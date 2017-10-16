 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
Community

Sexual Assault Survivors, How Are You Practicing Self-Care Right Now?

With so many stories about sexual harassment and assault in the news, looking after your mental health is particularly important.

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ongoing coverage of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein and social media awareness campaigns like #MeToo mean it's pretty hard to escape stories of sexual assault and harassment right now.

The hashtag, inspired by a tweet by Alyssa Milano, calls on people to share if they've ever been sexually assaulted or harassed, whether by replying "me too" or sharing their experiences in more detail.

If you've been sexually assaulted or harassed, the current news cycle can be really hard on your mental health.

Having your social media flooded by stories of sexual assault and harassment can be upsetting, or even triggering for those who now have PTSD as a result of their trauma. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Chelsea Marshall / BuzzFeed / Via Facebook: BuzzFeedBooks

Having your social media flooded by stories of sexual assault and harassment can be upsetting, or even triggering for those who now have PTSD as a result of their trauma.

So we want to know: If you've been sexually assaulted or harassed, how are you taking care of yourself right now?

Loryn Brantz / BuzzFeed

Maybe you've been limiting how much time you spend reading news or scrolling through Twitter.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Citytv / Via iamaserver.tumblr.com

Or maybe you have a favorite extension that filters out potential triggers for you, so the internet feels safer to browse.

Like Soothe, a browser extension that looks for customizable triggering content, and blurs it out so you don't have to see it.
getsoothe.ca

Like Soothe, a browser extension that looks for customizable triggering content, and blurs it out so you don't have to see it.

Maybe you've found solace watching a movie or show where people get revenge on their abusers.

MTV / Sstilinskihale / Via sstilinskihale.tumblr.com

Or maybe you've found a way to channel your feelings, like anger, into a physical activity.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

If you have been sexually assaulted or harassed, tell us your most invaluable tips for looking after your mental health — we might feature them in an upcoming BuzzFeed Health article.

And thanks for sharing — your tip just might help someone else who is going through the same thing you are.

Add Yours!

Add text, image, or both

Submit
Your message was posted successfully

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Community

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss