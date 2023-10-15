15 Wedding Stories That Are A Serious Uh-Oh, Spaghetti-O

5. "The officiant begins the ceremony, and the groom interrupts the officiant, grabs a beer from the back side of the arbor, cracks it open, and announces, 'I CAN’T DO THIS SOBER!' He takes a big swig and then hands it off to the best man."

"A few other times throughout the short ceremony, he snapped his fingers in the direction of the best man (who unsuccessfully tried to pass the beer down to the last guy in line to keep it away from the groom) so he could take another drink. When the ceremony ended and we began to make our way inside for the cocktail hour, the shop secretary said to me, 'Did you see that too or am I in a bad dream right now?' I replied that this was real life. The bride went in the back door and straight across the banquet hall and out the front door without saying a word. She got in her car and left. The bridesmaids went after her. The groom defended himself, saying, 'It was just a joke, I thought she’d laugh!' The bridesmaids went after her (she just went back to their home, about a mile away), and they convinced her to come back. She was threatening to shred their marriage license instead of filing it. I don’t blame her one bit! Six years later, they are married and doing well, but yowza, what a way to start your marriage!"



—Venna Trettel