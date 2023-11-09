41 Stocking Stuffers Both Kids And Adults Will Love

Popular products from this list
A tiny tin with huge fun inside — a puzzle game called Iota.
A screaming goat figurine to really help them express themselves. One press of the button releases a cathartic "AAAHHHHHHHH!"
A bottle of ferrofluid to make spiky designs that move and change with just a magnet.
3. Custom macarons in almost any shape or design you can imagine. Just leave a note explaining your vision to the cookie artist.
Get a pack of six from IzzyMacarons on Etsy for $25.
Orders are shipped Monday–Wednesday.
4. A six-pack of little animal planters perfect for both veteran gardeners and children who are just learning about planting seeds.
6. A creative bookmark that looks like the Wicked Witch of the East got smushed in between some pages, because everyone needs some encouragement to read.
11. A deck of playing cards with a gorgeous rainbow gradient for playing anything from crazy eights to poker.
13. A set of coloring pencils with little seed pods on the other side, so they can be planted once the graphite runs out.
14. A set of bento box forks to make bringing lunch to school or work feel fun. They'll open their food and be like "check meowt!"
15. A book tracker bookmark they can fill out every time they finish a new book. It's so encouraging to be able to actually see progress!
British Book Art is based in the UK.
Promising review: "Absolutely love my bookmark! So, so cute! Already made a start coloring in the books and writing the names on the spines!" —Chloe
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $2.71.
Ships in 3–5 days.
18. A Baby Yoda mug they can enjoy all sorts of drinks out of while watching the latest episode of The Mandalorian.
20. An unreasonable number of satin scrunchies so you can shower your loved one with fun, gentle hair accessories — or break 'em up and put in many different stockings!
21. Silicone paw print joystick caps to keep their thumbs happy during extended playing. Also they're so undeniably cute, how could anyone not want 'em?
26. An Elf Snowball Showdown card game everyone can enjoy, even if there's no snow on the ground. "Throw" a set of like-colored snowball cards at your opponents and prepare for return fire. The last elf standing wins!
29. A pack of glittery highlighters for people who want some extra ~oomph~ when they highlight a really juicy part of their textbook.
Promising review: "They were complete eye candy. 🍬 They are beautifully smooth and perfect. 👊❤️🔥" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $7.48.
31. Charming novelty pens sure to turn some heads when they pull one out — likely to sign autographs as the person famous for having the best pens.
32. Mini jelly frog soaps they can pile up in their bathroom and leave for guests to squeal over.
Get a pack of 12 from FrolicCreations on Etsy for $14.99.
33. A burger bicycle bell for biking in the neighborhood or making late-night trips to McDonald's.
Promising review: "No, I didn't buy this for a kid. I bought it for my old self. And yes!! I absolutely love it! The housing is plastic but surprisingly sturdy. The bell sounds like a bike bell should, and hey, it's a burger — a favorite of mine after a long ride." —kim
Get it from Amazon for $11.90.
34. A children's camera that beats taking pics on your phone: It's lightweight, adorable, has 15 photo frames, and boasts filters that put Instagram to shame. Amazon didn't have good review pictures, so I beg you to watch the TikTok.
It's charged with a USB port and comes with a memory card.
Promising review: "Love it! Gonna document my summer on it, LOL! Got it because of a TikTok — video quality and pic quality look OK, but sound is awful, haha. Still cute and fun. I'm gonna order one for my little sister too!" —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $24.97 (available in five colors).
35. A box of bubble wrap sheets to proudly display wherever someone more sensible might put a tissue box.
Get it from Amazon for $7.95.