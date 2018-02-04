 back to top
Health

How Nasty Are Your Contact Lens Habits?

Sometimes, you just gotta nap without taking out your lenses.

Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  2. 1. Do you ever sleep in your contacts?

    Kiesha / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Never
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Only for naps sometimes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    OK, sure, sometimes I'm too lazy to take them out before bed, but not ALWAYS
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yup, pretty much always
Okay, but should you sleep in your contacts?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Advertisement

  2. 2. Do you always wash your hands before you take out your contacts?

    Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    YES!!! What kind of nasty monster doesn't wash their hands before sticking their finger in their eye???
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sometimes, but no one's perfect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nope ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Do you have to wash your hands, though?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
  2. 3. Do you take them out in random places when you need to?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Sony Pictures Animation
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oh yeah, I'll do it wherever. My desk, on public transit, while hanging out with friends — if it's bugging me, it's coming out RIGHT NOW
    Correct
    Incorrect
    If I don't have another choice, sure
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I always make sure to find a place to wash my hands
Should you be down to take them out wherever?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
  2. 4. Do you use your contacts for as long as they're designed for (dailies for a day, monthlies for a month, etc.)?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    youtube.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, duh
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sometimes I go a little overboard
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, I definitely try to get more use out of them
But does wearing them longer than they’re designed for really matter?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
  2. 5. Do you shower in your contacts?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Paramount Pictures
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, why not?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Only when I absolutely need to
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No, that's not good!!!
Okay, but you can totally shower in your contacts, right?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
  2. 6. How often do you change the solution in your contact lens case?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    CBS
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Every day
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Every few days
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Every week or so
    Correct
    Incorrect
    When I remember to
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Daily contact life, man
How often should you change it, though?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
  2. 7. When you change the solution, how thorough are you?

    Svetlana_Angelus / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I usually top off what's already in there
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I dump and refill it
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I dump it, wash it, and then refill it — the whole shebang
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I use dailies so I don't have to deal with this shit
How thorough do you need to be?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
  2. 8. How often do you change the case itself?

    AvGusT174 / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Every 3 months or so
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Every 6 months or so
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Uhh... whenever I remember to?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    You're supposed to change the case?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Again, dailies
So, how often should you?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
  2. 9. Have you ever rinsed or stored your contacts in tap water when you didn't have solution?

    imgur.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No!!!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Once or twice
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah, it's convenient
Is it that bad?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
  2. 10. Do you put your contacts in before or after you put on your makeup?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    MTV
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Before — otherwise I could accidentally smudge it
    Correct
    Incorrect
    After — otherwise if I eff up my eye makeup and have to wipe it off, it's a huge hassle
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I don't really care?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I don't wear makeup
Does the order matter?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
  2. 11. How about swimming in your contacts?

    Roman Sigaev / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sure, why not?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    GROSS, NO, DO YOU KNOW WHAT'S IN SWIMMING POOL WATER?
Oh boy, let's talk about swimming pools.

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
  2. 12. When you drop a contact, do you always rinse it before putting it in?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    youtube.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes!! Duh!! It'd be disgusting otherwise
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Usually, unless I'm in a hurry
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nah, a quick blow and it's good to go
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I don't even put it back in, that contact is dead to me now
You get the point by now, right?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Anna Borges / BuzzFeed

Btw, if you want to learn even more about *proper* contact lens use, check out these seemingly harmless but gross habits you should definitely stop ASAP.

