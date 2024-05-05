    16 Weather Photos I Find Almost As Interesting And Amazing As My Meteorological Crush, Jim Cantore

    I had no idea rainbows could be just pink.

    Audrey Engvalson
    by Audrey Engvalson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last week, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the best amateur weather photos they had on their phones. I am a sucker for cool clouds, so here are my favorite.

    1. This pink rainbow during sunset in Vancouver, BC taken by justpeachy.

    City skyline with a rainbow and sunset clouds
    justpeachy / Via buzzfeed.com

    2. This sunset setting the opposite way in Limpopo, South Africa, taken by AlexT.

    Sun setting behind hills with a bright sky indicating the end of the day
    AlexT / Via buzzfeed.com

    3. This lightning that gave a big ol' middle finger to the happy rainbow submitted by Hsin Pai.

    Lightning bolt striking near a rainbow and trees under a stormy sky
    Hsin Pai

    4. This wall cloud creeping over (what I assume to be) a great lake taken in Cleveland, OH by Jennakam.

    Imposing shelf cloud over the ocean horizon with a visible sky above
    Jennakam / Via buzzfeed.com

    5. This rainbow that LITERALLY ENDED in seaChel's backyard that, TBH, I'd snap a photo of, too.

    Rainbow arching over a terrain with a metal fence and scattered toys on ground
    seachels / Via buzzfeed.com

    6. This swirling snow vortex situation we've got right here captured by ❣️ISLANDMISS❣️ in New York.

    Bright light illuminates clouds at night, with Snapchat interface visible
    ❣️ISLANDMISS❣️ / Via buzzfeed.com

    7. These drippy and trippy clouds over New Mexico taken by crispyraptor54.

    Sky with unique cloud formation resembling bubble wrap texture over a landscape with trees and buildings
    crispyraptor54 / Via buzzfeed.com

    8. This photo by sillycloud91 that captures the moment lightning struck a tree across the lake in Keuka Lake, NY.

    View from a covered deck showing lightning striking over a lake with boats and docks
    sillycloud91 / Via buzzfeed.com

    9. This dooming sky taken by kat24601 with no filters of the 2016 fires that makes the building look like it's photoshopped in.

    Orange-hued sky over residential street with palm trees and buildings
    kat24601 / Via buzzfeed.com

    10. These perfectly spaced icicles captured by originalcaptain47 in southern Maine after a snowstorm.

    Sun shining over a snow-covered landscape with a wooden fence and trees
    originalcaptain47 / Via buzzfeed.com

    11. This absolute banger of a sunset that looks like Mother Nature used all of her red paint taken by catsarefriendshaped❤️ in San Diego, CA.

    Silhouette of a cat against a vibrant sunset sky with palm trees
    catsarefriendshaped❤️ / Via buzzfeed.com

    12. This cloud's color that looks like it didn't finish loading, taken by chelseasutton89.

    Cumulus cloud illuminated by sunset above a building
    chelseasutton89 / Via buzzfeed.com

    13. This rainbow cloud spotted by loispetitt18 in Kent, UK that looks like a dragon's eye.

    A blurry scene with a faint rainbow above silhouetted trees
    loispetitt18 / Via buzzfeed.com

    14. This double rainbow (because you can never have too much rainbow) caught by Dazed in Colorado Springs, CO.

    Double rainbow over a cityscape with cloudy skies
    Dazed / Via buzzfeed.com

    15. This picture taken by Abbie witnessing a cloud double helix-ing and being a little silly.

    Sky with unusual cloud formation resembling a vertical swirl above tree silhouettes
    Abbie / Via buzzfeed.com

    16. This very even cloud cover over Evansville, Indiana taken by chelseasutton89.

    Dramatic storm clouds gather over a landscape with buildings on the horizon
    chelseasutton89 / Via buzzfeed.com

    In the words of Bill Nye, science rules! If you have a cool weather photo, please, make my day a little cloudier and drop it in the comments below!