K-Pop Group Stray Kids Were Greeted With Poor Treatment From Press On The Met Gala Carpet And Their Fans Are Outraged

"It's their first Met Gala. You were not kind. "

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

The first Monday of May has left Stray Kids fans with a bittersweet taste in their mouths. Although the band made history as the first K-Pop group to walk the Met Gala carpet, they were also subject to controversial treatment from the press.

Group of individuals in matching dark coats and various hairstyles standing in a row, likely a music band
Gotham / Getty Images

In videos circulating online, some photographers were caught in 4K getting heated about the Stray Kids' placement for photos on the carpet.

Via tiktok.com

In the video, one photographer can be heard audibly groaning in frustration, while others mock attempts to communicate with the eight group members.

"Can you guys get closer together?" 

"I've never seen so many unemotional faces in my life," said another photographer, which left the Stays (AKA Stray Kids stans) outraged.

@kpopkittynews

Paparazzi, photographers or whatever behaviors towards straykids at met gala 😕 #metgala #straykids #paparazzi #fyp #straykidsstay #kpop

♬ original sound - Kpopkittynews

Photographers and press were also audibly annoyed about having to re-photograph the group after the Stray Kids removed their coats to reveal a second look.

Seven members of BTS in formal suits, walking in line at an event
Gotham / Getty Images

"Awww now we've got to do it again. Maybe now we'll do better this time!" a photographer allegedly yelled out. "Now let's do it with feelings."

In the media pit, another photographer followed up with, "How do you say right in Korean?" 

Now, the anger from fans online is palpable.

Oh I'm coming for the press at the met gala why are they treating stray kids like shit and bring so fucking rude???

— Val ღ (@iikiihoon) May 7, 2024
Twitter: @iikiihoon

The press at the Met Gala?! Talk about condescending, rude and kinda racist! Stray kids deserves better!!! #MetGala #StrayKids_MetGala

— Kazandra Brock (@kazandrabrock) May 7, 2024
Twitter: @kazandrabrock

TikTok creator Kaeli posted a video suggesting that the offensive remarks from press were fuelled by racism. "Do you talk to all celebrities like that or just the ones that you think only speak Korean?" she asked.

Via tiktok.com

She also made a comparison in the treatment of Stray Kids to other celebrities, referring back to the "unemotional faces" remark, asking, "Did you say that to all of the celebrities that chose not to smile in their pictures, or just Stray Kids?"

Individual in a formal black jacket with brooch, red neck detail, looking at the camera
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Could this prompt more press pit videos to surface?

Regardless of what they say, these icons made history!

Group of eight people posing on a couch, dressed in formal attire, with a mix of dark and light suits
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

What are your thoughts?

Share it in the comments below. 