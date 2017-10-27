37 Genius Tips That Will Help You Master A Menstrual Cup

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share their best tips for how to use a menstrual cup, and oh my god, they're about to change your life. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link @plannedparenthood / Via Instagram: @plannedparenthood Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 1. First of all, don't be discouraged if it takes you several periods to really ~master~ your technique. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link WNBA / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "Honestly, the first and most important thing to remember when dealing with a menstrual cup is simply to be patient! It's easy to get frustrated and give up on the cup if it doesn't work for you the way you expected the very first time, but give yourself the time to learn how the cup works with your particular body and shape."—carolinei4e0fa323b 2. Leave yourself loooots of time to put it in the first time you try it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link TBS / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "DO NOT attempt to put it in the first time when you have somewhere to be. Bonus if it's a day you're just at home. If there's any mishaps you don't have to deal with them in public or even worse, at work."—zoer48c959dcd ADVERTISEMENT 3. To get the right fit, be ready to get up in your own business. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link youtube.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "I insert it, then feel all the way around the edge of the cup and make any adjustments to make sure it's covering my cervix, then twist it around a bit to make sure it's sealed. I'm making it sound harder than it is — this takes like 10 seconds — but you have to be prepared for a lot of self-intimacy."—svf8528 4. Not all cups are created equal, so do your research and try out different brands. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link http://@weiyi.yeh / Via instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "Take a quiz to find a cup that will work for you. I used a Diva Cup initially and it didn't work for me at all. Years later I found and took this quiz; it recommended the Lena Sensitive Small, which worked for me immediately."—svf8528 5. Relax when you're putting it in. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Bravo Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "Things will go so much better if you're relaxed. It can be really frustrating in the beginning, but it will not work if you arent relaxed and patient with yourself."—adrianajaec 6. And DON'T PANIC when you can't get it out. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link FOX / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "When it gets stuck the first time (it will) don't panic!! Get in the shower, and reach in with a finger and break the seal by pushing on the cup near the rim. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD DON'T JUST PULL IT OUT. THE SUCTION WILL HURT LIKE HELL."—e437450e52 7. The sizing guidelines aren't always correct, so try different ones if something doesn't feel right. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link FOX / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "The sizing isn't 100% fool-proof. I'm 37 years old, no kids. I wear the smaller size, even though I should wear the larger by their guideline. If you're having leaks throughout the day, you might need to try the other size."—sarahb32 ADVERTISEMENT 8. When you're a beginner, try going into a full squat to insert it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. / Via gifsgallery.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "I found it helped me relax and open up my pelvis so I could slide that puppy in."—puddingapplesauce 9. Or try with your foot on the toilet. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link New Line Cinema / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin —mirandaw5 10. Just accept you're gonna get your hands a little bloody. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com / Via giphy.com "Yes, you're going to get your hands a bit dirty, just like you do when you use a pad or a tampon, or wipe pee or poop. Just wash your hands well afterwards."—km86 11. Run warm water over it before you insert it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link reddit.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin —mimsr2 12. Or use coconut oil to lubricate the cup. View this post on —kianas4aa9b5dab ADVERTISEMENT 13. Until you get comfortable taking it out, squat over an old towel or the toilet when you do it. Because spillage. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link MTV / Via ambermay32.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin —taylork45a20ebff 14. Remove and insert it in the shower to make washing it out and cleanup a lot easier. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox / Via rebloggy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin —kellyf40349806e 15. Try different folding methods for insertion. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link pistachioproject.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "Once you figure out the right technique for folding it, it's a piece of cake. I tried several different types of folds before I found one that allowed me to comfortably insert the cup as well as allowed the cup to open/seal properly once inserted."—nikkis4506283b5 16. When it's suctioned or "sealed" properly, you'll probably ~feel it~. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link SBT / Via Twitter: @brilho_luanS Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "SUCTION IS ESSENTIAL. It can be three feet up there but if it didn’t make that suction pop sound/feeling, you are gonna end up with a leakage."—brookesmiles 17. To get that seal, try inserting it slightly more than you think you need to, then pull it down. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com —meganm4294f31e3 ADVERTISEMENT 18. Or insert it, twist it, and push gently. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link FOX / Via tenor.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "It took me about three months to perfect a seal."—heartsmoney 19. If you have trouble twisting it once it's inserted, try putting your finger around the edge of the rim to create the seal. