13 Toxic Lessons People Were Taught As Kids That They're Actively Trying To Unlearn As Adults

5. "It took me too long to realize that my mom's version of 'me'/what would make me happy in my life and my version of that really did not coincide in many ways, or that I was allowed to make choices that she didn't think were the best for me but felt authentic to me. It took me a long time to internally be okay with choosing something for myself that she wouldn't approve of, and understand that it was her lack of respect for me, not just her knowing what is the best option for me in all things and communicating that to me fiercely."

"It just took a really long time for me to claim my right to be authentic to myself, and to know to. She recoiled at my truths, and I finally understand that she just can't choose to respect me or that I'm an individual that gets to make her own life choices. I wish that she liked my authentic self, but she always thought and probably still thinks she knows me better than I do. She's not even interested in who I really am, just wants a mini-me daughter."

—altenbas