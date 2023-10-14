16 Money-Saving Tips That Are So Easy, They're Borderline Lazy

5.

"There are always plenty of posts saying 'if you make under $73K you can file for free' which isn't entirely true. If you make under $73K you have access to software-guided filing. You get help, basically. But you can always just file your taxes for free, without guidance. There are even instructions. I believe it's problematic to popularize 'free to file under $73K' since many people will then assume their only option >$73K is to pay for a service. This is not true. If you're willing to put the effort into filling out a form or two (depending on how complex your finances are), then you can file your federal taxes for free and retain every dollar of your return."