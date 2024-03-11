As Always, The Oscars Have Pissed Some People Off – Here's What They're Complaining About

So, that's a wrap on the 96th Academy Awards. While the general public seemed pretty happy with the outcome, there's always something that annoys people. Let's take a look at what people are complaining about this year.
Specifically, it was the decision to not award Lily Gladstone the Best Actress Oscar that seemed to irk people.
Some fans saw Killers of the Flower Moon's lack of success as part of a trend against Martin Scorsese, and they were quick to point it out.
Viewers were also not happy with the 'In Memoriam' section, with the distracting camera angles and barely readable names at the end.
Jimmy Kimmel's hosting also split opinion. While his live-reaction to Trump's review seemed to go down a treat, other's weren't pleased with his bits about Robert Downey Jr. and Poor Things.
Thumbnail credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images, Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images, Paramount Pictures