Sexual Assault Survivors, How Are You Practicing Self-Care Right Now?

The hashtag, inspired by a tweet by Alyssa Milano, calls on people to share if they've ever been sexually assaulted or harassed, whether by replying "me too" or sharing their experiences in more detail.

Having your social media flooded by stories of sexual assault and harassment can be upsetting, or even triggering for those who now have PTSD as a result of their trauma.

If you've been sexually assaulted or harassed, the current news cycle can be really hard on your mental health.

So we want to know: If you've been sexually assaulted or harassed, how are you taking care of yourself right now?

Maybe you've been limiting how much time you spend reading news or scrolling through Twitter.

Like Soothe , a browser extension that looks for customizable triggering content, and blurs it out so you don't have to see it.

Or maybe you have a favorite extension that filters out potential triggers for you, so the internet feels safer to browse.

Maybe you've found solace watching a movie or show where people get revenge on their abusers.

Or maybe you've found a way to channel your feelings, like anger, into a physical activity.

If you have been sexually assaulted or harassed, tell us your most invaluable tips for looking after your mental health — we might feature them in an upcoming BuzzFeed Health article.

And thanks for sharing — your tip just might help someone else who is going through the same thing you are.