17 Animals So Big, It's Like Mother Nature Used Caps Lock

1.Knickers, this 1.5-ton Australian steer. For reference, steers typically weigh 1,300 pounds. That's an extra 1,700 pounds of bovine!
2.This is Phantom, one of the world's tallest horses at over eight feet tall. For reference, horses typically top out around six feet tall.
3.This Maine coon, who I actually can't believe isn't photoshopped. Maine coons can get to be 40 inches in length.
4.This tailless whip scorpion, which from my research is 19–25 inches and totally harmless, but I'm honestly having a hard time believing it.
5.This tadpole, yes TADPOLE, that is not the size that comes to mind when I think of a baby frog. Full-grown bull frogs can get up to eight inches, so this tadpole is exceptional.
6.This six-year-old video of a giant chicken in Russia that I think about, like, twice a year (which is a lot to think about a video of a chicken). Most males of this breed (a Brahma chicken) come up to three feet tall.
7.This if-I-have-to-see-it-you-have-to-see-it photo of a TICK that's the size of my NIGHTMARES. Ticks can expand to a nauseating 1.4 inches.
8.This elk, who seems like he took a wrong turn somewhere. Elk can get up to five feet tall, but this guy's antlers make him a giant.
10.This millipede that, looking at it, makes me want to take a shower. African giant millipedes like this one can grow up to a foot long!
11.This impressive Guinness World Record-breaking big cat named Hercules. According to Guinness, Hercules is 131 inches long, 49 inches wide, and eats about 30 pounds of meat per day.
12.This gigantic alligator walking across a golf course without a care in the world. Alligators can grow to almost 20 feet.
13.This giant armadillo that makes me wonder if there's another species called "humongous armadillo." Giant armadillos can get up to five feet from head to tail.
14.This slug. Now, slugs can get up to 10 inches long, but this one seems extra impressive.
15.Roger the kangaroo at Alice Springs Animal Sanctuary who, to the surprise of no one, crushed metal. Roger stood at 6'7".
16.This snapping turtle, which is good enough proof for me to never get in the water again. The largest snapping turtle has been measured at just under 20 inches long, but this one seems waaaaaay bigger.
17.Finally, this Japanese spider crab which lives up to its name, Big Daddy. He was the widest crustacean ever found, but died peacefully in 2018 at the age of 80 years old.