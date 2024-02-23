Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Things That Will Help You Have The Most Amazing Bathroom Experience Ever

    Bathtub caddy for the win.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of fuzzy towel balls that are squishy, absorbent, and at least 500% more fun than using a regular degular hand towel. 

    fuzzy balls hanging on bathroom wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have gotten so man compliments on these towels! They are cute and don't take up a lot of space. I use them in my bathroom and kitchen. I love having them in the kitchen because now people can easily differentiate between hand and dish towels. They feel like they are very well made too!" —Teresa Rebischke

    Get them from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in three colors).

    2. A narrow cabinet for storing all of your spare cleaning products, toiletries, and more all while making use of any narrow spaces that would normally be a bit of a waste.

    The cabinet with its drawers opened showing the variety of items it can store next to the toilet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Functional and beautiful storage. We needed to add more storage in our bathroom and this affordable cabinet did the trick! It was a pain to assemble but worth it in the end!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in two colors).

    3. A shower caddy held up by super-strong adhesive strips so you can finally clear your products off the tub wall and store them in a nice, reachable place. That very specific "the shampoo bottle fell into the tub and it scared me" scream will never be heard again.

    A stainless shower basket shelf with hooks
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Holy crap! This is way better than an over-the-shower head caddy or a corner shelf! Its adhesion is amazing, as you can tell we have it chuck-full and it’s not once moved or came undone!!!! Gives our shower more space and way easier to keep clean now!! I’d highly recommend it!!! Also, please note we don’t have tile, so I’m unsure how it would hold up on different surfaces but they give you two adhesive strips so it gives you an opportunity to try on different areas.” —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $15.49+ (available in two colors).

    4. A waterproof notepad because everybody knows all the best thoughts come when you're in the shower. Best get them down before they head down the drain!

    model writes no more great ideas down the drain on pad while in shower
    Amazon

    This notepad comes with super strong suction cups so it can adhere to any surface, as well as a pencil (also complete with it's own suction cup).

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about buying this at first, but now that I got it and started using it? I can't figure out how I went so long without one!" —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $15.

    5. A pack of effective dental cleaning tablets for cleaning retainers, dentures, or mouth guards in under 30 minutes. Take a look at your retainer and be honest with yourself...it didn't used to be that color.

    amazon.com

    I also use these to clean mold off my toothbrush holder! It's pretty much good for any small items with hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

    Promising review: "Bought this based on the reviews and I gotta say it 100% works. I had my Invisalign retainers for 10 years and was placing them in a cup of water with mouthwash. Over time, the retainers got gunked up and started turning my retainers with a brown tint that couldn't be removed even with brushing. I was thinking about replacing my retainers until I came across this product and gave it a shot. At first, the first tablet did clean it some and removed a lot of the brown tinting from my retainers. But after a couple of my uses, my retainers are crystal clear again. It removed 10 years of filth in a couple of treatments. I highly recommend this product if you want to keep your retainers clean." —Herman L.

    Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $18.73.

    6. A super elegant toothbrush holder that's basically an art piece in and of itself. Your inner minimalist is celebrating. 

    squiggly toothbrush holder
    Sin

    Sin is a woman-owned small business based in Brooklyn. 

    Get it from Sin for $42 (available in three colors).

    7. A jet cleaner if your suspicions about the muck and mildew lurking in your tub jets are keeping you from enjoying it (fair). Let's whisk what gunk away so you can finally have a nice, relaxing soak.

    bubbly jet tub with brown goo coming from vents
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" —Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    8. A bathtub caddy that even includes a tablet holder so you can relax in the tub while watching Love Island. There is no better way to spend your one precious life.

    wooden tray over bathtub with ipad, wine, flowers, and scrubs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this as a birthday present for my wife. She likes to take long, hot baths since the kids have moved out of the house. It's the perfect accessory for her to spend some peaceful "alone" time relaxing in the tub watching YouTube videos with a candle by her side." —M. Sawyer

    Get it from Amazon for $49.97 (available in 11 colors).

    9. A value pack of bath bombs for making every night a spa night. "Doesn't that make it less special?" Not at all. Simple pleasures are what life is all about.

    box of bath bombs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE bath bombs! I decided to try these bath bombs, and the price is unbelievable for what you get. I figured if I didn't like them, it was a great deal for the price, and I planned on giving most of them as stocking stuffers anyway. Wow, was I surprised! They smelled AMAZING, my skin was so soft after my bath, and they didn't leave a ring in the tub! Thank you for making such a wonderful product at such a great price! Plus, I love that I am helping a small business!" —Amanda Moore

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $20.80+ (available in three packs).

    10. Fancy, eco-friendly toilet paper made from sustainable bamboo to positively improve the impact your TP makes on your bum and the planet.

    basket of toilet paper wrapped in grey paper with white r on them
    Reel

    This Black-owned business offers one-time purchases or subscriptions so you never run out of toilet paper.

    Get 24 rolls from Reel for $43.99.

    11. A drain cover so you can finally get hot, steamy water up to the tippy-tippy top of the bath for maximum soothing comfort.

    plastic cover over top drain
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Can I give this thing 10 gold stars? I have a four foot bathtub (so small it should be illegal) so I used to bring a towel in the tub to cover myself just to keep warm because the water was so shallow. I've used this drain cover three times and now I literally bask in my Epsom salt baths. The silence is wonderful; I used to seethe at hearing the precious bath water drip-drop down the overflow drain. Buy it, hands down a peace preserver." —M. smith

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).

    12. A wineglass holder that sticks to any smooth surface so you can enjoy your favorite adult bevvy in the tub. It's also a can holder if you see a shower beer (or seltzer!) in your future. Refreshing.

    wine glass in holder stuck to side of tub
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this thing! The suction cup is hardcore and it holds all kinds of things, and it's small enough to throw in my backpack. I put my cocktail cup in it at the hotel pool and was the envy of other guests. Guess whose drink didn't get tossed out by accident...mine." —Flippy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).

    13. A padded bath pillow because as of now the only reason to get out of the bath is the ache in your neck you get after a while. Hmmm, pencil in an extra half hour in your weekly soak after this bad boy arrives.

    cushioned pillow hanging over side of tub
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This pillow doesn’t look soft and cozy but it has made all the difference in the world. I have back and neck problems. Leaning back in the tub is usually painful. This helps tremendously. Love it!!" —Kelimw3

    Get it from Amazon for $12.94+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).

    14. A cute geometric bath mat so cute you'll wish it was the size of a regular rug. Much better than the dingy solid one you've been rocking for a bit too long.

    tan mat with two semi circles and a small circle
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).

    15. A mounted organizer made out of four mason jars whose Southern charm is undeniable. The cutest way by far to store toothbrushes, cosmetics, and so much more.

    four mason jars mounted on a piece of wood that&#x27;s attached to a wall
    BingDecorRustic / Etsy

    You could also hang this up in a kitchen to store cutlery!

    BingDecorRustic is a small business in Illinois that transforms mason jars into smart organization products and pretty home decor.

    Promising review: "I can't believe how quickly I received this after ordering and it is so well made and works perfectly in our tiny bathroom for freeing up counter space! We love it." —Sara

    Get it from BingDecorRustic on Etsy for $29 (available in two colors).

    16. A shower curtain with mesh pockets that you can count on to store the vast number of shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and face washes you rotate through.

    clear shower curtain with mesh pockets filled with towel, shampoo, brush, and other items
    Amazon

    It measures 70" x 72". Check out our review of this mesh pocket shower curtain (#2 on the list)!

    Promising review: "This liner may be the most useful product I've ever purchased! It allows you to organize all your various bath products in conveniently sized mesh pockets. The pockets are strong enough to hold full shampoo and conditioner bottles without tearing away from the liner. No more worries about cluttered edges causing things to fall off the sides of the bathtub. No more nasty soap scum from bars of soap resting on the edge of the tub. No more rust circles from cans of shaving cream. It's brilliant!" —G. Allen

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in three colors). 

    17. A foaming lavender bath with pure Epsom salt to help you relax hard core at the end of a long day.

    reviewer covered from neck to toe in bubbles soaking in a deep bath
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this stuff soooo much. I have had some rash issues on my fingers ever since I got a full body rash from Downy Unstopables (the worst product ever!!) and had to take prednisone to get rid of it. Ever since I started regularly soaking in the tub with this, I have had hardly any flareups. Something about the ingredients in this particular combination makes my skin sing. Plus, it smells amazing and provides top notch bubbles. Worth every penny." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $6.29.

    18. A lovely reed diffuser in a unique fern and moss scent that includes notes of sage and lavender. A delightfully outdoorsy aroma filling the room is just the special touch you were looking for. 

    Small bottle with reeds in it
    Brooklyn Candle

    Rebecca O'Connell: I love pretty much everything from Brooklyn Candle! Their products are so high quality and every scent is divine. They kind of remind me of going into a nice-smelling store and thinking, "Oh, I can't afford anything in here," but the price-range is actually affordable. This particular reed diffuser is a favorite of mine. It's subtle, but perfectly masks the dog smell in my home (my dog is a very stinky lil' boy). 

