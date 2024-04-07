    I Reimagined These 14 Famous Landmarks In A Different Era And The Colosseum Is So Sad

    I'm really glad the Golden Gate Bridge doesn't have stained glass in real life because I think I'd be susceptible to distracted driving.

    Audrey Engvalson
    by Audrey Engvalson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Some landmarks are so iconic that there's a picture of them in your core memory. But what if that landmark looked different? What if it was built in a different time when a distinct architectural style was all the rage? Well, I used AI to answer that very question, and here are the strange and beautiful results!

    1. Here's what the Eiffel Tower in Paris looks like in real life:

    Eiffel Tower centered between two statues with clear skies, people visible at its base
    (c) Hadi Zaher / Getty Images

    The Eiffel Tower was built in 1887 and is in a modern architectural style.

    This is what AI thinks the Eiffel Tower would look like in a "midcentury modern" architectural style.

    Aerial view of the Eiffel Tower and surrounding park area

    Mid-century modernism reached the height of popularity in the 1950s and 1960s.

    2. Here's what Big Ben in London looks like in real life:

    Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament next to a river at sunset
    Joe Daniel Price / Getty Images

    Construction on Big Ben started in 1843. Big Ben is in a Gothic revival architectural style.

    Here's what AI thinks Big Ben would look like in a "deconstructivism" architectural style.

    Futuristic wooden clock tower structure by a river with traditional buildings and a bridge in the background

    Deconstructivism is a post-modern architectural style that started in the 1980s.

    3. Here's what Sagrada Familia in Spain looks like in real life:

    Sagrada Familia cathedral reflecting in water, with surrounding foliage and clear skies
    Tanatat Pongphibool ,thailand / Getty Images

    Sagrada Familia was started in 1882 and has elements of modernism, Gothic revival, and art nouveau in the design of the building.

    AI thinks Sagrada Familia would look like this in an Art Deco architectural style.

    Modern gothic-style skyscraper with intricate facade details, amidst city buildings

    Art Deco was the geometric architectural movement of the 1920s.

    4. Here's what The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco looks like in real life:

    Golden Gate Bridge viewed from a sandy beach with waves in the foreground
    Can Balcioglu / Getty Images

    The Golden Gate Bridge was built in 1937 and is an example of art deco architecture.

    This is what AI thinks the Golden Gate Bridge would look like in a gothic architectural style.

    Fantasy-inspired bridge with ornate gothic towers and a large clock, set against a coastal landscape

    Gothic architecture was famous from the 12th to 16th century in Europe.

    5. Here's what The Burj Khalifa in Dubai looks like in real life:

    Aerial view of the Burj Khalifa and surrounding illuminated water features at dusk
    John Harper / Getty Images

    Construction of the Burj Khalifa was started in 2004. The building is an example of the modernist architectural style.

    This is what AI thinks the Burj Khalifa would look like in a Byzantine architectural style.

    Illustration of a futuristic city with a tall central skyscraper surrounded by water and other buildings

    Byzantine architecture started in 330 AD. A notable building with Byzantine architecture is the Hagia Sophia.

    6. Here's what the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy looks like in real life:

    Leaning Tower of Pisa with tourists gathered around on a clear day
    Navdeep Kumar / Getty Images/500px Prime

    The Leaning Tower of Pisa was built in 1173 and is an example of Romanesque architecture.

    This is what AI thinks the Leaning Tower of Pisa would look like in a California craftsman architectural style.

    Unique multi-story wooden house with intricate design and surrounding greenery

    The California craftsman architectural style was popular in the early 1900s.

    7. Here's what the Colosseum in Rome looks like in real life:

    Exterior view of the Colosseum in Rome, showing the ancient structure&#x27;s arches and partial ruins
    Hh / Getty Images

    The Colosseum was built in 72 AD and is an example of Ancient Roman architecture.

    This is what AI thinks the Colosseum would look like in a brutalist architectural style.

    Digitally rendered structure resembling the Colosseum in a dilapidated state, standing alone

    Brutalist architecture gained traction from the 1950s to the 1970s.

    8. Here's what the Space Needle in Seattle looks like in real life:

    Seattle skyline featuring the Space Needle and downtown buildings during the day
    Rhyman007 / Getty Images

    The Space Needle was built in 1961, an example of space age architecture.

    Here's what AI thinks the Space Needle would look like in a sustainability architectural style.

    Futuristic tower with greenery on terraces against a cityscape and mountain background

    Sustainability architecture is gaining more momentum in the present day and emphasizes eco-friendly materials.

    9. Here's what Cinderella's castle in Orlando looks like in real life:

    Disney&#x27;s Cinderella Castle adorned with a &quot;50&quot; emblem for the anniversary celebration

    Though built in 1971, Cinderella's Castle is reminiscent of Romanesque architecture.

    Here's what AI thinks Cinderella's castle would look like in a pueblo architecture style.

    Fantasy sandcastle with multiple towers under a starry night sky, with the moon and desert surroundings

    Pueblo architecture most commonly uses adobe in the southwestern United States.

    10. Here's what the Sydney Opera House in Australia looks like in real life:

    Aerial view of the Sydney Opera House beside the harbor, with nearby buildings and a boat on the water
    Airphoto Australia / Getty Images

    Construction for the opera house started in 1959. The opera house is in a modern expressionist architectural style.

    Here's what AI thinks the Sydney Opera House would look like in a Greek architectural style.

    A 3D puzzle model of the Sydney Opera House merged with the Parthenon, floating on water

    There were three orders of Greek architecture. Corinthian was the latest and most ornate, whereas Doric was the first and had plain, unadorned columns.

    11. Here's what Petra in Jordan looks like in real life:

    The ancient carved facade of Al-Khazneh in Petra, with rock cliffs surrounding the structure. No people visible
    Nick Brundle Photography / Getty Images

    Petra was built in the 3rd century and is an example of Hellenistic architecture.

    Here's what AI thinks Petra would look like in a Victorian architectural style.

    Fantasy castle built into rocky cliffside, with towers and arched entryway, evoking a sense of adventure

    Victorian architecture was famous in the mid to late 19th century. 

    12. Here's what the Taj Mahal in India looks like in real life:

    Taj Mahal with reflective pool in foreground and visitors walking around
    Kriangkrai Thitimakorn / Getty Images

    The Taj Mahal was built in 1632 and is an example of Mughal architecture.

    Here's what AI thinks the Taj Mahal would look like in a modernist architectural style.

    Modern mansion with dome roofs beside a reflective water body, featuring a prominent walkway access

    Modern architecture can be seen in the present day. Characteristics include smooth surfaces and clean lines.

    13. Here's what the Empire State Building in New York City looks like in real life:

    Empire State Building standing tall above NYC skyline in daylight
    Grant Faint / Getty Images

    The Empire State Building was constructed in 1930 in an Art Deco architectural style.

    Here's what AI thinks the Empire State Building would look like in a Tudor architectural style.

    Aerial view of a tall Gothic-style skyscraper towering over a cityscape with other buildings

    Tudor architecture was famous between the 1400s and 1500s.

    14. Finally, here's what Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris looks like in real life:

    Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, showing its iconic twin towers and the large rose window, with a clear view of the facade
    Jorg Greuel / Getty Images

    Notre-Dame Cathedral was built in 1345 and is a Gothic architectural style.

    And here's what AI thinks Notre Dame Cathedral would look like in a Romanesque architectural style.

    Gothic cathedral with twin spires surrounded by trees in daylight

    Romanesque architecture was famous between the 11th and 12th centuries.

    Which landmarks did you like? Which do you think should stay the same? Sound off in the comments below!