    As Always, The Oscars Have Pissed Some People Off – Here's What They're Complaining About

    "The look on Emma Stone's face that says 'oh f*ck, they're gonna crucify me for winning over Lily Gladstone'"

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    So, that's a wrap on the 96th Academy Awards. While the general public seemed pretty happy with the outcome, there's always something that annoys people. Let's take a look at what people are complaining about this year.

    First of all, people were NOT happy with Killers of the Flower Moon going home empty handed.

    1.

    Twitter: @midsommarz

    2.

    Twitter: @RasberryRazz

    Specifically, it was the decision to not award Lily Gladstone the Best Actress Oscar that seemed to irk people.

    3.

    Twitter: @Nathan_TheThird

    4.

    Twitter: @clintworthing

    5.

    Twitter: @winonasfilm

    6.

    Twitter: @sbstryker

    Some fans saw Killers of the Flower Moon's lack of success as part of a trend against Martin Scorsese, and they were quick to point it out.

    7.

    Twitter: @teukquila

    8.

    Twitter: @RufusTSuperfly

    9.

    Twitter: @dklmarxist

    Viewers were also not happy with the 'In Memoriam' section, with the distracting camera angles and barely readable names at the end.

    10.

    Twitter: @carriecourogen

    11.

    Twitter: @EBHSFilm

    12.

    Twitter: @ThePatricIsReal

    13.

    Twitter: @ErikaJuliano

    14.

    Twitter: @StephenSeanFord

    15.

    Twitter: @LoganKenny1

    Jimmy Kimmel's hosting also split opinion. While his live-reaction to Trump's review seemed to go down a treat, other's weren't pleased with his bits about Robert Downey Jr. and Poor Things.

    16.

    Twitter: @keithboykin

    17.

    Twitter: @Caolanmcaree

    18.

    Twitter: @fiendformojitos

    19.

    Twitter: @ShooterMcGavin_

    What were you annoyed about watching the Awards? Let us know in the comments below!

    Thumbnail credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images, Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images, Paramount Pictures