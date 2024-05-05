16 Weather Photos I Find Almost As Interesting And Amazing As My Meteorological Crush, Jim Cantore

Last week, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the best amateur weather photos they had on their phones. I am a sucker for cool clouds, so here are my favorite.
1.
This pink rainbow during sunset in Vancouver, BC taken by justpeachy.
2.
This sunset setting the opposite way in Limpopo, South Africa, taken by AlexT.
3.
This lightning that gave a big ol' middle finger to the happy rainbow submitted by Hsin Pai.
4.
This wall cloud creeping over (what I assume to be) a great lake taken in Cleveland, OH by Jennakam.
5.
This rainbow that LITERALLY ENDED in seaChel's backyard that, TBH, I'd snap a photo of, too.
6.
This swirling snow vortex situation we've got right here captured by ❣️ISLANDMISS❣️ in New York.
7.
These drippy and trippy clouds over New Mexico taken by crispyraptor54.
8.
This photo by sillycloud91 that captures the moment lightning struck a tree across the lake in Keuka Lake, NY.
9.
This dooming sky taken by kat24601 with no filters of the 2016 fires that makes the building look like it's photoshopped in.
10.
These perfectly spaced icicles captured by originalcaptain47 in southern Maine after a snowstorm.
11.
This absolute banger of a sunset that looks like Mother Nature used all of her red paint taken by catsarefriendshaped❤️ in San Diego, CA.
12.
This cloud's color that looks like it didn't finish loading, taken by chelseasutton89.
13.
This rainbow cloud spotted by loispetitt18 in Kent, UK that looks like a dragon's eye.
14.
This double rainbow (because you can never have too much rainbow) caught by Dazed in Colorado Springs, CO.
15.
This picture taken by Abbie witnessing a cloud double helix-ing and being a little silly.
16.
This very even cloud cover over Evansville, Indiana taken by chelseasutton89.
In the words of Bill Nye, science rules! If you have a cool weather photo, please, make my day a little cloudier and drop it in the comments below!