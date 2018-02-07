Everyone's sex toy taste is different, but some popular and trendy choices always prevail.
1. Liberator Ramp & Wedge Combo, Alabama
2. We-Vibe Nova, Alaska
3. Fetish Fantasy Couples Sex Machine, Arizona
4. Fifty Shades Desire Explodes G-Spot Vibe, Arkansas
5. Womanizer Deluxe, California
6. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Colorado
7. Fun Factory Stronic Drei, Connecticut
8. A&E Butterfly Kiss, Delaware
9. We-Vibe Sync, Florida
10. A&E Silicone G-Gasm Rabbit, Georgia
11. Magic Wand Rechargeable, Hawaii
12. Gjack 2 G-Spot Massager, Idaho
13. Satisfyer Pro 2 - Next Generation, Illinois
14. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Indiana
15. A&E Magic Massager Deluxe 8x, Iowa
16. OhMiBod Club Vibe 2, Kansas
17. A&E Thruster, Kentucky
18. Womanizer Deluxe, Louisiana
19. Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager, Maine
20. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Maryland
21. Fleshlight Stamina Trainer Value Pack, Massachusetts
22. Fleshlight Go Surge, Michigan
23. Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager, Minnesota
24. Lovelife Cuddle G-Spot Massager, Mississippi
25. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Missouri
26. Diamond Love Cushion, Montana
27. Womanizer Plus, Nebraska
28. Magic Wand Rechargeable, Nevada
29. Womanizer Deluxe, New Hampshire
30. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, New Jersey
31. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, New Mexico
32. A&E Silicone G-Gasm Rabbit, New York
33. Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager, North Carolina
34. Hydromax Hercules Water Penis Pump, North Dakota
35. Womanizer Deluxe, Ohio
36. Liberator Wedge, Oklahoma
37. Magic Wand Original, Oregon
38. Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager, Pennsylvania
39. Vibrating Dual Harness, Rhode Island
40. We-Vibe Touch, South Carolina
41. Fleshlight Go: Surge, South Dakota
42. Bangin' Betty Stroker Kit, Tennessee
43. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Texas
44. We-Vibe Sync, Utah
45. OhMiBod Club Vibe 2, Vermont
46. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Virginia
47. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Washington
48. Miko Realistic Love Doll, Washington, DC
49. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, West Virginia
50. A&E Magic Massager Deluxe 8x, Wisconsin
51. Endless Pleasure Thrusting Vibrator, Wyoming
So, do you share your state's taste in sex toys?
vote votesHoly shit, I actually own that toy.
vote votesYeah, now I want to try that toy.
vote votesMaybe if I had the right anatomy for it.
vote votesNope, definitely not.