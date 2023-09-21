Angelica Ross Has Called Out Emma Roberts For Making Anti-Trans Comments – Here Are Six Other Times Actors Were Anti-LGBTQ+ On Set

Recently, Angelica Ross alleged that Emma Roberts made an anti-trans comment to her while the two were on the set of American Horror Story.
Of course, this isn't the first time queer actors have spoken about experiencing discriminatory behaviour and comments towards them on set. Here are five others who have called out anti-LGBTQ attitudes on set...
Actor Jason Statham apologised for the offensive and anti-gay language he used during a heated exchange with producing partner Steve Casman on the set of Wild Card.
Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after referring to T.R. Knight as an anti-gay slur in a heated argument with Patrick Dempsey.
Miss Benny was subject to anti-gay comments on the set of Fuller House.
Daniel Franzese accused costar Bijou Phillips of body shaming, anti-gay comments, and physical assault on the set of Bully.
Additional thumbnail credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images