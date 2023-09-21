    Angelica Ross Has Called Out Emma Roberts For Making Anti-Trans Comments – Here Are Six Other Times Actors Were Anti-LGBTQ+ On Set

    Recently, Angelica Ross alleged that Emma Roberts made an anti-trans comment to her while the two were on the set of American Horror Story.

    In an Instagram live, the actress recalled a moment on set where co-star Emma jokily complained about Angelica to producer John J. Gray. According to Angelica, Emma said: "John, Angelica's being mean." Angelica went on to say that after John said, "okay ladies, that's enough; back to work", Emma turned to Angelica and said, "don't you mean lady?"

    Emma then apparently covered her mouth and walked away. Angelica expressed how she felt after the incident, saying: "my blood is boiling. Boiling. Because if I say something, it's gonna be me that's the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing, and they got repercussions from it. Not her, they did."

    Here's part of Angelica's live:

    Of course, this isn't the first time queer actors have spoken about experiencing discriminatory behaviour and comments towards them on set. Here are five others who have called out anti-LGBTQ attitudes on set...

    Elliot Page experienced "homophobic and abusive behaviour" on set while filming X-Men.

    Speaking about the experience, Elliot said that filmmaker Brett Ratner outed him as gay, and made a sexual remark towards him when he was 18. The actor made a post on Facebook outlining the effect it had on him: 

    "This public, aggressive outing left me with long-standing feelings of shame, one of the most destructive results of homophobia… Ratner's comment replayed in my mind many times over the years as I encountered homophobia and coped with feelings of reluctance and uncertainty about the industry and my future in it.”

    It's not the only time that the filmmaker has come under fire for anti-gay behaviour. He was forced to apologise after saying "Rehearsal is for f*gs" at a screening of Tower Heist.

    Actor Jason Statham apologised for the offensive and anti-gay language he used during a heated exchange with producing partner Steve Casman on the set of Wild Card.

    Jason, who said he had no recollection of using the F-word, was contacted by a man working as a consultant on the film who had recorded the argument between the two. While stating that he hadn't seen the footage, the actor apologised for using the language.

    "I have never heard the recording and my multiple requests to hear the recording have been refused. I have no recollection of making any of these offensive comments. However, let me be clear, the terms referenced are highly offensive. If I said these words, it was wrong and I deeply apologise. Anyone who knows me knows it doesn’t reflect how I feel about the LGBTQ community."

    Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after referring to T.R. Knight as an anti-gay slur in a heated argument with Patrick Dempsey.

    According to writer Harry Werksman, Isaiah pushed Patrick up against a wall, and in their argument referred to T.R Knight using an offensive slur. Werksman continued to say that T.R hadn't come out to his family by the time the argument was leaked, and that that was how they found out:

    "We all felt horrible for T.R.... That was the way the news got delivered, and there was a feeling like, 'Oh my God, I can't imagine a worse way for that news to get to your family.'"

    Miss Benny was subject to anti-gay comments on the set of Fuller House.

    The actress claimed that there was "homophobia on the Fuller House set". When asked whether the hatefulness came from Candace Cameron Bure, she suggested, but did not explicitly confirm, that it was indeed Candace.

    Miss Benny, who played the first openly gay character on the show, said "one of the Tanner Sisters, is, like, very publicly... not for the girls, if that makes sense". She also revealed that the series' producers told her someone was trying to get her character removed from the show, and warned her that she may be targeted with abuse by the Candace's fanbase.

    Here's Miss Benny talking about the situation:

    Daniel Franzese accused costar Bijou Phillips of body shaming, anti-gay comments, and physical assault on the set of Bully.

    The Mean Girls actor stated: "She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality and physically assaulted me." Recalling the incident, Daniel shared, "I was scared and closeted and feared for my job. It started with a lot of eye-rolling whenever we spoke but escalated when we did a cast shoot for the poster. As we were shooting she kept loudly saying 'Are you gay?!' and laughing."

    The actor also said that Bijou ridiculed him when he had to take his top off for a scene, and shouted "Oh look! The bi guy is here!" when he got to set. He called the filming process, "one of the most stressful experiences of my life on or off a set." He also went on to add that she later insulted him about his weight again, twisted his nipple hard through his T-shirt, and walked away laughing.

    Allegedly, Tom Cruise used to make anti-gay remarks all the time on the set of Risky Business.

    According to Bronson Pinchot, the actor would make "constant unrelated homophobic comments." The examples Bronson alluded to were comments such as "It's a nice day, I'm glad there are no gay people standing here." Bronson called the actor "tense", and said that he'd always make these comments about gay people completely unprompted and with no basis for it.

