41 Stocking Stuffers Both Kids And Adults Will Love

Fun, small presents for the young (and young at heart).

Rebecca O'Connell
by Rebecca O'Connell

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A book of 642 tiny things to draw sure to inspire them to get out there and practice doodling.

small book that says 642 tiny things to draw being held between forefinger and thumb to show small size
amazon.com

Promising review: "I am not an artist but this is fun! I keep it on my nightstand along with some sketch pencils and draw when winding down for the night. Yes, some of the prompts are a bit odd but I just go with it. Sort of tests the imagination! My 10-year-old granddaughter loves it too." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

2. A planet bath bomb–making kit for baths that are out of this world.

KiwiCo

It comes with a mold, colors, and all the ingredients needed to make fizzy bath bombs.

Get it from KiwiCo for $19.95.

Item will ship out within two business days from a warehouse in California.

3. Custom macarons in almost any shape or design you can imagine. Just leave a note explaining your vision to the cookie artist. 

macarons shaped like pooh, frog, and hello kitty
IzzyMacarons/Etsy

Get a pack of six from IzzyMacarons on Etsy for $25

Orders are shipped Monday–Wednesday.

4. A six-pack of little animal planters perfect for both veteran gardeners and children who are just learning about planting seeds.

tiny plan pots shaped like a dog, sheep, cat, pig, chicken, and cow
Amazon

Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (paint-your-own kits also available).

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

5. A mini Jenga kit for quick games on the go.

small wooden jenga game
Amazon

The box comes with 18 mini Jenga blocks.

Get it from Amazon for $9.78.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

6. A creative bookmark that looks like the Wicked Witch of the East got smushed in between some pages, because everyone needs some encouragement to read.

wicked witch of the east legs sticking out of book
Amazon

Promising review: "Absolutely darling! Well-made, and packaging is so cute too. I gave it to my 14-year-old niece for her birthday and she loved it!" —Kate M.

Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

7. A set of macaron containers for a sweet way to hold tiny treasures.

Amazon

Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change.

8. A pack of round cat magnets purrfect for fridges and lockers.

waving round cat magnets
Amazon

Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.99.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

9. Tiny hands to turn any mundane task into something hilarious.

Amazon, Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed

Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $14.49.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change.

10. A tin of shimmery putty sure to capture the attention of anyone, any age.

hands pull apart slime putty with green and purple sheen
Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

11. A deck of playing cards with a gorgeous rainbow gradient for playing anything from crazy eights to poker.

solid color cards that come together to make a rainbow
Amazon

Fredericks and Mae is a queer-owned business that's been making visually wonderful things since 2007.

Promising review: "These cards are absolutely gorgeous and the rainbow fan in our family was so excited when she saw them. They are almost too cool to play with but then once you start using them, you love them even more. Highly recommend for a fun deck of cards." —ItsLiz

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

12. A little dollop of a kitten light that they can tap to turn on or off.

squishy cat light
Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two styles).

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

13. A set of coloring pencils with little seed pods on the other side, so they can be planted once the graphite runs out.

pencils on top of coloring book
Amazon

It comes with six coloring pencils and two graphite pencils.

Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two colors).

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

14. A set of bento box forks to make bringing lunch to school or work feel fun. They'll open their food and be like "check meowt!"

double pronged toothpick shaped like cats and dogs
Amazon

Get a set of seven from Amazon for $5.65.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

15. A book tracker bookmark they can fill out every time they finish a new book. It's so encouraging to be able to actually see progress! 

a person holding the bookmark
British Book Art / Etsy

British Book Art is based in the UK.

Promising review: "Absolutely love my bookmark! So, so cute! Already made a start coloring in the books and writing the names on the spines!" —Chloe

Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $2.71.

Ships in 3–5 days. 

16. A set of LED lightsaber chopsticks to make fights over the last dumpling extra dramatic.

dueling glowing lightsaber chopsticks over a bowl of rice
Amazon

Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood

Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

17. A bath bomb with a surprise squishy friend inside! Bath time is suddenly gonna be really fun.

bath bomb with squishy animals
MarvelousBathCo/Etsy

Get it from MarvelousBathCo on Etsy for $8.98 (available in three scents).

Estimated delivery is 3–5 days. 

18. A Baby Yoda mug they can enjoy all sorts of drinks out of while watching the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

The green handle-less mug shaped like The Child
Amazon / Quinn Lacasse - Qlc Creative

Get it from Amazon for $33.99.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

19. A bottle of ferrofluid to make spiky designs that move and change with just a magnet.

model uses magnets to make black liquid in glass bottle spiky
Amazon

It's magnetic liquid! Learn more about ferrofluid here or watch a cool video of it here.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

20. An unreasonable number of satin scrunchies so you can shower your loved one with fun, gentle hair accessories — or break 'em up and put in many different stockings!

reviewer wears a scrunchie and gives thumbs up to pile of scrunchies
amazon.com

Promising review: "All 40 scrunchies came with a wide variety of colors. The stitching on the scrunchies was not perfect but I personally don’t mind considering the price." —Dahlia

Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $7.99.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

21. Silicone paw print joystick caps to keep their thumbs happy during extended playing. Also they're so undeniably cute, how could anyone not want 'em?

controllers with paw print shaped caps
Amazon

Get two pairs of paw prints from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 10 colors).

Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime Members; shipping times subject to change.

22. A small sphere light they'll be over the moon for.

moon shaped light on wooden stand
amazon.com

Promising review: "This little moon is amazing! My 4-year-old is obsessed with anything space so this was a no-brainer. She loves that it changes colors and that it comes with a remote. She loves that she can pick a new color every night and sometimes we just let it cycle through the colors on its own, which is so soothing. Charging is very simple too and doesn't take very long to charge either." —szero4

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in four sizes).

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change.

23. A Shrek toothpaste cap to make all their TikTok dreams (or nightmares?) come true.

CasualChicken/Etsy

I thought products like this were only true in fairy tales.

Get it from CasualChicken on Etsy for $9.99.

Ships in 3–5 business days. 

24. A tiny tin with huge fun inside — a puzzle game called Iota.

small tin that says iota
Amazon

Promising review: "This game is a ton of fun! If you like puzzle/strategy games I would definitely recommend this! It's a game that two people could play so my wife and I love to play it! It takes a little bit to understand the rules, but once you do it's easy. I would definitely recommend it." —jstivers

Get it from Amazon for $9.26.

Free fwo-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

25. A screaming goat figurine to really help them express themselves. One press of the button releases a cathartic "AAAHHHHHHHH!"

The goat figurine, plus the box it comes in and the booklet
Amazon

And it comes with a 32-page, illustrated booklet all about goats.

Promising review: "This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle, and move on throughout our day. No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.45.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

26. An Elf Snowball Showdown card game everyone can enjoy, even if there's no snow on the ground. "Throw" a set of like-colored snowball cards at your opponents and prepare for return fire. The last elf standing wins!

cards with festive designs
Amazon

Promising review: "We have played this now with kids and adults. Surprisingly works with both! Hilarious game." —hanson traw

Get it from Amazon for $8.88.

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

27. A tiny desk crab to hold up their favorite pen.

tiny crabs with claws raised up
Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $9.59+ (comes in a random color).

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

28. A pack of sheet masks with cute animal faces so their spa day can get a little wild.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "Very cute and fun. Great for slumber parties! Gentle on the skin, used on 10-year-olds and they loved the fun designs. They smelled nice, too." —Dmp

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $12.40+ (available in six sets).

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change.

29. A pack of glittery highlighters for people who want some extra ~oomph~ when they highlight a really juicy part of their textbook. 

glittery highlighters
reviewer picture showing the visible glitter in the highlighter color
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "They were complete eye candy. 🍬 They are beautifully smooth and perfect. 👊❤️🔥" —Amazon Customer

Get a pack of five from Amazon for $7.48

30. A miniature baking set with everything they need to make mouse-sized meals.

teeny-tiny slice of cake on hand
amazon.com

The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts, and 48-page recipe book. The recipe book comes with explanations on how the food chemistry works so it's great for newbie food scientists.

Promising review: "I gave this to my sister for Christmas and she immediately used it to make mini treats with the kids. They LOVE it! I just kept getting texts and pictures from them about how functional and FUN it is." —Leslie Palmer

Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (also available in science and robot kits).

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

31. Charming novelty pens sure to turn some heads when they pull one out — likely to sign autographs as the person famous for having the best pens. 

pens with animals with fruits on their heads
animal pens with antennae like attachments shaped like candy, fruit, and mushrooms
Amazon

Look, you can be noteworthy for anything these days, so why not your cute stationery? 

Promising review: "The pens are super cute and have a nice fine point pen. I ordered them for the girls at work and they loved them." —Jen

Get a pack of 12 or 16 from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four styles).

32. Mini jelly frog soaps they can pile up in their bathroom and leave for guests to squeal over. 

tiny squishy green frogs
FrolicCreations/Etsy

Get a pack of 12 from FrolicCreations on Etsy for $14.99.

33. A burger bicycle bell for biking in the neighborhood or making late-night trips to McDonald's.

burger shaped bike bell
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "No, I didn't buy this for a kid. I bought it for my old self. And yes!! I absolutely love it! The housing is plastic but surprisingly sturdy. The bell sounds like a bike bell should, and hey, it's a burger — a favorite of mine after a long ride." —kim

Get it from Amazon for $11.90.

34. A children's camera that beats taking pics on your phone: It's lightweight, adorable, has 15 photo frames, and boasts filters that put Instagram to shame. Amazon didn't have good review pictures, so I beg you to watch the TikTok.

small handheld pink camera
www.amazon.com

It's charged with a USB port and comes with a memory card. 

Promising review: "Love it! Gonna document my summer on it, LOL! Got it because of a TikTok — video quality and pic quality look OK, but sound is awful, haha. Still cute and fun. I'm gonna order one for my little sister too!" —Sarah

Get it from Amazon for $24.97 (available in five colors).

35. A box of bubble wrap sheets to proudly display wherever someone more sensible might put a tissue box.

sheet of bubble wrap being pulled from box
Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $7.95.

36. Goldfish soap you can actually buy instead of winning at a carnival.

two soaps in bags with plastic goldfish inside
Blingiddyup/Etsy

Get it from Blingiddyup on Etsy for $6 (available in four colors).

Ships in 5–7 days after ordering. 

37. A wiggly sensory slug offering hours of comforting fun. With the help of 19 joints, the toy can rotate 360 degrees and makes a nice clacking sound when shaken.

Amazon

Promising review: "The fidget slug is a winner! I am a therapist and I noticed that my clients tend to pick it up quite often amongst the other fidget toys. My niece and nephew, even my children, wanted one. It fills your hand really nicely and the clacking that it makes is soothing for many people. I will buy more in the future." —Janet T.

Get it from Amazon for $8.09 (available in 18 colorways).

Free two-day shipping for Prime Members; shipping times subject to change. 

38. A teeny-tiny board game with working pieces for the tiny competitive mouse in your life.

Amazon

The listing offers corn hole, Monopoly, Scrabble, and Operation.

Promising review: "This is, hands down, the coolest Monopoly game ever made! It has every piece and detail that the full-size version has and the quality exceeds my expectations. 😊 Can't wait to play it!" —Andrea

Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in 16 games).

Check the listing for delivery date estimate.