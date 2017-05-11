Here's The Most Popular Sex Toy In Every State

Fact: Sex toys are awesome and help improve sex lives across the country.
1. The Bodywand Original Massager, Alabama
2. We-Vibe Dreamy Desires Set, Alaska
3. Tinglers Vibrating Butt Plug, Arizona
4. Hydromax X30 Water Penis Pump, Arkansas
6. We-Vibe Touch, Colorado
7. Wet Wabbit Vibrator, Connecticut
8. Orgasmic Gel Butt Plug, Delaware
9. A&E Silicone G-Gasm Rabbit, Florida
10. Thrusting Jack Rabbit Vibrator, Georgia
11. Magic Wand Rechargeable, Hawaii
12. Disco Bunny Vibrator, Idaho
13. We-Vibe Classic, Illinois
15. We-Vibe Touch, Iowa
16. A&E Thruster, Kansas
17. We-Vibe Classic, Kentucky
18. Lovelife Cuddle G-Spot Massager, Louisiana
19. Big Boss G5 Massager, Maine
20. 50 Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit, Maryland
21. Bi Stronic Fusion Pulsator, Massachusetts
22. A&E Magic Massager Deluxe, Michigan
23. A&E Magic Massager Deluxe, Minnesota
24. Endless Pleasure Thrusting Vibrator, Mississippi
26. Under the Bed Restraint System, Montana
27. The Bodywand Original Massager, Nebraska
28. We-Vibe Classic, Nevada
29. Adams True Feel Dildo, New Hampshire
30. Fetish Fantasy Spinning Swing, New Jersey
31. Hydromax X30 Water Penis Pump, New Mexico
32. 50 Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit, New York
33. Fleshlight Stamina Trainer Value Pack, North Carolina
34. Top Gauge Professional Pump, North Dakota
35. Under the Bed Restraint System, Ohio
36. A&E L'Arque Prostate Massager, Oklahoma
37. Ohmibod Club Vibe 2.OH Panty Vibe, Oregon
38. A&E Magic Massager Deluxe, Pennsylvania
39. Liberator Wedge, Rhode Island
40. We-Vibe Classic, South Carolina
41. 50 Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit, South Dakota
42. Womanizer Deluxe, Tennessee
43. Womanizer Deluxe, Texas
44. Fetish Fantasy Spinning Swing, Utah
45. A&E Thrusting Anal Vibe, Vermont
46. We-Vibe Classic, Virginia
47. Adams True Feel Dildo, Washington
48. Liberator Ramp & Wedge Combo, Washington, D.C.
49. Give It Up Vibrator, West Virginia
51. Magic Wand Rechargeable, Wyoming
