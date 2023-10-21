5. "My grandmother died when I was about 5 years old. I knew her, visited her, and still have lovely memories of her to this day. I like to think we were decently close despite only knowing her for a short time. My mom had a bunch of her jewelry that I was allowed to play dress-up with, and there was a ring in particular I just loved. It was a small little gold ring with jade-like stones on it, and I only ever wore it at home because my mom didn’t want it to get lost. I was very responsible for a child — I never got into mischief or disobeyed my parents, so I respected the rules set for things I could play with (there were other pieces of jewelry and some of her clothes I dressed up in, too). But I LOVED this ring, I don’t know why, but it was just special. One day, I couldn’t find it. Thinking it got buried in my dress-up box, I just kinda moved on from trying to find it (I think I was only, like, 6–7 at the time). After a bit of time, I had forgotten about it."

"I was at my childhood best friend’s home one weekend, and we were playing outside in her driveway. This was a few years later, I think we were about 8–9. It was just her birthday, so we were playing with her new scooter she had gotten, literally just going in circles in her driveway with it. She lived about 45 minutes from my home, and 99% of the time, I was visiting her. As she was on her scooter, she stopped and picked up something from the ground, and said, 'Oh cool, look at this ring!' I went over to look, and it was MY GRANDMOTHER’S RING! It was unmistakably hers.

I had NEVER brought it over to her house before, let alone worn it outside of mine. I know for a fact it wasn’t in a pocket because it would’ve surely fallen out sooner at home or even elsewhere. She didn’t even know about the existence of the ring either, and I know she would have never stolen something from me while visiting (she was rarely at my home). I was thoroughly freaked out, as was my mom. My friend and her mom were also confused. It was like it had literally fallen out of the sky, but to this day I still have no idea how this tiny ring ended up there. My mom had told me that a few times while she was cleaning the bathtub in our home shortly after my grandmother passed, pennies would just fall in front of her out of nowhere and clang around the tub. Apparently, that is a sign that someone who passed is watching over you. I like to think she sent the ring back knowing I stopped looking for it."



—Anonymous