Fact: Sex toys are awesome and help improve sex lives across the country. Loading View on Instagram instagram.com And turns out, every state has its own unique ~sex toy personality~. Online adult product retailer Adam & Eve figured out the most popular sex toy in each state based on sales data from 1.4 million unique buyers who ordered 6.2 million items through their site in 2016. DRUMROLL, PLEASE: ID: 11058065

39. Liberator Wedge, Rhode Island liberator.com Buy it here for $90. ID: 11056933