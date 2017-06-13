If you can lift a weight for more than 15 reps, then it’s too light — this will build muscular endurance but not strength, Donavanik says. “You want something that’s going to push and challenge you.”

There lots of ways to format your workout, but Donavanik suggest going with a workout where you increase the weight a bit while decreasing reps with each set. So, for example, you'd start with a weight that you can lift relatively easily for about 10-12 reps. “It’s a good pump to get the muscles going, to get blood flow, to get warmed up," he says. After that, follow it up with 8-10 reps with a weight that's a bit heavier, then 6-8 reps a little heavier than that, and so on. And while the amount you up the weight each time will depend on your own body and abilities, he says that the last 1-3 reps should always be challenging.

If you’re somewhat new to working out, Donavanik's format will give you an idea of where you max out and what your limits are. And after a month or two of getting to know your limits, you can move on to other formats, like 4 sets of 8 reps or 5 sets of 6 reps. You’ll know it’s time to increase the weight once the last couple of sets become easier. “There’s a lot of variation with reps and sets, not one strict regimen,” he says.