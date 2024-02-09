Skip To Content
16 Films To Watch If Your Ex Is A F**kwit

Take "Kill Bill" off of your crying playlist, right now.

Angeline Barion
Valentine's Day is closing in on us. All of your friends are getting locked down, cuddled up, pashed, wined and dined. And then there's you, fresh out of your situationship, walking the line between your freedom era and the fantasy of when the other side of your bed will be warm again.

Craig Adderley / Via pexels.com, Natakor / Getty Images

One day you're ranting to your friends about how they did you wrong. Next thing you know, you're weeping over the scrunchie they left on your bedside. Life is hard, but it's even harder when you have an ex-whatever still traipsing through your mind. But do you know what's even worse?

When they do you dirty! So, in honour of starting the path to healing, put this list on your vision board. Presenting the top 16 movies that will help you get over your fuckwit ex.

1. Gone Girl (2014)

20th Century Fox Entertainment / Via giphy.com

The plot in five words: Wife missing, husband (allegedly) confused.

2. The Last Five Years (2014)

View this video on YouTube
Rotten Tomatoes Trailers/Radius-TWC / Via youtube.com

3. Frozen (2012)

Disney / Via giphy.com

4. Yes Man (2008)

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. Pitcures / Via youtube.com

The plot in five words: Inspiring tale about saying "yes".

5. Do Revenge (2022)

View this video on YouTube
Netflix / Via youtube.com

The plot in five words: Protagonist sex tape leak = revenge.

6. Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Miramax / Via giphy.com

The plot in five words: Jilted bride's revenge murder spree.  

7. Legally Blonde (2001)

View this video on YouTube
MGM / Via youtube.com

The plot in five words: Woman dominates Harvard Law School.

8. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

9. How to Be Single (2016)

Warners Bros. Pictures / Via giphy.com

10. Fatal Attraction (1987)

View this video on YouTube
Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

The plot in five words: Co-workers have affair, chaos follows.  

11. (500) Days of Summer (2009)

Searchlight Pictures / Via giphy.com

The plot in five words: The consequences of loving exes. 

12. Mean Girls (2004)

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

13. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

View this video on YouTube
MoviesView/UniversalPictures / Via youtube.com

14. The First Wives Club (1996)

View this video on YouTube
Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

15. Love, Wedding, Repeat (2020)

View this video on YouTube
Netflix / Via youtube.com

16. The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants (2005)

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

Happy healing!