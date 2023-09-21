18 Real Life "Unsolved Mysteries" People Can't Explain, And Just Can't Stop Thinking About Either

13. "I don't know that I believe in supernatural abilities, but I do know that some weird things have happened to me. Periodically since getting my license 10 years ago, I will be driving along down the road and realize I wasn't paying enough attention to my speed, and I will glance down real quick, only to realize I was going way over the speed limit. I will, obviously, slow back down and carry on. But sometimes, I will start to imagine what it would be like to get pulled over (I have been pulled over since, but still catch myself imagining), and thinking about what I would say, if I could I get out of it, if I would cry. Every single time I start going down that rabbit hole of imagination, within five minutes, I will pass a cop."

"I always thank my lucky stars I realized and slowed down when I did. The weird thing is that the town I grew up in did not have a very big police presence. By the time I got my license, we were living about 10 or 20 miles outside that town, in another town with about 100 people, so you still had to go into the town I grew up in to do anything. The second town was small enough that the county sheriff would drive through it a few times on their route, but really only on the weekends to watch the bar crowd, so it's not like I passed cops very often. I started to realize that if I started daydreaming about getting pulled over, I needed to make sure I was going the speed limit, because I knew I would see a cop soon after. And it still happens to this day, every so often.

Another time, I was helping load kids on busses for after school pick up. The busses would go to the school that was across the street from our school. We would line up on our sidewalk and wait with our kids until all the busses got there, and then one of us would stand in the street to stop traffic while all the kids crossed. Sometimes we would stand in the street to let a few kids go if their bus got there early. One day, we had let a few kids go, and I was watching this kindergartener jog across the street and I thought to myself, 'That kid is going to trip on the sidewalk.' I had no reason to think that, none at all. The kid hadn't ever tripped before, nor was he necessarily prone to tripping or accidents. But low and behold, he got to the other side of the road and caught his shoe on the lip of the sidewalk...and down he went. He bounced right back up, without missing a beat, said, 'I'm OK!' and continued on to his bus. I have no idea how I did, but I knew in that moment that he was going to trip."



—Anonymous

