WARNING: This post contains mentions of violence, death, and suicide. Please proceed with caution.
It's finally Halloween time, aka time to scare the living daylights out of ourselves and drink cozy, pumpkin-flavored beverages just because. In the spirit of spooky season, I asked BuzzFeed readers to tell me something that'd give me full-body goosebumps. Specifically, I asked for their best "unsolved mysteries" — the strange, unbelievable things they've experienced in their own lives that they can't seem to find a logical explanation for. As always, hundreds of people just like you shared some downright unsettling tales. Here are 24 of the very best, creepiest ones:
1. "One evening when I was around 7–8 years old and home alone with my younger sisters, we were playing in the guest bedroom when I heard my mother’s voice call me. It was loud and clear, telling me to come to the kitchen. I honestly thought my mom had gotten home, so I went down to the kitchen with my sisters. Mom was nowhere to be found. As soon as we did, there was a loud crashing sound coming from upstairs. Turns out the entire roof in the guest bedroom we'd been playing in had caved in. My mom came home half an hour later to three terrified kids and me telling her this story. This wasn't the only incident in the house where I heard her calling me when she wasn't even home, either."
—Anonymous
2. "My father used to exchange Christmas cards with his great aunt who lived in Liverpool. We lived in London, but one year, we drove to Blackpool to see the lights. On the way home, he decided to go to stop in and see her in Liverpool. Except when we tried to find her house, it was nowhere to be found. The street existed, but the house number did not. We asked the local postman, and he told us that it simply didn't exist anymore. Apparently, that home had been bombed in the war and never rebuilt. We never received another card from her again."
—Anonymous
3. "My sister (14) has a very type-A personality, whereas I (15) certainly do not. At the time, we were the only two people who had bedrooms in the basement of our childhood home. My other siblings and parents lived on the upstairs/second floor. For her birthday one year, my sister was given a doorbell for her room. The button hung on the outside hall connected by wire to a small speaker inside her room, and it would 'ding-dong' when the button was pushed. Every time I walked by her room, I’d ring the doorbell, just to tease her. After getting sick of my teasing, she’d taken the doorbell down."
"A few weeks, or months, later, I got home late from hanging out with friends, and everyone in the house was asleep. I walked by her room (door shut, lights off) assuming she was asleep, went into my room, and got ready for bed. Just after I laid down, her doorbell started ringing. Like, a frantic ringing over and over and over. She was known for being a deep sleeper and sleeping through just about anything, so I called to her from my bed telling her to turn it off. She ignored me after several attempts.
Annoyed, I jumped out of bed and threw her door open to make her turn it off... only to find her bed made and her room empty. She wasn’t even there — she had slept over at a friend's house that night. The doorbell was still frantically ringing, and I could hear that it was under her bed. I pulled it out and pushed the button which made it stop. I have no explanation for why it would’ve started going off; it had never done that before and never did again. It still gives me the creeps every time I think about it!"
—Anonymous
4. "I was driving back to college from home in 2015. I was in my 2006 Jeep that did not have a built-in aux or USB port. Instead, I used a device plugged into the cigarette lighter and had an aux cord that went into the headphone jack on my phone. I then had to pick a radio station that didn’t have a signal in my area and could play music from my phone through it. It also had a separate USB port on the cigarette lighter device so I could charge your phone and play music at the same time. This particular time, I had my phone charging but not plugged into the aux cord. I was listening to a radio show about conspiracy theories. I distinctly remember a story about aliens."
"I didn't have Google Maps directions on because it was a route I was very familiar with. All of a sudden, the radio show was interrupted by Siri saying, 'In 10 miles, turn left onto Munising Ave.' Which was weird, because I was roughly 10 miles from my next turn, and that was the road I was supposed to turn onto.
I expected the radio show to start up again, and I assumed I'd missed a few seconds of it, but the hosts acknowledged the interruption. They said, 'Woah! That was weird. Not sure what happened there! Sorry about that, folks.' It’s one weird thing for my nonexistent maps route to announce my turn through the radio device I’m not connected to. But it's another for the radio hosts to acknowledge that something weird had happened!"
—Anonymous
5. "My grandmother died when I was about 5 years old. I knew her, visited her, and still have lovely memories of her to this day. I like to think we were decently close despite only knowing her for a short time. My mom had a bunch of her jewelry that I was allowed to play dress-up with, and there was a ring in particular I just loved. It was a small little gold ring with jade-like stones on it, and I only ever wore it at home because my mom didn’t want it to get lost. I was very responsible for a child — I never got into mischief or disobeyed my parents, so I respected the rules set for things I could play with (there were other pieces of jewelry and some of her clothes I dressed up in, too). But I LOVED this ring, I don’t know why, but it was just special. One day, I couldn’t find it. Thinking it got buried in my dress-up box, I just kinda moved on from trying to find it (I think I was only, like, 6–7 at the time). After a bit of time, I had forgotten about it."
"I was at my childhood best friend’s home one weekend, and we were playing outside in her driveway. This was a few years later, I think we were about 8–9. It was just her birthday, so we were playing with her new scooter she had gotten, literally just going in circles in her driveway with it. She lived about 45 minutes from my home, and 99% of the time, I was visiting her. As she was on her scooter, she stopped and picked up something from the ground, and said, 'Oh cool, look at this ring!' I went over to look, and it was MY GRANDMOTHER’S RING! It was unmistakably hers.
I had NEVER brought it over to her house before, let alone worn it outside of mine. I know for a fact it wasn’t in a pocket because it would’ve surely fallen out sooner at home or even elsewhere. She didn’t even know about the existence of the ring either, and I know she would have never stolen something from me while visiting (she was rarely at my home). I was thoroughly freaked out, as was my mom. My friend and her mom were also confused. It was like it had literally fallen out of the sky, but to this day I still have no idea how this tiny ring ended up there. My mom had told me that a few times while she was cleaning the bathtub in our home shortly after my grandmother passed, pennies would just fall in front of her out of nowhere and clang around the tub. Apparently, that is a sign that someone who passed is watching over you. I like to think she sent the ring back knowing I stopped looking for it."
—Anonymous
6. "My friend and I were in grade 12. In India, there is festival of lights which is celebrated widely with the exchange of sweet meats to family members. My friend called me to accompany him to visit his grandmother (not technically his real grandma, but he called her that). We went to her house and knocked on her door quite a few times, but we got no response. We were about to turn back when we heard the squish-squashing of bathroom slippers, so we waited. The door opened after some time, and we were invited in by an older lady. My friend hugged her, and we sat in the living room."
"We chit-chatted for some time, during which my friend asked her why the house was such a mess. She said she was already too old, it was difficult for her to take care of the house, and she was counting her days.
After we left, we went to a nearby shop just outside the gate for a cigarette. The shopkeeper kept looking at us as if he had seen a ghost. There was no response, even when we started asking questions. After few seconds, he got up and left the shop. Then, we saw a few other shopkeepers converging on us from all directions.
When they came closer, they asked who we were and what were we doing inside that compound where the old lady lived. My friend explained everything, and the shopkeepers were shocked. They revealed that it’s been five years since the old lady had died, and that they had to break open the door to take her body out. We obviously didn’t believe them and refuted them, to which they led us again to the house. This time, we saw that the door was indeed broken. The packet of sweet meat we left her was nowhere to be seen, and the house was in a dilapidated condition. We were dumbstruck and afraid. I never visited that place again. I think it was probably a glitch in the matrix."
—Anonymous
7. "I clearly remember my parents owning a house in a subdivision right across from a park. I remember visiting there with my kids when they were very young and spending time at that park with them. I vividly remember the layout of the house, too. A few years later, my parents bought a new house in the crook of a U-shaped road that backed onto a small wooded area. Recently, I was talking to my father about that first house, mentioning how it was across from a park and how my kids liked playing there. My father said that he never owned a house across from a park and that he has only ever owned two houses, not three. But I clearly remember it: the layout of it, the double driveway, the white siding. I remember moving the furniture in the living room to set up family photos at Christmas. My sister agreed with my father about the house, but how do I explain all those memories?"
—Anonymous
8. "I lived in the East Village of New York in the 1980s. Late one winter night in '89, I was walking up First Avenue toward 14th Street to meet a friend at a club. It was cold with a dusting of snow. The street was empty. In the distance, I saw a figure walking toward me. As we got closer, the figure appeared to be wearing a cloak. They were looking down with a hood covering half their face. The cloak was gray or green and looked like something a monk would wear. As the figure approached, I prepared myself for a possible scammer or panhandler, although the figure appeared smaller than me. When we finally passed each other, the figure looked up, and I saw a girl’s face, maybe 11 to 14 years old. She had a pretty round face with piercing blue eyes."
"The girl started speaking to me in a language I'd never heard before. Living in NYC I had encountered many cultures and languages, but she spoke to me in a tongue I had never heard. I thought this could be a scam, and I told the girl I was not interested. I was frightened and took a few quick steps forward, maybe five, but then I realized how strange the encounter was and turned around. The figure had vanished. I stopped and looked around, but she was nowhere to be found. We had crossed each other about one third of the way in the street block. If she ran after we passed, she could not have been able to reach the end of the block before I turned around. I was shaken and confused. I continued on my way.
Now here’s what’s really unsettling. I moved on, got married, and started a family in California. My daughter was born in 2001. When she became a teenager, I had the startling realization she looked just like the girl I encountered in NYC. Through some kind of cosmic premonition, did I meet my daughter decades before she was born?'
—Anonymous
9. "Years ago, I was home with just my mom. The rest of my family was out and wouldn’t be back until later that night. I was helping her fold some laundry in my room, and then we were going to watch a movie. It was then that my mom realized the necklace she always wears was missing. It was one of those necklaces with the little birth stones for my two brothers and I. We checked everywhere — we retraced her steps, looked under furniture, checked her dresser, closet, bathrooms, etc. We even shook out the blankets on her bed and my bed and checked all up in the sheets. It was nowhere to be found. We gave up searching for a few hours, hoping a little break would jog some memory of where she put it or something."
"We watched our movie and decided to check my room one last time, also searching the staircase on our way up. I stepped into my room and immediately froze. My mom's necklace was in a neat little pile at the end of my bed, as if someone carefully laid it there. Not only that, but my bedsheets were all MADE and tucked in! I was with my mom the whole time, and nobody else came home/was home. We always joked that our home was haunted, but this was the first time we had both witnessed something together. It was definitely a WTF moment, but we were also happy to have found the necklace. To this day my mom really doesn’t like to talk about it, and my dad and brothers swear we just didn’t see it and it was there the whole time. But we know what we saw."
—Anonymous
10. "Back in 2009, my then-boyfriend, friends, and I (for whatever reason) decided to try and break into this old abandoned 'insane asylum' for fun one night, as it was rumored to be haunted. We walked around trying to figure out how to get in, and then we saw a window that was half open. Being the only girl, they decide to boost me up so I could slide in and then open it fully for everyone else. As I’m holding myself up on the ledge, I could see inside. It was a dark room with dirty walls, a bedframe, and a door directly ahead of me that led to a pitch black hallway. I started to try and lift myself fully up to get in when all of a sudden we hear a LOUD noise that seemed to come from the hallway. It somehow sounded like banging metal and glass breaking at the same time. We all screamed, and I jumped down, and we ran."
"Once we got back to the car, my friend yelled, 'WTF!' and pointed at me. I looked down and realized my arms were covered in blood! At first we assumed the window had been broken and I cut myself during the commotion, so my boyfriend took his shirt off to help me wipe it up with a water bottle. But when we wiped it all off, I didn’t have a single scratch! I know how unbelievable that sounds, but it just wasn’t my blood. We’ve never been able to explain it. I still get such CHILLS thinking about that.
Another time, the same crew and I went to this hill where, legend has it, a bus full of kids crashed, and they all died. It was said that if you put your car in neutral at that spot, the ghosts of the kids would push your car to try and help you (which is honestly pretty sweet). People said to put baby powder on the back of your car because the ghost children would leave hand prints. Welp, we did, and sure enough, the car moved. At first we all assumed the driver was messing with us, but we saw that the car was in neutral and the street was flat. We still kept assuming it was the driver somehow and laughed it off. When we left, he drove a few blocks away and pulled over and went to check the back of the car. He got out and yelled for us to come look. The baby powder we had put on the car had about maybe 10 small hand prints in it."
—Anonymous
11. "When I was 13 (about 2007), my bedroom was an enclosed porch, so it was tiny. Like, think of the width and length of a mini bus if you gutted it, then make it a bit smaller. That being said, I had to be creative with how my room was set up. To give me the most space and room to maneuver, I had my tall dresser at the foot of my bed and directly in front of the dresser was my bedroom door. As I was laying in bed one night, staying up late playing Pokémon on my Nintendo DS, my Boston Terrier (Buster) started to growl at my dresser/door. Usually, he would only growl if he heard/saw something he wasn't used to. It was never in an 'I'm going to hurt you' way, it was more like a warning. But tonight, his fur was actually standing up, and his ears were pinned back, as well."
