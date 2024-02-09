16 Films To Watch If Your Ex Is A F**kwit

Valentine's Day is closing in on us. All of your friends are getting locked down, cuddled up, pashed, wined and dined. And then there's you, fresh out of your situationship, walking the line between your freedom era and the fantasy of when the other side of your bed will be warm again.
One day you're ranting to your friends about how they did you wrong. Next thing you know, you're weeping over the scrunchie they left on your bedside. Life is hard, but it's even harder when you have an ex-whatever still traipsing through your mind. But do you know what's even worse?
When they do you dirty! So, in honour of starting the path to healing, put this list on your vision board. Presenting the top 16 movies that will help you get over your fuckwit ex.