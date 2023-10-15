17 Pictures From Trail Cams That Nature Just Didn't Want Us To See

1.Trail cams are WILD, and they catch some pretty weird stuff considering most models will either take a photo any time they sense movement or just snap photos every five minutes. So here, without ado are 17 trail cam pictures that kind of make me just want to stay inside.
2.I'm going to start off with a silly one because it just gets creepier from here. This acrobatics act that is trying to get into a hanging feeder:
3.This trail cam photo that is the only evidence I need to never go outside again:
4.This spooky apparition that the deer on this trail cam is paying absolutely zero mind to:
5.These two somethings from a Yosemite trail cam, that, yeah, look like Fresno nightcrawlers:
6.This haunting figure in front of a trail cam on "old farmland" that looks like it's POSING for the camera:
7.This one on a hunting trail cam that looks like a sad skeleton. Seriously, WHAT IS THAT???
8.This photo, which has actually gotten creepier the longer I look at it because I can't make out its shape. I feel like while I'm staring at it, it's going to turn and beady white eyes will pierce my soul:
9.This thing riding a boar that 100% looks like an owl with legs wearing stilettos. It sounds silly, but tell me you wouldn't run away if an owl with legs wearing stilettos was flying toward you:
10.This picture from a trail cam which I cam only describe as an enchanted and mysteriously vanishing tube sock:
11.This incredibly scary photo of an old Victorian ghost caught on a trail cam in Oklahoma:
12.This trail cam photo of the scariest phrase I've heard today: "tree people."
13.This photo that was taken right before the trail cam got ripped down:
14.This hunting camera photo, where the OP asked if they should go ahead and pack up and move. I'm just looking at the photo and I want to move:
15.This photo of...I'm actually at a loss of explanations. The only thing I can think of is Bigfoot:
16.This one that was captured where the previous property owner's ashes were scattered:
17.Finally, I'm not going to leave you with a spooky one, so here's a palate cleanser. Please enjoy this skunk pushing a possum into a pond caught on a trail cam: