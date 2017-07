Like these tips from our readers:

"We all have those 'almost-friends' that we keep planning to get drinks with, but never do. Instead of making plans ahead of time, which can be a little much, I started just asking people to join me for my daily whatever. 'Hey, I'm checking out that new bookstore today,' or a friendly 'What are you up to? I was about to take a walk downtown if you want to join!' are super-easy ways to get more friend time." —rox4ec5a8111

"If I have something that needs to be done and can be done in under five minutes, I do it the second it crosses my mind so that it's out of the way and I can get on with my life. Nothing worse than being snuggled in your bed and then remembering the bin needs to be taken out."

–bambakedbeans

