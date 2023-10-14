16 Money-Saving Tips That Are So Easy, They're Borderline Lazy

One of my favorite Reddit communities is r/YouShouldKnow, which is basically filled to the brim with advice so simple, yet weirdly outside of common knowledge. Recently, u/_she_her posted the tip, "A local jeweler can replicate a luxury jewelry piece at 1–10% of its price in better quality," which got me wondering what other money-saving gems the community had. Here's what I found.
1. "If you're in the USA, look up your name on your state's Comptroller Unclaimed Property website to see if your state is holding money that was never delivered to you — that you can claim."
Editor's note: I have done this before and gotten a $27 check from my state just by looking up my name. My husband, on the other hand, had $305 in unclaimed money they just sent him once he proved his identity. Now, I make it a point to check the unclaimed property websites for my state frequently.