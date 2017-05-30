When people skip meals, their blood sugar drops and they tend to get more cravings for sugar and simple carbohydrates, Jones says. Simple carbs and sugar get those blood sugar levels back up stat, but at a price: "The problem is when we have that quick release of energy, you can potentially crash because it's not a stable release of energy into the bloodstream. Afterwards, we might crave even more simple carbs and snack foods," Jones says.

One way to prevent that cycle is eating at least three balanced meals a day, Jones says. "Ideally, you want half your plate to be vegetables, a quarter to be complex carbs, and a quarter to be protein," she says, adding that healthy fats will also keep you satiated.

Even if you're incredibly busy, Ewoldt says that eating SOMETHING (like an apple and string cheese) is better than nothing. You want to take the edge off your hunger, so that later on you're not going hard AF on a meal or uncontrollably snacking on a mountain of chips, candy, cake, or whatever other simple carbs you can get your hands on.