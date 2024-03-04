Skip To Content
Tell Us The Academy Award Nominated Film That You Actually Just Didn't Like

Get those unpopular opinions out.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

Every year we await the Academy's decision on the best films of the year, but that's all it is, the Academy's decision, which you may not always agree with.

A24

So, we want to know the Academy Award-nominated film that you actually just disliked, and why.

Perhaps you were'nt keen on Argo's execution, and didn't agree with it's Oscar win?

Man in foreground with historical figures on a mural in the background, evoking a past political event
Warner Bros. Pictures

Maybe you thought Green Book made some questionable decisions on the storytelling perspective, and was undeserving of the Best Picture win?

Universal Pictures

Were you just not a massive fan of Chicago?

Miramax

Or perhaps you just didn't really feel that engaged with Dances with Wolves?

Orion Pictures

Whatever it is, we want to know the nominated film that you really didn't vibe with, and WHY. Let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed article!

Thumbnail Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures