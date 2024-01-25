One of the most important criteria for me when it comes to a water bottle is it being spill-proof, because I am deeply clumsy and have been wronged in the past by a leaky water bottle that took vengeance on my laptop. So, let's start there. Coming in first place is the Owala! Though by the smallest of margins, it's pretty damn solidly sealed. Absolutely nothing came out when I tipped it over, and I had to full-on Blizzard-style hold it upside down for it to leak from the straw.

The Hydro Flask, which came in a very, very close second, held up really well to being tipped over, with not a drop coming out from the lid. The sole reason this ranks the slightest bit lower is because there's this teeny tiny hole on the top by the straw that does leak if it's knocked over. As with the Owala, it leaks from the straw if fully turned over (which, honestly, is expected of all of these, but I figured I'd check anyway!).

In last place is the Stanley. I'm gonna be honest — I was disappointed as hell in this! Given that the Stanley tumbler is the only of the three to have a "fully closed" lid option (more on this later), I was pretty confident it wouldn't spill. Reader, it did. A lot. And very easily. To make sure it wasn't user error, I opened and resealed it, but the results did not change. Water leaks from the top of the lid even if its just tilted sideways, so it's definitely not a ~toss it in your tote~ kinda bottle.