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin —nathalyg4ce0f73fb 20. Test the seal by giving it a tug or bearing down with your pelvic muscles. If it moves easily, it WILL LEAK. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. / Via bidonica.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "If it stays put you're golden."—sarahalarid93 21. If you feel like you have a UTI, it's probably not inserted high enough. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney / Via sweetmickeymerch.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "My second time inserting it after the first dump, I stood up and felt like I had to pee but couldn’t get anything out. Fast forward four hours of me grimacing around my house, I finally took it out and tried again. Turns out it was pressing against my urethra so hard that my urine couldn’t get down the tube!"—tiffanim4d4cadbbd 22. To take it out, give it a gentle squeeze and a light twist. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link BuzzFeed / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin —tierac ADVERTISEMENT 23. Whatever removal method you try, make SURE to break the seal somehow, whether by squeezing it or sticking your finger around the rim. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Twitter: @jawboneknife Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "The first time I didn’t pinch hard enough and it felt like I was ripping my insides out!"—katc4f2656a7b 24. If it hurts or is uncomfortable, take it out and re-insert it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Logo TV / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "Of course you're going to feel it and be aware that it's there, but if there is any pain or discomfort, it's probably not in right and is gonna leak. Take it out and try again."—rhiannonberkemeiers 25. If you're inserting it correctly but still feeling discomfort, try trimming the stem. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com "Best decision I made and you definitely will be able to still take it out with no problem."—erine4a04779e8 26. Keep a pack of flushable wipes or a bottle of water with you to make cleaning the cup and your hands a lot easier. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Twitter: @bb_sparkle Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "Public restrooms are usually not Diva Cup friendly so help yourself out and plan ahead!"—mackenzib4862a9cc9 27. Leaks are gonna happen as you get used to it, so wear a liner until you feel confident. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link MTV / Via mtvstyle.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin —emilyn4d26a29bf 28. Or double up with menstrual underwear if you're nervous. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Sarah Burton / Buzzfeed / Via buzzfeed.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "Invest in a couple pairs of menstrual underwear. I tried them on their own and they didn’t work with my body, but they work GREAT as backup for my cup on really heavy days or days when I seriously can’t have a leak. Much comfier than a back up pad."—jessc10 29. Things like jumping, sneezing and pooping might cause slippage, so don’t be afraid to readjust it when you go to the bathroom. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Apatow Productions / Via reactiongifs.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin —sarahm46a7cbcdf 30. Try turning it inside out. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link menstrual-cups.livejournal.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "When I first got my Diva Cup, I always felt like it was going to fall out of me, especially when I was running or doing other exercise. But a friend told me to turn it inside out, and now it's completely comfortable! It's literally so comfortable that I have forgotten that I'm wearing it."—starggg 31. Don't leave it in too long because it WILL start to smell. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link SNL Studios / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "DONT TRY TO LEAVE IT IN FOR MORE THAN 24 HOURS. IT SMELLS AWFUL! But some vinegar and a good boil should take care of that for you!"—emkel14 32. Trim your nails. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link MTV / Via mtvuk.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "I learned my lesson the first few times when I scratched the inside of my vagina."—judithc454604dea 33. Or, if you don't want to, try wrapping a bit of toilet paper around your fingers. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link NBC / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "I wish I knew that having long and/or pointy nails can be dangerous when trying to pull it out! I suffered through lots of pinching and stabbing until I realized that wrapping a piece of toilet paper around my fingers gave me the grip and protection I needed."—nixiet 34. Consider taking it out before pooping because, well, pushing. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link NBC / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin —Bianca Barrera, Facebook 35. Watch YouTube tutorials on how to insert and remove it. View this video on YouTube youtube.com "Watching tutorials on how to get it up there was so much more helpful than the instructions it came with."—lizzkd 36. Eventually you might get a feel for how full it is. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Twitter: @twistedsolo Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "Your vagina is pretty smart and once you get used to the feel of the cup you can actually feel it's weight. I've overflowed mine before unfortunately so I can tell when it gets heavy and is getting close. It might take a little while to notice but once you get a feel for how much is in there you don't have to check it like pads or replace it like tampons."—justineh4c2cc065d 37. Lastly, smile because you may never go back to your tampon or pad ways. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com "I promise you, the investment and cleaning will be so worth it! I am never going back to tampons or pads again." —jabbathefluff Want to be featured on BuzzFeed? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter! Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by Want help looking and feeling your best? Sign up for our Health & Beauty newsletter! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments