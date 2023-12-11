31 Pieces Of "Going Out" Clothing You'll Be Thankful You Bought For Next Weekend

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A ruffled blouse that's so effortlessly cute, I wouldn't blame you for wearing it multiple times a week.
3. A slinky, glittery bodycon sure to turn heads, whether you wear it to a NYE party or just to dinner.
4. A knit cutout dress that could definitely work as a revenge dress — just look at this thing! And even if you're not trying to torture an ex, it's a great going out piece.
5. A cowl neck midi because it looks fabulous, don't cost a small fortune, and can be re-worn to the slew of upcoming events on your calendar.
7. A crop top and pants set with a gorgeous purple design that'll score you a ton of compliments — everyone will be asking, "where did you get that?!" while you wait at the bar for cocktails.
8. A tie-front midi that's right in that sweet spot between formal and casual, making it great for those events with an ambiguous dress code.
9. An adjustable strap satin slip about to become your go-to going out uniform. You might want to grab some additional colors so people don't notice how long you've been outfit repeating.
10. A bustier crop top designed with boning support (so no bra required here), adjustable straps, and a little stretch, so it looks and feels like it was tailor made for you.
11. A neon crop top with a fun star pattern and an even more fun tie back. Wear it with your favorite pair of cargo pants for the ultimate club kid look.
12. A skintight maxi that reviewers swear is similar to *that* celeb-owned brand with *that* particular floor-length dress that's consistently out of stock.
13. A simple faux leather motorcycle jacket, which is a cool kid mainstay and a must for any wardrobe. Bonus points if you get it in a bold color like pink or yellow.
15. A one-shoulder top best accessorized with mistletoe, a mug of eggnog, and sparkling holiday lights.
16. An elegant split-hem midi with a dramatic one-shoulder look for anyone looking to upstage the rest of the guests at the cocktail hour.
17. A V-neck trimmed cami that offers some cute lace peekaboo action under your jackets and sweaters. It's also cute on its own, so the layering options are endless.
18. A polka dot organza-sleeve bodysuit that'll stand out in a sea of high-waisted jeans and halter tanks.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks on and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft, and I love that it has three snaps across, it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" —Colleen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XXS–4XL and in 41 colors/styles).
19. A strapless knit top just begging to be worn with some wide leg pants. Finish with some chunky necklaces and baby? You got an outfit going.
20. A tiered bell-sleeve top that's wonderful for daytime events like work brunches and picnics. Honestly, that's the best time to do things because you get to go to sleep at a reasonable hour.
21. A maxi dress available in 60+ hues and fabrics so you're sure to find *at least* one that fits the vibe of the night. Whether its a holiday party or destination wedding (OK, lucky) there's something here for you.
22. A swanky spaghetti-strap cami that will shine, even when covered with 50 layers on your freezing walk to the party.
23. A twisted peplum top great for work, date night, or just looking fab while hanging at home.
Promising review: "To be honest I didn't have very high hopes for a shirt this inexpensive. But at that price point I also figured that I didn't have much to lose. I'm busty and have tattoos on my shoulders so finding cute comfortable clothing that's appropriate for work and doesn't cost a fortune can be a challenge. This shirt looks exactly like an Eloquii one I've been eyeing for awhile but at a fraction of the price. I'll probably get the other colors as well!" —Arden Bee
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in eight colors).
24. A satin-like bodysuit with underwire that is the answer to your biggest question: What am I wearing tonight?
Promising review: "I purchased this bodysuit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. I have a larger bust but a smaller waist so I ordered a small, and the fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well and everyone LOVED my outfit and asked where I ordered. So funny that I sent them to Amazon. I highly recommend this purchase. Very great packaging as well." —Hope Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $21.88 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors).
25. A frilly floral bustier that's a little modern and a little Renaissance fair. Gotta love a piece you can where anywhere (or any time).
This comes from an Asian-owned fashion brand based in NYC.
Get it from Allina Liu for $124 (originally $150; available in sizes XXS–XL).
26. A pair of TikTok-loved cargo pants, because the mom jean era is finally coming to a close. Thankfully, these pants are just as comfortable, and come in a ton of different color options.
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfect. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfect with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and in 45 colors).
27. A ruched asymmetrical skirt that has an eye-popping side slit to make any top a going-out top.
28. A crisscross tank pretty much made for layering pros. Pair it with your favorite pants and low-cut top.
Get it from Torrid for $11.45+ (originally $22.90; available in sizes 10–30 and in two colors).
29. High-waisted palazzo trousers because they offer all the comfort of pajamas while still serving up major voted-best-dressed-in-high-school looks.
30. A bodycon pencil dress because you can alwaaaays use another LBD.
Promising review: "I love this dress. Simple and professional. It molds to my body in all the right ways, and it wasn't too long. It can be worn with a nice necklace to spruce it up, and flats and/or pumps. The material is also versatile enough so that it can be worn year round, all you need is a pair of stockings or tights, but the dress will work either way. I plan to order more colors." —LadyLestat
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes L–5XL and in nine colors).