27 Things That Will Help You Have The Most Amazing Bathroom Experience Ever

1. A pair of fuzzy towel balls that are squishy, absorbent, and at least 500% more fun than using a regular degular hand towel.
Promising review: "I have gotten so man compliments on these towels! They are cute and don't take up a lot of space. I use them in my bathroom and kitchen. I love having them in the kitchen because now people can easily differentiate between hand and dish towels. They feel like they are very well made too!" —Teresa Rebischke
Get them from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in three colors).
2. A narrow cabinet for storing all of your spare cleaning products, toiletries, and more all while making use of any narrow spaces that would normally be a bit of a waste.
3. A shower caddy held up by super-strong adhesive strips so you can finally clear your products off the tub wall and store them in a nice, reachable place. That very specific "the shampoo bottle fell into the tub and it scared me" scream will never be heard again.
4. A waterproof notepad because everybody knows all the best thoughts come when you're in the shower. Best get them down before they head down the drain!
5. A pack of effective dental cleaning tablets for cleaning retainers, dentures, or mouth guards in under 30 minutes. Take a look at your retainer and be honest with yourself...it didn't used to be that color.
6. A super elegant toothbrush holder that's basically an art piece in and of itself. Your inner minimalist is celebrating.
Sin is a woman-owned small business based in Brooklyn.
Get it from Sin for $42 (available in three colors).
7. A jet cleaner if your suspicions about the muck and mildew lurking in your tub jets are keeping you from enjoying it (fair). Let's whisk what gunk away so you can finally have a nice, relaxing soak.
8. A bathtub caddy that even includes a tablet holder so you can relax in the tub while watching Love Island. There is no better way to spend your one precious life.
9. A value pack of bath bombs for making every night a spa night. "Doesn't that make it less special?" Not at all. Simple pleasures are what life is all about.
10. Fancy, eco-friendly toilet paper made from sustainable bamboo to positively improve the impact your TP makes on your bum and the planet.
11. A drain cover so you can finally get hot, steamy water up to the tippy-tippy top of the bath for maximum soothing comfort.
12. A wineglass holder that sticks to any smooth surface so you can enjoy your favorite adult bevvy in the tub. It's also a can holder if you see a shower beer (or seltzer!) in your future. Refreshing.
13. A padded bath pillow because as of now the only reason to get out of the bath is the ache in your neck you get after a while. Hmmm, pencil in an extra half hour in your weekly soak after this bad boy arrives.
14. A cute geometric bath mat so cute you'll wish it was the size of a regular rug. Much better than the dingy solid one you've been rocking for a bit too long.
15. A mounted organizer made out of four mason jars whose Southern charm is undeniable. The cutest way by far to store toothbrushes, cosmetics, and so much more.
16. A shower curtain with mesh pockets that you can count on to store the vast number of shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and face washes you rotate through.
17. A foaming lavender bath with pure Epsom salt to help you relax hard core at the end of a long day.
18. A lovely reed diffuser in a unique fern and moss scent that includes notes of sage and lavender. A delightfully outdoorsy aroma filling the room is just the special touch you were looking for.
Rebecca O'Connell: I love pretty much everything from Brooklyn Candle! Their products are so high quality and every scent is divine. They kind of remind me of going into a nice-smelling store and thinking, "Oh, I can't afford anything in here," but the price-range is actually affordable. This particular reed diffuser is a favorite of mine. It's subtle, but perfectly masks the dog smell in my home (my dog is a very stinky lil' boy).
Get it from Brooklyn Candle for $42 (available in eight other scents).
19. A wall-mounted toothbrush holder and dispenser to help clear some of the clutter from your bathroom countertop — all the more important if you're stuck with a beautiful but sadly storage-less pedestal sink.
This game-changer includes a toothbrush dispenser (which means less product waste!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes!
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-Tips, or flossers." —Sariyah J
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
20. A sheep TP holder so more is always at the ready in the most adorable way imaginable. Hey, little guy!
21. A grout pen to cover truly unruly grout discoloration in a snap. Coloring your way to a better looking bathroom may be the way to go.
22. A set of drill brushes that scrub, scrub, scrub away at hard water stains and other tough messes that would otherwise require the elbow grease of an army.
23. A plant-based conditioner bar made with natural oils to keep your hair feeling soft and looking incredible. No bottles + plastic-free packaging = happy planet
24. A set of drawer organizers for transforming your makeup drawer into the most beautiful one in the land. Your cosmetics were wondering if you were ever gonna organize them.
25. An over-the-sink wooden rack to give yourself the gift of extra room to store extra cosmetics and bath products *or* make things fancy with a candle and some decor.
26. A towel rack if a linen closet is what you lack. Wait, should I get out of the digital media game and be a poet...? Existential crisis unlocked.
27. Sleek clear apothecary jars so you can decant cotton rounds, cotton swabs, cotton balls — phew, that's a lot of cotton! — and so much more so it's right there and ready to go. Doesn't hurt that they're super aesthetically pleasing.
Promising review: "These are fantastic bathroom containers. I ordered after seeing them at a friend's house. They are a plastic that is sturdy. The lid fits tight enough to stay on, but isn't difficult to open. I have them in both bathrooms. They fit any decor and hold cotton swabs perfectly." —Erica Morris
Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors and sets).