"I turned my DS around to add a little light to the room, and I noticed a shadow duck behind my dresser. I figured it was my older brother messing with me and my dog again (normal thing he'd do randomly). I started to play my game again and pat my dog on his side to let him know it was OK. Then I said, 'I know you're behind there. Go away.' There was no response, and my dog continued to growl. I was worried this would stress him out too much, so I got up and made the few steps to look around my dresser with my DS lighting the way. Annoyed, I snapped, 'You're scaring Buster. Go away before I make you!' When I looked around the dresser, there was nothing.
Like I said, the room is too tiny for much, so there is nothing near the dresser to hide behind, and our house is old (1921) so the doors squeak loudly if opened. I turned back to my bed confused and noticed my dog was still growling, but he was looking behind me. Spooked, I jumped into bed quickly, grabbed the blankets, and turned to grab my dog from the foot of the bed. But as I did, I noticed he had moved up closer to my side in a protective stance and was growling at something right next to my bed now. I couldn't see anything, but Buster was so stressed, he was shaking while growling. I grabbed him quickly and dragged him under the covers with me. I held him to my chest, pet him, and told him he was a good boy until he began to settle down. I never emerged from our cocoon, and we both went to sleep like that the whole night.
The next morning, I found out my brother had actually driven to a friend's house that night (I was already in bed). Also, I found 28 random photos taken on my flip phone at around 1 a.m. All of them were black/gray and pixilated. My phone was charging on my dresser..."
—Anonymous
12. "I was in grade 4. It was a Saturday, and I was sitting in the dining room with my older sister (5), my younger brother (1), and my mom. Our dining room window pointed toward a walkway to our back door, but it was raised about eight feet off the ground. We all collectively saw the top of a man’s head approaching the door, and my sister and I rushed to the door to fight over who got to answer it. (Kids love answering doors.)"
"My mom answered it instead as she didn’t know who to expect, but when she opened the door...no one was there. All of us saw him — he was wearing a black fedora hat and looked to be an older man. From the time we saw his head to when the door was opened was only about 30 seconds, as the door was immediately beside where we were sitting. To this day none of us know what happened. I don't know if it was a ghost, or a matrix glitch, or what."
—Anonymous
13. "It was Christmas, and my husband and I were staying at our daughter's house. We were sleeping in our grandson's bedroom, and he had been moved into his sisters'. So, all three children were sharing a room. At about 3 a.m., we heard the first 'stage whispers' from the children. 'Are you awake?' 'I've got some chocolate!' etc. as they opened their stockings. My husband and I were awake, talking about how kids were all the same, how cute it was, but it was way too early, etc. When I said I'd go see to the kids, my husband said, 'Wait, Sarah is settling them.' We heard her go inside the room and tell them, 'It's too early.'"
"The next morning at 7 a.m., my daughter asked how I'd managed to get three kids back to sleep on Christmas morning. She said she'd never gotten up to check on them. When she was about to, her husband said, 'Wait...your mom is up with them.'
Obviously, we asked the children who had come in to talk to them. One said it was mommy, one said it was no one! And the last one said it was me, because the woman who came in had long, white hair. I sleep with my hair up in a bun."
—Anonymous
14. "A few weeks ago, I drove to the shore to visit a friend. On the way down, I stopped for a soda and put the cup in the cup holder. When I got to her house, I brought the cup in. I remember thinking it was hot and sunny out, so I might want it. I decided on a beer instead and wound up dumping the cup out an hour or so later. The next day, I left and decided to stop at a friend’s grave to visit and say 'hello,' if you will. I joked about him always sending me a sign after I'd come to visit. I figured I’d get in the car and some random '80s song would come on the radio. Nope. I started heading to the parkway and looked down to see both of my cup holders full to the top with water. Not filled with soda — water. Nothing else was wet, it hadn’t rained, and my sunroof doesn’t leak. I didn’t notice this when I got into the car originally, it was only there after I left the cemetery. It was DEFINITELY a sign."
—Anonymous
15. "I lived in a house that was built in 1896 as a hospital for the forts in Fort Stockton, Texas. The place was definitely haunted. On many occasions, we would come home and find all the drawers and cabinets open in the kitchen. While changing out a light bulb, I could see a family cooking dinner in what was now a bedroom. There was a rocking chair that was there when we moved in, in the closet, that would rock back and forth by its self. Doors would slam shut by themselves. The weirdest occurrence was when I went to my daughter's room to find a friend that I had a full conversation with, only to leave the conversation and hear knocking at my door. When I opened it, it was him — the friend I'd just been talking to. We moved out shortly after."
—Anonymous
16. "I was out by the mall near my office. I had gone to the gas station and the carwash. As I pulled out of the carwash, I noticed this huge red pickup truck parked with a HUGE red trailer attached to it. Two men were standing next to it eating Wendy's, as it was in the same parking lot. I drove past them, made a right, and started to make the VERY short drive back to my office. As I made the turn, the SAME big red truck pulling the trailer was coming toward me. There is no way in the world those guys could have gotten into that truck and circled around the mall to end up passing me. The same two guys were in the truck, too. It kind of blew my mind, and I turned around and followed it for a minute, and it went back and parked in the same spot, and one of the guys ran into Wendy's. I went back and told my boss about it. We were both puzzled. I chalked it up to a glitch in the matrix."
17. "In the 1970s, my friend owned a houseboat. One Saturday, he wanted to take our little group over to one of the islands nearby for the day. I got really anxious about it and expressed my concern to my girlfriend. I told her we shouldn’t go. I just had really bad feelings about it. It wasn't that I didn’t trust my friend's ability on the water — he was a very experienced boatman. Something didn't feel right. My girlfriend finally agreed not to join the party that day. Several days passed without hearing from our friends about the outing we'd missed. Turns out, as they were making their way back into the harbor that night, a small Coast Guard boat operated by an intoxicated sailor crashed into my friend’s houseboat, resulting in some very serious injuries. One woman had her back split open, a guy’s head was injured, and — after multiple surgeries — he ended up with a steel plate in his head. I’m so glad I trusted my gut and we didn’t go with them that day."
—Anonymous
18. "My girlfriend (now wife) and I were putting together an IKEA bookshelf in our new apartment. We took everything out of the box and laid it on the floor. We inspected everything, and all the pieces were there, including the bag of screws. I got up to grab a hammer and came back to the bag of screws missing. I looked everywhere for them, thinking maybe I put them in my pocket or brought them with me as I grabbed the hammer. Nope, couldn't find the bag anywhere. As I was looking for the bag, we noticed the distinct smell of cigar smoke. Neither one of us smoked, and it was only in one place in our living room — where we had the bookshelf pieces out. I went back to the bookshelf and, lo and behold, the bag of screws was right there on the back of the bookshelf...that now had a fresh burn mark and ash on it. I can't explain it to this day."
—Anonymous
19. "Back in 2019, my mom moved into a new house closer to where my dad and I lived so that I could start spending weekends with her. I was 17 at the time and often spent my weekend nights up late, far later than anyone else in the house. From my first night there, my mom and I noticed weird things happening upstairs. My bedroom door would often open and close by itself, even with the windows and such closed, and I could hear footsteps going up and down the staircase right outside my bedroom in the middle of the night. My mom, being a lover of all things spooky, would joke that her house was haunted."
"Fast-forward a few years, and my mom's house ended up on a Facebook page for the town that showed off Halloween decorations. She always went way overboard. After this, a woman contacted my mom and said that her grandparents owned the house directly before her. They eventually got to the topic of the house being haunted, and apparently, the grandparents had some weird things happen to them, too.
One story she told was of the grandpa going downstairs to the kitchen, and hearing the grandma in the basement doing laundry and humming. He could see her shadow from the top of the basement stairs and everything. He made her coffee and called her name from the top of the stairs. The shadow in the basement was gone, and instead the grandma came downstairs from their bedroom on the second floor. There is no way that she could have gone upstairs without him knowing, since the basement stairs go directly up to the kitchen, and they are quite loud. It feels strangely comforting and alarming to know that we are not the only residents to experience the paranormal there."
—Anonymous
20. "My roommate has an antique bookcase with doors that lock using a key. We left the key stuck in one of the locks for ages so we wouldn't lose it, and one day, it disappeared. I thought I heard it hit the floor, but couldn’t find it anywhere. I looked for it for years. One day, it randomly showed up on top of our desk. I’m not the world’s best housekeeper, but I dust occasionally. That key wasn’t there...until it was."
