I Spent 3 Days At The Largest Reality TV Convention — Here Are My Highlights And Favourite Moments From BravoCon 2023

Thankfully in this case, what happens in Vegas does NOT stay in Vegas— because for YOU and YOU ONLY I'm listing the wildest, weirdest, most wonderful things I witnessed with thine own two eyes at the fever dream that was BravoCon 2023. And YES! I am in fact writing this while drinking a YARD of peach bellini slushy in my hotel room. LET'S GO!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF