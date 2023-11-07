Skip To Content
    I Spent 3 Days At The Largest Reality TV Convention — Here Are My Highlights And Favourite Moments From BravoCon 2023

    I NEED ANDY AND A CAMERA!!! Because Hayu flew me to Las Vegas for BravoCon and I need to tell you about it.

    Isabella Torchia
    by Isabella Torchia

    BuzzFeed Staff

    When Hayu asked if I wanted to go to BravoCon, a 3 day reality TV show convention in Las Vegas— I was so excited I got the literal zoooOOoms around my apartment before flipping a table like my foremother Teresa Giudice.

    Bravo / Via giphy.com

    YOU SEE, I have spent infinite hours on Hayu watching pretty much every Housewives city that Andy Cohen has ever selflessly laid at our feet. If Hayu did an end of the year wrap, mine would just be a blank screen that says "GIRL.... R U OKAY???????"

    Bravo / Via giphy.com

    But I AM okay! And watching these shows— IS, in fact, my hobby. And it's A LOT of peoples' hobbies too. So much so that BravoCon 2023 took place in an absolutely MASSIVE convention center in Las Vegas— after last year's event proved to be a bit... tight (with the occasional Lisa Rinna fueled stampede).

    convention center
    Isabella Torchia

    Thankfully in this case, what happens in Vegas does NOT stay in Vegas— because for YOU and YOU ONLY I'm listing the wildest, weirdest, most wonderful things I witnessed with thine own two eyes at the fever dream that was BravoCon 2023. And YES! I am in fact writing this while drinking a YARD of peach bellini slushy in my hotel room. LET'S GO!

    Isabella Torchia, Bravo / Via giphy.com

    (Also, 160+ Bravolebs in attendance and yet NO ROSIE PIERRI from Seasons 3-7 of RHONJ???? HM!!!! Okay, okay omgggg I'll get to the list!!).

    1. Kyle Richards sans wedding ring.

    Isabella Torchia

    I said you know what, lemme start this article off SAD! 

    In perhaps one of the biggest revelations from this year's BravoCon— Kyle Richards from RHOBH referred to her split with Mauricio Umansky as a DIVORCE for the first time. I'm choosing to bold DIVORCE as a stylistic choice because like, okay sure... we already knew this deep down. BUT, there was something about seeing a ringless finger IRL that made it TOO REAL! SOBS!

    2. An exact-to-scale replica of the SUR back alley from Vanderpump Rules.

    Isabella Torchia

    It may just be a back alley to some, but to US it's the wrestling ring of the entire show... and the perfect way to celebrate The Great Pumpaissance of 2023.

    3. The ugly ‘Christmas Tree’ lingerie Jenna Lyons gifted Jessel Taank on The Real Housewives of New York.

    Isabella Torchia

    There were a MILLION iconic outfits from the Bravo universe on display, but there was something so deeply special about seeing the lingerie that made every suspicious watcher of the rebooted RHONY series collectively sigh in relief at Jessel's tantrum and think, "THIS WOMAN IS BIG BIG STAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

    4. Erika Jayne teaching a dance lesson at a seminar called “Pat The Puss” at 10 AM.

    Isabella Torchia

    Me watching taking notes while eating a breakfast sandwich ✍️✍️✍️✍️

    5. Tom Sandoval with a fake neck tattoo.

    Isabella Torchia, Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

    Ya’ll bullied Raquel Leviss off of Pump Rules but NOT Tom Sandoval and because of THAT we NOW have to watch him parade around with SHARPIE all over his neck. HOPE U ALL ARE HAPPY!

    6. Raquel's TomTom hoodie made infamous from last year's BravoCon.

    Isabella Torchia, Bravo / Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

    BravoCon 2022 everyone was like... now why is this girl wearing a TomTom sweater? Little did WE KNOW! And yes btw, I say Raquel and not RACHEL because that woman singlehandedly saved Vanderpump Rules with her bad decisions and I will ALWAYS BE TEAM RAQUEL FOR THAT.

    *The opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of my employer.

    Bravo / Via giphy.com

    7. The aforementioned table that Teresa Giudice flipped on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

    Isabella Torchia

    Here, you can see me recreating my personal favourite moment in Housewives history (when Hayu asked if I wanted to go to BravoCon). 

    8. The pants-less fashion on the BravoCon red carpet.

    @buzzfeedcanada

    on the red carpet with @Hayu checking out our favourite looks at BravoCon! #bravocon #bravocon2023 #vegas #hayu #bravo #rhobh #rhony #rholsc

    ♬ original sound - Hayu - Hayu
    Trend alert: NO PANTS ON THE RUNWAY thanks to RHONY's Erin Lichy and Summer House's Paige DeSorbo.

    9. Ubah Hassan from The Real Housewives of New York modeling.

    Isabella Torchia

    "Okay so... lots of movement" — me studying this video despite me not having any red carpet appearances or photoshoots in the near (or even distant) future. 

    10. The photo op with the messiest character on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City— Miss Sprinter Van herself.

    Isabella Torchia

    I'm SO sorry but on WHAT other show are you watching the literal FBI knock on a SPRINTER VAN full of MORMON HOUSEWIVES parked in front of a MED SPA because they're coming to ARREST the RINGLEADER of a HUGE MASSIVE telemarketing scheme??????????

