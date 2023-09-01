  • Quiz badge

Now You Get To Vote For Which Dog Each Of These 11 Dogs Should Date

It's cuffing season for these dogs.

Ayla Smith
Ayla Smith

BuzzFeed Staff

Puppy Love is out now — the movie about a couple of dogs that have a one-night stand during their owners' Bumble date, forcing the unlikely pair to co-parent their puppies.

I won't tell you any more because *spoilers* (you can watch it here), but in the spirit of puppy love, I want you to vote and decide which dog the following dogs should date.

This will be easy and fun, unlike co-parenting puppies with someone you just met!

Ready for more doggy romance? Puppy Love, starring Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin, is streaming now for free on Freevee! Check out the trailer here:

Puppy Love is a Freevee Original and a BuzzFeed Studios production.

