I Spent 3 Days At The Largest Reality TV Convention — Here Are My Highlights And Favourite Moments From BravoCon 2023

I NEED ANDY AND A CAMERA!!! Because Hayu flew me to Las Vegas for BravoCon and I need to tell you about it.
@buzzfeedcanada
on the red carpet with Hayu checking out our favourite looks at BravoCon!
@buzzfeedcanada
with the help of Hayu we put andy in the hotseat to see who he would cast on an ALL VILLAINS version of Ultimate Girls Trip.
@buzzfeedcanada
On the carpet with Hayu at BravoCon asking our fave housewives: who would you NOT want on an Ultimate Girls Trip with you?