    Use This Article To Manifest Jacob Elordi Being Your 2024 Valentine

    Which of his bags is your fave?

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    So...you want Jacob Elordi to be your 2024 Valentine date? Which version of him, though?

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

    Jacob "You Wish That Were You, Don't You?" Elordi?

    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for GQ

    Or maybe, Jacob "Bathwater" Elordi?

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Jacob "I'm Shy" Elordi?

    Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Jacob "Stealth Mode" Elordi?

    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    Jacob "Shock And Delight" Elordi?

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for FLC

    Jacob "😄" Elordi?

    Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    Jacob "Well..." Elordi?

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for FLC

    Jacob "Probs Stepped In Gum" Elordi?

    Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Jacob "True Blue Aussie" Elordi?

    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    Jacob "Check Out My Mad 'Fit" Elordi?

    Alessandro Levati / Getty Images

    Jacob "Spirit Fingers" Elordi?

    Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

    Can you handle Jacob "Saturdays Are For The Boys" Elordi?

    Maria Moratti / Getty Images

    Jacob "Private, All Boys High School Captain" Elordi?

    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for TAG Heuer

    Perhaps, Jacob "Good #DayForIt" Elordi?

    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    Jacob "Spread Love" Elordi?

    Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

    Jacob "Broooooo, Did You See That?" Elordi?

    Alexi Rosenfeld / GC Images

    Jacob "Looks Pretty Sweet To Me, Mate" Elordi?

    Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

    What about Jacob "Teehee XD" Elordi?

    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    Jacob "Hey Girl" Elordi?

    Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

    Jacob "So You See..." Elordi?

    Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    Jacob "It's Called A Cravat" Elordi?

    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

    Jacob "Singing In The Rain" Elordi?

    Neil Mockford / GC Images

    Jacob "Just Happy To Be Here" Elordi?

    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Jacob "Be Serious" Elordi?

    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

    Jacob "Hi Five🫸" Elordi?

    Joce / GC Images

    What about Jacob "My Bestie" Elordi?

    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

    Jacob "I'm Growing It Out" Elordi?

    G'day Usa / G'Day USA via Getty Images

    Jacob "There's A Lot Going On Here" Elordi?

    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Burberry

    Jacob "Photo For Mum's Facebook" Elordi?

    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

    Jacob "Waiting For You To Finish Shopping" Elordi?

    Jp Yim / Getty Images for Fendi

    Jacob "'90s Hollywood" Elordi?

    Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

    Jacob "Loves To Boogie" Elordi?

    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for PUMA

    Jacob "They're Coming, Act Natural" Elordi?

    Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

    Jacob "Party Shirt" Elordi?

    Eduardo Parra / Getty Images

    Jacob "AHHHHHHHHHH" Elordi?

    Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

    Whichever you choose, may fate and love be on your side. Godspeed, Elordian xx

    Let us know how it goes.