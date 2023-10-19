13 Dark And Spooky TV Shows To Watch This Halloween

TV and Movies·Posted 4 hours ago13 Dark And Spooky TV Shows To Watch This HalloweenTime to get your scare on.by Benjamin DzialdowskiBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink It's that time of the year again when we're looking for all things dark and spooky. And what better way to spend these progressively gloomier nights (in the Northern Hemisphere) than with a dark, scary series? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Netflix 1. Hannibal NBC You may well know Hannibal by now, and if you haven't seen it, you'll have heard of the cannibalistic character Hannibal Lecter no doubt. The series follows the forensic psychologist and his relationship with FBI profiler Will Graham, and we see how Lecter is able to manipulate the FBI from the inside. Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu 2. American Horror Story FX This anthology series will take you through all things creepy and eerie. From haunted houses to witches and beyond. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, there are plenty of installments to get you through this spooky season, and you'll recognise some famous faces along the way too! Where to watch: Disney+ Here's the trailer for the new installment: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 3. The Fall of the House of Usher Netflix Just in time for Halloween comes this spooky miniseries, based loosely on the short story of the same name, and various other works by Edgar Allen Poe. The series follows the corrupt CEO of a pharmaceutical company, as he struggles to come to terms with his past when horrible things begin to happen to his children. Where to watch: Netflix Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 4. FROM Epix/MGM+ From the creators of Lost, we're taken to this mysterious community in middle-USA that imprisons everyone who enters it. We watch as the residents struggle to deal with the pressures of life in the village a find a way out, all the while having to survive the threats of what's beyond the forest. Where to watch: Sky, NOW, Fubo 5. The Walking Dead AMC In this classic zombie apocalypse series, the survivors must deal with the constant threat of the undead, while navigating around the dangers of rival groups along the way. If you're into zombie apocalypse shows, you'll probably have seen it, but if not, there's a LOT of TV at your disposal here. Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix 6. True Detective (Season One) HBO The first, and in my opinion the best season of this series is more of a crime drama, but it certainly gives you your fair dose of creepy and unsettling. The series is based around a series of grizzly, ritualistic murders, and the case surrounding them. We jump forward and back in time, following the two detectives on the case, played by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Where to watch: Sky, Now, MAX Take a look: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 7. The Haunting of Hill House Netflix This modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's novel follows a group of siblings who, when they were kids, grew up in what would become the most famous haunted house in the country. We see them as adults when a tragedy forces them to confront the demons of their past. Where to watch: Netflix Have a look: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 8. Yellowjackets Showtime This series follows a football (soccer) team of girls who are on their way to Seattle when their plane crashes in the Ontario wilderness. The rugged, harsh conditions begin to wear away their minds, and horrors unfurl. Where to watch: Paramount+, Sky, Now Watch the trailer: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 9. The Last of Us HBO This post-apocalyptic zombie series is based on the famous video game of the same name. We follow Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, who is on a mission to transport Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, across the zombie-infested wasteland of the United States. Where to watch: MAX, Now Sky Take a look: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 10. Twin Peaks ABC While it's not scary all of the time, Twin Peaks has a certain haunting quality that only David Lynch can bring. The series starts with the discovery of a corpse next to a river outside the town of Twin Peaks in Washington. From then on we are immersed in the eerie ongoing within the town. Where to watch: Paramount+ Have a look: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 11. The Terror AMC / BBC Series one takes us on an ill-fated voyage to the Arctic where the crew soon have to struggle against the brutal conditions and each other. The second is set on the west coast of the US during World War Two and is centred around the Japanese folklore of bakemono, where we see a spectre that torments Japanese Americans. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Have a look: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 12. The Twilight Zone CBS / UPN This is a classic, creepy, disturbing anthology series which has its fair share of uncomfortable episodes. The Twilight Zone encompasses all things paranormal and unsettling and was a source of inspiration for various more modern-day films and series'. Where to watch: Paramount+ 13. Kingdom Netflilx If you always wanted a Korean period piece zombie drama, then look no further. This brutal, frightening, and engaging series is set in Korea's Joseon dynasty, where, amid political conspiracy, a plague that resurrects the dead breaks out leaving the Crown Prince, Lee Chang, having to try and prevent further outbreak. Where to watch: Netflix Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube youtube.com Have any more spooky shows to add? Let us know in the comments below!