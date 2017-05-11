Sections

Health

Here's The Most Popular Sex Toy In Every State

Orgasms from sea to shining sea.

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Fact: Sex toys are awesome and help improve sex lives across the country.

And turns out, every state has its own unique ~sex toy personality~. Online adult product retailer Adam & Eve figured out the most popular sex toy in each state based on sales data from 1.4 million unique buyers who ordered 6.2 million items through their site in 2016.

DRUMROLL, PLEASE:

1. The Bodywand Original Massager, Alabama

2. We-Vibe Dreamy Desires Set, Alaska

4. Hydromax X30 Water Penis Pump, Arkansas

5. Fleshlight Go Surge, California

6. We-Vibe Touch, Colorado

7. Wet Wabbit Vibrator, Connecticut

8. Orgasmic Gel Butt Plug, Delaware

9. A&E Silicone G-Gasm Rabbit, Florida

11. Magic Wand Rechargeable, Hawaii

12. Disco Bunny Vibrator, Idaho

13. We-Vibe Classic, Illinois

14. Sasha Grey Deep Penetration Masturbator, Indiana

15. We-Vibe Touch, Iowa

16. A&E Thruster, Kansas

17. We-Vibe Classic, Kentucky

18. Lovelife Cuddle G-Spot Massager, Louisiana

20. 50 Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit, Maryland

21. Bi Stronic Fusion Pulsator, Massachusetts

22. A&E Magic Massager Deluxe, Michigan

23. A&E Magic Massager Deluxe, Minnesota

25. Fleshlight: Jesse Jane, Missouri

27. The Bodywand Original Massager, Nebraska

28. We-Vibe Classic, Nevada

29. Adams True Feel Dildo, New Hampshire

31. Hydromax X30 Water Penis Pump, New Mexico

32. 50 Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit, New York

33. Fleshlight Stamina Trainer Value Pack, North Carolina

34. Top Gauge Professional Pump, North Dakota

36. A&E L'Arque Prostate Massager, Oklahoma

38. A&E Magic Massager Deluxe, Pennsylvania

39. Liberator Wedge, Rhode Island

40. We-Vibe Classic, South Carolina

41. 50 Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit, South Dakota

42. Womanizer Deluxe, Tennessee

43. Womanizer Deluxe, Texas

45. A&E Thrusting Anal Vibe, Vermont

46. We-Vibe Classic, Virginia

47. Adams True Feel Dildo, Washington

48. Liberator Ramp & Wedge Combo, Washington, D.C.

49. Give It Up Vibrator, West Virginia

50. Fleshlight Go Surge, Wisconsin

51. Magic Wand Rechargeable, Wyoming

  1. So, do you share your state's taste in sex toys?

    Holy shit, I actually own that toy
    Yeah, now I want to try that toy
    Maybe if I had the right anatomy for it
    Nope, definitely not

