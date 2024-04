Gosh, it seems like if you write a book, it's guaranteed to get the movie treatment sooner or later. But what about books that have been out for a while with no movie like the dictionary (or my favorite book, Happy Birthday Moon)? What about the movies that let the books down? I'm sure a time or two, you've said, "I could've done better." Well, now you can! It's time to design your dream movie adaptation. You ready?