—Anonymous
21. "I've experienced several unexplained events with others, so I know it's not just my own mind tricking me. But one scared me deeply at the time. I came home one night late when I was a teen living at my parents' house. I walked up the stairs from the basement to get inside. At the top of the stairs, there's a hallway to the right that leads to three bedrooms, and a living room to the left with a piano that's essentially in front of you as you top the stairs. In the dark, with just one dim lamp on, I saw a floating orb hovering between me and the piano. It looked kind of like how the Predator looks in invisible mode — like transparent, but you can tell the shape. Almost like a ball of floating clear water or jelly. I could see it was a floating orb with no body, but I could also see through it."
"I could sense that it had eyes of some kind, and they were locked on mine. It was staring at me, and it felt incredibly menacing. I was about 16 at the time, but my gut instinct was to walk backwards down the hall, never taking my eyes off it, until I got to my room, and dive under my covers like a child, as if sheets and blankets were armor. I hid there until morning, passing out eventually.
A few days later, I told my dad what I saw. He asked me to explain exactly what I saw, so I did, down to every last scary detail. He then got really serious and said, 'I saw the the EXACT same thing in our house that week, TWICE!' His response was to yell at it, telling it to leave and never come back. He then called all our relatives, because the feeling of dread this thing gave off really spooked him. Apparently, they've all seen this same thing over the years. It follows our family! WTF, right? After he yelled at it, apparently no one has ever seen this thing since. So you know, even spooks listen to a stern dad-lecture apparently. Go dad!"
—Anonymous
22. "Every week my husband goes to play darts with his friends and returns around 2–3 a.m. That leaves me home alone with the kids and a cat. The cat is very afraid of strangers and always crawls under our bed when someone is over, but never does it because of us. On this particular night, the boys went to sleep, and a couple hours later, around midnight, so did I. As I was falling asleep, I heard the cat crawling under the bed and then an unknown male voice loudly saying, 'I AM HERE.' I jumped out of the bed. There was no other sound — no footsteps coming or going, no doors closing. The boys were sleeping, the door was locked, all windows were closed. It could have been a dream...but what was the cat afraid of?"
—Anonymous
23. "I have never been able to satisfactorily explain this experience from my early teens. I grew up in a split-level house built into a hill outside of a small Midwestern town. It wasn't really out of the way, but our house was about a mile from town on a dead-end road. We had a neighbor on one side and an empty cottage on the other. There was a cornfield on a small ridge across the road — which the front of the house faced — and a small lake at the bottom of the hill that the back two stories faced. One morning I got up early, because I always liked to be the first one up. I went upstairs to the kitchen and walked over to the dining room window overlooking the lake to take in the beautiful early dawn view through the bare trees. When I looked out, I was surprised to see two round, red lights hovering over the lake, just below my eye level."
"There was about a 100-foot change in elevation between our house and the lake, so these lights were hovering about 100 feet in the air. I couldn't really make sense of what I was seeing, so I ran downstairs to get my sister to look at it. She was in the shower, so she didn't come. I ran back upstairs and, lo and behold, the lights were still there. As I watched, they began to move in unison, as if they were attached to something I couldn't see. Whatever it was obscured them as they rotated, and two stronger white lights took their place.
The only way I can describe what I was seeing was that it looked like an invisible flying car. It hovered for a few moments and then began to move toward the house. It flew OVER the house, and I ran to the window on the opposite side just in time to see it fly over the cornfield on the small ridge. This was in the late '90s before drones, and although it could have been my neighbor's car reflected in a weird way, I would have realized that when I went to the other window, which faced their driveway. There were no houses across the lake, just woods, so it wasn't a reflection from there. And I definitely saw it fly over the hill, not drive to the right on the road. Never happened again."
—Anonymous
24. And finally, "When I was growing up, my family lived in a haunted house. Every member of my family said they would see an older lady walking around out of the corner of their eye. She wasn't malicious, though; in fact she was very kind. Whenever I lost something, it would pop up in the weirdest circumstances. I used to have a little plastic chipmunk that I carried in my pocket, and I lost it. I franticly tried to find it. I was home alone at the time. I must've walked up and down our main hallway at least 20 times, going from room to room, searching for it. On the final walk through, there was a piece of bright red yarn string going all the way down the hall, around a corner into my bedroom, and right into my closet. When I followed it to the end of the string, I found my chipmunk. It freaked me out so bad I went and sat in the front yard and waited for hours for someone to come home."
Have you ever experienced an "unsolved mystery" like these that you just can't explain? A glitch in the matrix, run-in with a doppelgänger, paranormal experience...anything! If so, tell us about it in the comments below or via this completely anonymous form.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.