Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "Gwyneth Paltrow Wasn’t Deserving And Neither Was The Movie Itself" – 12 Oscar Nominations People Disagree With

    "It was absolutely the most overrated movie that year and did not deserve to even get nominated for Best Picture, much less win it."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

    Every year we await the Academy's decision on the best films and performances of the year, but sometimes we just don't agree with their decision.

    DreamWorks Distribution

    Well, we recently asked the BuzzFeed Community for the Oscar victories and nominations they disagreed with, so here's 12 of the best responses:

    1. Forrest Gump

    Man in a suit with a checked shirt and striped tie sitting on a bench holding a suitcase
    Paramount Pictures

    "It was absolutely the most overrated movie that year and did not deserve to even get nominated for Best Picture, much less win it. Either Pulp Fiction or The Shawshank Redemption would have been a more worthy winner."

    toothlessfeline

    Hot Topic
    The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
    Check out our Oscars coverage

    2. Promising Young Woman

    Focus Features

    "It had great art direction, cinematography, and costume design but Emerald Fennell did not deserve to win for that abysmal script. Her direction was great, she’s a great director, but she is not an Oscar-worthy writer."

    fashiongirl102

    3. Shape of Water

    Woman faces a humanoid amphibian creature separated by glass, both touching the surface with hands
    Searchlight Pictures

    "I was so excited to see that movie. I was expecting like Little Mermaid meets Phantom of the Opera vibes and maybe it would be a little weird, but what in the world was that movie. I saw it in theaters and there was a dad with two kids who couldn't have been more than 10 watching it too. I haven't rewatched it to this day and I do not plan on it."

    mirandasjack97

    4. La La Land

    Two actors seated in a theater, the man in a suit and the woman in a green dress
    Lionsgate

    "It was an utter disappointment. It wanted to be a classic musical in the way Singin In the Rain and In An American in Paris are, but didn't go far enough. And yet, it was too musical to be a great drama. It's a movie that doesn't know where it wants to lean, so it walks the middle of a very boring, anti-climatic road."

    novacaineblues

    5. Warner

    Two women sitting on a bench engaged in conversation, one in a sleeveless top, the other in a blouse
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "Penelope Cruz in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. I think she did a good job, BUT Amy Adams in Doubt was far more deserving that year in my opinion."

    julie___

    6. Oppenheimer

    Man in police uniform looking concerned with hand on forehead
    Universal Pictures

    "Unpopular opinion but I absolutely hated Oppenheimer, and hate that it's dominating over other amazing films like Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, and The Holdovers."

    alexandreb441d630ef

    7. Shakespeare in Love

    Man in historical costume looking at a person whose back is to the camera
    Universal Pictures

    "Love Judi Dench, but she was in the movie for eight minutes. Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t deserving and neither was the movie itself, especially against Saving Private Ryan. Harvey Weinstein bought those Oscars."

    julie___

    8. Green Book

    Two men in suits stand talking at night on a city street with a vintage car nearby
    Universal Pictures

    "It's an interesting story, and an important insight, but why it was told from a white man's perspective, I don't know. It's essentially showing us a racist man becoming a bit less racist... The performances were strong, but I don't think it was worthy of Best Picture, especially with the other films it was up against."

    casualgem30

    9. Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Woman in office setting with computer, wearing glasses and a yellow top with a white cardigan
    A24

    "Jamie Lee Curtis. No offence to her but, come on, Stephanie Hsu did not work her ass off for nothing. I mean she nailed Joy Wang/Jobu Tuppaki."

    tanyam44ab2253d

    10. Dallas Buyers Club

    Woman in floral dress and cardigan stands worried in a supermarket aisle; another person in the background
    Focus Features

    "I’m surprised I’m the first person to mention Jared Leto. Not only is he an overall creep but he had no business playing a trans woman."

    anotheranon

    11. Crash

    Man in a soldier&#x27;s uniform embraces a distressed woman outdoors
    Lions Gate Films

    "To me it certainly wasn't the best film released that year, Brokeback Mountain was the favourite and should have got it."

    bendzialdowski

    12. The Dark Knight

    Character in Joker makeup and purple coat holds up playing card
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "I am going to get so much hate for this... SO MUCH. But don't care. Heath Ledger, Best Supporting, 2009 for The Dark Knight. There are a few like me who honestly thought his performance was nothing special at all. He was a Joker, not THE Joker and I'm not sorry for my opinion. 

    I have watched that movie several times and I simply do not understand the insane worship of him behind it. I also think that many people would be thinking differently had he not passed away, so there is also that aspect: because he passed away, no one can talk about this performance badly. He was a brilliant actor in so many regards, but this was not his best roll. I think people just make a huge deal out of it because it was his last."

    morgan_le_slay

    What Oscar victory do you not agree with? Let us know in the comments below!

    Hot Topic
    🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join an Oscars conversation instead.
    See the Discussions