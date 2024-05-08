K-Pop Group Stray Kids Were Greeted With Poor Treatment From Press On The Met Gala Carpet And Their Fans Are Outraged

The first Monday of May has left Stray Kids fans with a bittersweet taste in their mouths. Although the band made history as the first K-Pop group to walk the Met Gala carpet, they were also subject to controversial treatment from the press.
In the video, one photographer can be heard audibly groaning in frustration, while others mock attempts to communicate with the eight group members.
"Can you guys get closer together?"
Photographers and press were also audibly annoyed about having to re-photograph the group after the Stray Kids removed their coats to reveal a second look.
"Awww now we've got to do it again. Maybe now we'll do better this time!" a photographer allegedly yelled out. "Now let's do it with feelings."
In the media pit, another photographer followed up with, "How do you say right in Korean?"
She also made a comparison in the treatment of Stray Kids to other celebrities, referring back to the "unemotional faces" remark, asking, "Did you say that to all of the celebrities that chose not to smile in their pictures, or just Stray Kids?"
