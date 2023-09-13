Since Aliens Are Apparently Real, Here's What AI Thinks They Look Like

1.Mercury has no atmosphere, which means during the day, the planet gets extremely hot, and at night, the temperature can get very, very cold. AI thinks an alien that could handle these extremes would look like this:
2.Our moon is covered in craters and has a very thin atmosphere. The moon rotates synchronously, meaning the same half of it is usually dark and cold, while the other side is warm and sunny. AI thinks an alien that could live in these conditions would look like this:
3.Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system, filled with dense clouds and large volcanoes. With the AI taking this into account, it thinks an organism on Venus would look like this:
4.Being 30 times farther from the sun than the Earth is, Neptune is an ice planet with supersonic winds. AI thinks an organism able to withstand these conditions would look like this:
5.Uranus is made up of hydrogen and helium and trace amounts of water. AI thinks an organism that could live under these conditions would look like this:
6.We know Saturn has strong gravity and high winds. With its three layers of clouds, the AI thinks an organism that could call Saturn home would look like this:
7.Mars has dry, rocky terrain and frequent dust storms. Knowing what we know about Mars, the AI thinks this organism could live there:
8.Jupiter is a gas giant with violent storms and high atmospheric pressure. NASA says it's too volatile for organisms to adapt to, which is great because IDK what kind of sentient being this is, but it makes me never want to go to Jupiter:
9.Pluto is extremely cold, so cold that the water on the surface is rock-like. AI thinks a lifeform that could live in these conditions would look like this:
10.Black holes are spaces of very tightly packed matter. AI thinks a being that lives in an environment like that looks like this:
11.Comets are made from icy gasses, frozen chunks, and dust particles. AI thinks an alien that could survive in these conditions looks like this:
12.Asteroids are covered in dust and are regularly minus-100ºF. AI thinks an alien that could live in these conditions would look like this:
13.Finally, the AI thinks the sun's molten surface is home to this alien, who I undoubtedly want to become best friends with.
