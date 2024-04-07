Some landmarks are so iconic that there's a picture of them in your core memory. But what if that landmark looked different? What if it was built in a different time when a distinct architectural style was all the rage? Well, I used AI to answer that very question, and here are the strange and beautiful results!
1.Here's what the Eiffel Tower in Paris looks like in real life:
This is what AI thinks the Eiffel Tower would look like in a "midcentury modern" architectural style.
2.Here's what Big Ben in London looks like in real life:
Here's what AI thinks Big Ben would look like in a "deconstructivism" architectural style.
3.Here's what Sagrada Familia in Spain looks like in real life:
AI thinks Sagrada Familia would look like this in an Art Deco architectural style.
4.Here's what The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco looks like in real life:
This is what AI thinks the Golden Gate Bridge would look like in a gothic architectural style.
5.Here's what The Burj Khalifa in Dubai looks like in real life:
This is what AI thinks the Burj Khalifa would look like in a Byzantine architectural style.
6.Here's what the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy looks like in real life:
This is what AI thinks the Leaning Tower of Pisa would look like in a California craftsman architectural style.
7.Here's what the Colosseum in Rome looks like in real life:
This is what AI thinks the Colosseum would look like in a brutalist architectural style.
8.Here's what the Space Needle in Seattle looks like in real life:
Here's what AI thinks the Space Needle would look like in a sustainability architectural style.
9.Here's what Cinderella's castle in Orlando looks like in real life:
Here's what AI thinks Cinderella's castle would look like in a pueblo architecture style.
10.Here's what the Sydney Opera House in Australia looks like in real life:
Here's what AI thinks the Sydney Opera House would look like in a Greek architectural style.
11.Here's what Petra in Jordan looks like in real life:
Here's what AI thinks Petra would look like in a Victorian architectural style.
12.Here's what the Taj Mahal in India looks like in real life:
Here's what AI thinks the Taj Mahal would look like in a modernist architectural style.
13.Here's what the Empire State Building in New York City looks like in real life:
Here's what AI thinks the Empire State Building would look like in a Tudor architectural style.
14.Finally, here's what Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris looks like in real life:
And here's what AI thinks Notre Dame Cathedral would look like in a Romanesque architectural style.
Which landmarks did you like? Which do you think should stay the same? Sound off in the comments below!