Health

Here Are The Best-Selling Sex Toys In The US

What's your state's ~sex toy personality~?

Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Everyone's sex toy taste is different, but some popular and trendy choices always prevail.

Online adult product retailer Adam & Eve figured out the best-selling sex toy in each state based on sales data from 1.5 million unique buyers who ordered 6.5 million items through their site in 2017.DRUMROLL, PLEASE: Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Online adult product retailer Adam & Eve figured out the best-selling sex toy in each state based on sales data from 1.5 million unique buyers who ordered 6.5 million items through their site in 2017.

DRUMROLL, PLEASE:

1. Liberator Ramp & Wedge Combo, Alabama

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $235.

2. We-Vibe Nova, Alaska

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $149.

3. Fetish Fantasy Couples Sex Machine, Arizona

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $399.95.

4. Fifty Shades Desire Explodes G-Spot Vibe, Arkansas

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $76.49.

5. Womanizer Deluxe, California

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $229.

6. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Colorado

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $84.99.

7. Fun Factory Stronic Drei, Connecticut

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $199.99.

8. A&E Butterfly Kiss, Delaware

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $19.95.

9. We-Vibe Sync, Florida

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $199.

10. A&E Silicone G-Gasm Rabbit, Georgia

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $49.95.

11. Magic Wand Rechargeable, Hawaii

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $159.95.

12. Gjack 2 G-Spot Massager, Idaho

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $139.99.

13. Satisfyer Pro 2 - Next Generation, Illinois

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $69.95.

14. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Indiana

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $84.99.

15. A&E Magic Massager Deluxe 8x, Iowa

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $69.95.

16. OhMiBod Club Vibe 2, Kansas

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $89.95.

17. A&E Thruster, Kentucky

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $149.95.

18. Womanizer Deluxe, Louisiana

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $229.

19. Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager, Maine

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $69.95.

20. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Maryland

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $84.99.

21. Fleshlight Stamina Trainer Value Pack, Massachusetts

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $109.95.

22. Fleshlight Go Surge, Michigan

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $59.95.

23. Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager, Minnesota

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $69.95.

24. Lovelife Cuddle G-Spot Massager, Mississippi

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $69.

25. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Missouri

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $84.99.

26. Diamond Love Cushion, Montana

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $99.95.

27. Womanizer Plus, Nebraska

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $219.

28. Magic Wand Rechargeable, Nevada

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $159.95.

29. Womanizer Deluxe, New Hampshire

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $229.

30. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, New Jersey

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $84.99.

31. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, New Mexico

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $84.99.

32. A&E Silicone G-Gasm Rabbit, New York

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $49.95.

33. Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager, North Carolina

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $69.95.

34. Hydromax Hercules Water Penis Pump, North Dakota

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $109.95.

35. Womanizer Deluxe, Ohio

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $229.

36. Liberator Wedge, Oklahoma

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $125.

37. Magic Wand Original, Oregon

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $79.95.

38. Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager, Pennsylvania

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $69.95.

39. Vibrating Dual Harness, Rhode Island

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $69.95.

40. We-Vibe Touch, South Carolina

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $99.

41. Fleshlight Go: Surge, South Dakota

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $59.95.

42. Bangin' Betty Stroker Kit, Tennessee

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $69.95.

43. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Texas

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $84.99.

44. We-Vibe Sync, Utah

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $199.

45. OhMiBod Club Vibe 2, Vermont

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $89.95.

46. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Virginia

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $84.99.

47. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, Washington

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $84.99.

48. Miko Realistic Love Doll, Washington, DC

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $169.95.

49. Fifty Shades Greedy Girl G-Spot Vibe, West Virginia

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $84.99.

50. A&E Magic Massager Deluxe 8x, Wisconsin

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $69.95.

51. Endless Pleasure Thrusting Vibrator, Wyoming

Buy it on Adam & Eve for $119.95.

  2. So, do you share your state's taste in sex toys?

For all things health, check out the BuzzFeed Health page and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