    Get it from Brooklyn Candle for $42 (available in eight other scents).

    19. A wall-mounted toothbrush holder and dispenser to help clear some of the clutter from your bathroom countertop — all the more important if you're stuck with a beautiful but sadly storage-less pedestal sink. 

    the white wall mounted toothbrush holder
    www.amazon.com

    This game-changer includes a toothbrush dispenser (which means less product waste!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes! 

    Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-Tips, or flossers." —Sariyah J

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).

    20. A sheep TP holder so more is always at the ready in the most adorable way imaginable. Hey, little guy!

    metal sheep holder with seven rolls of toilet paper that look like its wool
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It’s practical and cute how can you go wrong! We opted to mounting it because of limited bathroom space and it was really easy to install. It’s holds a lot of toilet paper and you can stack much more and it just looks like a super fluffy sheep! Looks great in our bathroom and helps in storage if extra toilet paper." —Chezi Z.

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99.

    21. A grout pen to cover truly unruly grout discoloration in a snap. Coloring your way to a better looking bathroom may be the way to go.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    It works like white-out for your floors!

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" —Jenelle

    Get it on Amazon for $4.19+ (also available in a wide tip).

    22. A set of drill brushes that scrub, scrub, scrub away at hard water stains and other tough messes that would otherwise require the elbow grease of an army.

    a cloudy shower wall half cleaned to show the effect of the drill brush
    amazon.com

    The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($29.99 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.

    Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).

    23. A plant-based conditioner bar made with natural oils to keep your hair feeling soft and looking incredible. No bottles + plastic-free packaging = happy planet

    a stack of colorful conditioner bars
    The Earthling Co.

    The Earthling Co. is a sustainable lifestyle brand and small business that aims to offer affordable, plastic-free alternatives to everyday products. They are also part of 1% for the Planet, an org that supports all sorts of nonprofits, and their contributions have so far gone to WIRES (Australian Wildfire Relief), Carbonfund.org, One Tree Planted (Tree Planting), Black Lives Matter, Black Visions Collective the Audre Lorde Organization, and Earth Force.

    Get it from The Earthling Co. for $15.99 (available in seven scents and one limited edition scent). 

    24. A set of drawer organizers for transforming your makeup drawer into the most beautiful one in the land. Your cosmetics were wondering if you were ever gonna organize them.

    reviewer showing a makeup drawer with clear bins organizing it
    amazon.com

    In the 21-piece set, you'll get three large bins, six medium rectangle bins, six small rectangle bins, and six small square bins.

    Promising review: "Love this product. Tall enough to fit things, short enough to not block drawers when closing. Sturdy to put in all kinds of things. This round I used for makeup, toiletries, etc. Ordering more for junk drawer and crafts. Extremely versatile and practical and looks good too. My husband loves the organization of our bathroom drawer and I love the fact if I need something I can take that piece out to where I need it and then bring it back nice and neat.." —Jen

    Get a set of nine organizers from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes). 

    25. An over-the-sink wooden rack to give yourself the gift of extra room to store extra cosmetics and bath products *or* make things fancy with a candle and some decor.

    wooden rack over the back of the kitchen sink that&#x27;s holding a candle and a jar
    The904BlondeSquad / Etsy

    The904BlondeSquad is a small business in Jacksonville, Florida that creates handmade home decor, ornaments, tumblers, and more.

    Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! She matched the color I described perfectly and it’s so freaking cute in my little bathroom! Shipping was fast considering these are handmade to order and painted. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my new shelf! I 10/10 definitely recommend. I love it!" —Alissa Hastings

    Get it from The904BlondeSquad on Etsy for $28.50+ (originally $30+, available in 16 widths, 6 heights, and a personalized color or stain).

    26. A towel rack if a linen closet is what you lack. Wait, should I get out of the digital media game and be a poet...? Existential crisis unlocked.

    reviewer&#x27;s towel rack holding six grey towels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fit the bill perfectly! We have towels from Ikea, and even tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —CMVMFamily

    Get it from Amazon for $19.49+ (available in eight colors).

    27. Sleek clear apothecary jars so you can decant cotton rounds, cotton swabs, cotton balls — phew, that's a lot of cotton! — and so much more so it's right there and ready to go. Doesn't hurt that they're super aesthetically pleasing. 

    the three clear jars filled with flossers, Q-tips, and cotton balls
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are fantastic bathroom containers. I ordered after seeing them at a friend's house. They are a plastic that is sturdy. The lid fits tight enough to stay on, but isn't difficult to open. I have them in both bathrooms. They fit any decor and hold cotton swabs perfectly." —Erica Morris

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors and sets).

