Use This Article To Manifest Jacob Elordi Being Your 2024 Valentine

Jacob "You Wish That Were You, Don't You?" Elordi?
Or maybe, Jacob "Bathwater" Elordi?
Jacob "I'm Shy" Elordi?
Jacob "Stealth Mode" Elordi?
Jacob "Shock And Delight" Elordi?
Jacob "😄" Elordi?
Jacob "Well..." Elordi?
Jacob "Probs Stepped In Gum" Elordi?
Jacob "True Blue Aussie" Elordi?
Jacob "Check Out My Mad 'Fit" Elordi?
Jacob "Spirit Fingers" Elordi?
Can you handle Jacob "Saturdays Are For The Boys" Elordi?
Jacob "Private, All Boys High School Captain" Elordi?
Perhaps, Jacob "Good #DayForIt" Elordi?
Jacob "Spread Love" Elordi?
Jacob "Broooooo, Did You See That?" Elordi?
Jacob "Looks Pretty Sweet To Me, Mate" Elordi?
What about Jacob "Teehee XD" Elordi?
Jacob "Hey Girl" Elordi?
Jacob "So You See..." Elordi?
Jacob "It's Called A Cravat" Elordi?
Jacob "Singing In The Rain" Elordi?
Jacob "Just Happy To Be Here" Elordi?
Jacob "Be Serious" Elordi?
Jacob "Hi Five" Elordi?
What about Jacob "My Bestie" Elordi?
Jacob "I'm Growing It Out" Elordi?
Jacob "There's A Lot Going On Here" Elordi?
Jacob "Photo For Mum's Facebook" Elordi?
Jacob "Waiting For You To Finish Shopping" Elordi?
Jacob "'90s Hollywood" Elordi?
Jacob "Loves To Boogie" Elordi?
Jacob "They're Coming, Act Natural" Elordi?
Jacob "Party Shirt" Elordi?
Jacob "AHHHHHHHHHH" Elordi?
Whichever you choose, may fate and love be on your side. Godspeed, Elordian xx
Let us know how it goes.