    And this is why I roll my eyes when someone tries to talk to me about like... Succession or whatever tf. Cause tbh there is more drama happening in a SPRINTER VAN on The Housewives than HBO has provided since The Sopranos basically. You hate to hear it but me?? I LOVE TO SAY IT!

    11. Jamie Lee Curtis' charity wind chimes that Dorit Kemsley called "so chic" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

    Isabella Torchia, Bravo / Via reddit.com

    Look me in the eyes when I tell you I would slo-mo dive in front of Dorit Kemsley and take a bullet for her. Even just spotting the 'Child Of The World' herself from across a conference hall ballroom made my “Top 5 Life Events” List. I love that girl. Mother! Mother! Mother!

    AND ALSO GUESS WHAT, I GAVE THE CHIMES A LIL RING AND DORIT WAS RIGHT, THEY ARE THE CHICEST!

    12. Lisa Vanderpump arriving with her dog Donut.

    lisa on carpet carrying dog
    Isabella Torchia

    Sadly we did not get to interview Donut on the carpet. 

    13. Whitney Rose on her "hilling" journey alongside Angie K at the... say it with me: Bravo themed Vegas nightclub.

    Isabella Torchia

    Hayu hooked me up with tickets to Bravo After Dark— where you GO CLUBBING with various Bravo stars at OMNIA Nightclub in Caesar's Palace. OKAY YOU CAN'T SEE IN THESE PICS because I was many "Carcass Out" drinks deep but— among many in the crowd were cast members of Summer House and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

    14. Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac together with New Jersey house husband Joe Gorga.

    Isabella Torchia

    Instead of asking yourself WHY, ask yourself... why not. THIS is the true beauty of the CON. You never know who you're gonna spot roaming the halls together.

    (To avoid any confusion, pictured on the right is actually ME and NOT Joe Gorga. I know with our 🇮🇹 builds we look the same so just wanted to clarify).

    15. Scheana Marie Shay's "Good as Gold" vinyl on sale at the Bravo Bazaar.

    Isabella Torchia

    Before these people are reality TV stars, they are BUSINESS PEOPLE. The Bravo Bazaar was packed with booths of merch and products from various Bravolebs— but the hottest get was defs the "Good as Gold" record.

    16. Seeing Andy Cohen. PERIOD!

    Isabella Torchia, Interscope Records / Via giphy.com

    When Lady Gaga cast Andy Cohen as Zeus in the "G.U.Y" music video (happy 10th anniversary ARTPOP btw), she explained the choice on Watch What Happens Live:

    "We wanted you to play Zeus, or God in the sky, because I feel as though reality TV and reality media really run our lives. It's really an image of how I think pop culture is today. You are God, obviously."

    @buzzfeedcanada

    with the help of @Hayu we put andy in the hotseat to see who he would cast on an ALL VILLAINS version of Ultimate Girls Trip. hmmmm! #bravocon #bravocon2023 #rhugt #hayu #vegas #andycohen

    ♬ original sound - BuzzFeed Canada

    Lady Gaga was right then, and after attending BravoCon 2023— she's more right now than ever before. With more than 30,000 fans flocking to Vegas from all over the world to attend (some flying more than 20 hours, hello AUSTRALIA!!!), this event felt really, really major.

    Isabella Torchia

    Time to get sincere on main for a sec: the Bravo fandom may be wild but it was genuinely special to be with people who LOVE the things you love too. People being excited about things they like is just... nice. It surprisingly made me VERY EMOTIONAL!

    Bravo / Via giphy.com

    If you've loved reality TV for a long time, I'm sure you've heard it all from people about the genre being "trashy" or "mind-numbing" or "low-brow". But for those of us that are deeply entrenched— we know that these shows are anything but.

    Bravo / Via giphy.com

    ☝️ Me about to launch into my thesis below 👇

    These are shows and stories that primarily feature women— from all walks of life, from all parts of the world. They open their world up so we can see everything from marital struggles to work woes to difficult conversations with friends to family deaths. Sure, it's shiny and produced and often ridiculous, but these shows really just tell our own stories. At the core, they act as both a respite AND a reflection of the world we live in. And ultimately... isn't that what good art is supposed to do?

    Bravo / Via giphy.com

    Okay, I had a piece of bread and calmed down. But I believe all of the above DEEP IN MY SOUL. And thank GOD Hayu took me to BravoCon so I can preach THAT good word to you!! *Steps down from my soapbox*

    author on red carpet
    Isabella Torchia

    If you wanna check out the rest of my BravoCon 2023 coverage, head on over to BuzzFeed Canada's TikTok for interviews, behind-the-scenes, and so much more. And subscribe to Hayu too!

    @buzzfeedcanada

    On the carpet with @Hayu at BravoCon asking our fave housewives: who would you NOT want on an Ultimate Girls Trip with you? #bravocon #bravocon2023 #bravo #hayu #rhugt #realhousewivesultimategirltrip #vegas

    ♬ original sound - BuzzFeed Canada

    Let me know down below what you're watching, and see you next year at BravoCon 2024!

    Bravo / Via giphy.com

    Also a note: Hayu sent me on this trip but I was under no obligation to write a good review of BravoCon or their streaming service. I just actually genuinely LOVE THIS STUFF and LOVE HAYU. Okay, I'm done my article. I'm DISENGAGING. BYE! 