Let’s face it, everyone has that One Snack that’s just so delicious and satisfying, you can’t help but go to town on it, even when you're not particularly hungry.
1. First, make sure you're legit eating balanced meals throughout the day, because skipping meals will only make your cravings worse.
2. On that note, get acquainted with your hunger cues, and don't ignore them.
3. And don't fall for the myth that drinking water is going to get rid of your hunger.
4. When an intense craving hits, ask yourself if you're actually hungry; and if you're not, do something else.
5. Try to make your snacks more interesting, so they'll keep you full for longer.
6. If you're not ready to say goodbye to your favorite snacks, you can just try portioning them out.
7. Or just use smaller dishes.
8. You can also try modifying the environment so that certain snacks are slightly out of reach.
9. Try to eliminate as many distractions as possible when you snack.
10. Make a goal to really ~experience~ your food at least once a day.
11. You can even try your hand at *gasp* meal planning.
12. Or set tiny goals for yourself, like packing one healthy snack a day.
13. And if you need a little more help, try writing this stuff down in a food journal.
Happy snacking!
Anthony Rivas is a senior health editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Anthony Rivas at anthony.rivas@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.