted on
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

After months of build-up, Australians found out the result of the nation's same-sex marriage survey today with the "yes" vote winning with 61.6% of the vote.

Rebecca: "I'm here for love."
Lane Sainty @lanesainty

Rebecca: "I'm here for love."

People packed out event spaces across the country but in parliament, the nation's politicians gathered in rooms to hear the result.

It's time 🤞#marriageequality #yes #auspol
Sam Dastyari @samdastyari

It’s time 🤞#marriageequality #yes #auspol

One such politician was gay Labor senator Penny Wong, the leader of the opposition in the Senate. Here she is when the results were read out:

Penny Wong reacts #auspol
Peter Jean @peterdujean

Penny Wong reacts #auspol

Pictures from the room where Labor senators gathered to hear the results show Wong overcome with emotion — and understandably so. The South Australian has been an inspiration for LGBT Australians for years.

Dean Lewins / AAPIMAGE
While the survey did return a "yes" result, there's still a way to go to fully legislating same-sex marriage in Australia. Shortly after the results were announced, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said there was an aim to have legal same-sex marriage before Christmas.

