30 Products I Wish Everyone Knew About

1. A creamy deep conditioner for anyone with 3a–4c hair. Thanks to its super-fruit oil formula, it provides a lightweight hold that leaves curls and coils feeling soft and moisturized.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned business that was founded by Maeva Heim in 2020.
Promising review: "LOVE this product! My hair is very dry and frizzy but this product made my hair so much more manageable and soft. I will definitely be getting more once I’m out!" —Nivedhitha
2. A darling strawberry vase you can fill with flowers, pens, kitchen tools — or, if you wanna go for realism, a leafy houseplant.
Promising review: "Smaller than expected but I love it for making cute, bright, happy arrangements. Looks great with daisies of all sorts." —dayna haley
3. A cherry toilet brush for those who are committed to all things kitsch, even in the bathroom.
Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon
4. An adorable mini desk locker complete with a tiny lock, picture frame, shelving, and a place to hang a chain or accessory. Now all you need are some cute magnets!
Promising review: "Super cute and a good size. The keys bend crazy easy but that’s what I was expecting and I’m not using this to keep things safe. It’s for a project that will turn into a house decoration so I’m happy." —AnnaMarie Sivrais
5. A pack of disposable shower hair catchers for people who often forget to clean the drain after a shower and too squeamish to maintain a device like the TubShroom. You can just close your eyes and throw these away when they're too hair-infested.
Promising review: "For anyone with long hair, drainage clogging in the shower is a pain. So THANKS to whomever thought of such a simple but clever solution. They stick perfectly and the glue lasts like three weeks. It literally does not let a hair pass and it's just so easy to place and remove. I wish I knew about this product before! A must-buy." —MER
6. Iridescent pimple patches in fun shapes because zapping zits might as well feel like an art project. I wish all problems could be solved with a sticker.
Promising review: "I’ve used a lot of different hydrocolloid acne patches with varying results, but so far these are the only ones that seem to actually resolve the zit in a day or two. Others have irritated my skin, or are difficult to remove and pull at my skin; these don’t do any of that. They stick quite well, but come off without a problem when I’m ready. They are cute too, and I like that I can’t see the gunk it pulls from the outside of the sticker." —ML
7. A magnetic meal planning pad with a detachable shopping list for when you want to really commit to cooking at home.
Promising review: "Such a lifesaver. I find this meal planner super helpful. I love the side-by-side for the menu and shopping list. Soo much easier for me. Plus, they come in cute color combos and the back has a magnet to put it right on the refrigerator" —Amazon Customer
8. A set of thick velvet slip covers to instantly transform your drab couch into something new and fabulous. Goodbye, stain-covered gray couch and HELLO new couch of my HGTV dreams.
This set even comes with nonslip straps to ensure your new seats stay in place. See more colors here.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
9. A can of whipped crea— I mean, sunscreen that just looks like dessert, so don't eat it, OK? This tasty looking skincare will make you feel like a cherry pie instead of looking like one (baked and bright red).
It's SPF 30 and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It also smells AMAZING.
10. A pair of fan light pull cords so you can finally know which turns on the fan and which turns on the light. What an ~illuminating~ product!
11. An Iron Flask insulated thermos mug that works just as well as competitors to keep liquids hot or cold, but at a fraction of the price.
Promising review: "When searching for a water bottle, I initially was tempted to get a Hydro Flask, but found this Iron Flask was cheaper. What sold the Iron Flask for me was that while it does keep water immensely cold over long periods of time, like the Hydro Flask, the Iron Flask comes with two additional lids and an extra straw. I like to use the water bottle wherever I go, and when filled with light ice, it has kept the water ice cold for up to six-plus hours. I have run my bottle into things by accident, and it has held up well. I've also knocked it over and left it on its side while driving, and there has been no leakage. Overall, if you're looking for an alternative to the Hydro Flask without breaking the bank, the Iron Flask is more affordable and better from what I've experienced." —Marissa
12. A eucalyptus and lavender shower/bath pouch to create a comforting spa experience right at home. Name a more dynamic scent duo, I'll wait.
Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina–based, woman-owned business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.
Promising review: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized, and the blend of eucalyptus and lavender is HEAVENLY." —Maggie
13. A Capri Blue Volcano candle that's commonly burned in Anthropologie stores. Now your home can smell just as nice.
14. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked to discover how clean your home used to be.
The set comes with a two-inch flat brush, a four-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($35.70 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.
Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.
15. A six-pack of lip balms with lil' flowers inside that they'll never use, lest they risk disrupting the flower.
Promising review: "These lipsticks are so cute and so magical. The color that mine settles on my lips is subtle and not very dramatic. It almost gives me the feeling of wearing lip balm, which is my go-to for all things lips, so this was perfect!" —Daisy L. Alvarez
16. A giant pack of stackable resin rings so you always have at least five different rings for every outfit.
Promising review: "I got these for a gift for someone, and they are just adorable! The colors are bright, and the quality is good. They came packaged in a pretty pink box too. I would recommend, and would buy again for a gift." —Sarahf
