13.

"I work in land acquisition for a VERY large, VERY well-known electrical utility in the south. If a company ever offers you money for an easement on your land, NEVER EVER accept the first offer! They will lowball you out the gate, but the reality is they can normally offer you THOUSANDS over the initial offer. And to top it off, the number of easements they acquire directly relates to the amount of work they get, so they REALLY want to get them signed and out of the way. This always works out in the customer's favor!"