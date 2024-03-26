Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

This 17 Question Aptitude Test Will Reveal Your Greatest Strength And Weakness

These questions may be a bit unusual, but the results...are scary accurate.

Angelica Martinez
by Angelica Martinez

BuzzFeed Staff

Here's how this quiz works: Each question in this quiz is accompanied by a photo. To answer the question, tap on the part of the photo that the question prompts you to. Easy enough, right? Let's get into it!

Jellycat image credits: Dragon / Tulips / Cloud / Devilled Egg / Coffee / Frog / Croissant 

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community