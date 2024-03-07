"Gwyneth Paltrow Wasn’t Deserving And Neither Was The Movie Itself" – 12 Oscar Nominations People Disagree With

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Every year we await the Academy's decision on the best films and performances of the year, but sometimes we just don't agree with their decision.
Well, we recently asked the BuzzFeed Community for the Oscar victories and nominations they disagreed with, so here's 12 of the best responses:
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
3. Shape of Water
4. La La Land
5. Warner
6. Oppenheimer
7. Shakespeare in Love
8. Green Book
9. Everything Everywhere All At Once
10. Dallas Buyers Club
11. Crash
12. The Dark Knight
What Oscar victory do you not agree with? Let us know in the comments below!
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions