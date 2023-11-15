7. "'Don't talk back.' I was just explaining my logic and my way of problem solving. Sorry that it sounded like disrespect, but that's your problem. My parents wonder why I don't share things with them anymore. Because heaven forbid your daughter share actual information with you."

—u/astrangeone88



"I'm in my 40s, and my dad still talks about how much I 'talked back' growing up. It wasn't until I had my own child that I realized I wasn't talking back — I simply wanted to explain the situation! But back then, it was expected for me to just say 'yes sir' no matter what. Anything else was 'talking back.' As a parent now, there have been plenty of times that I was wrong about a situation, and it got cleared up because I allow my child to speak. My parents never apologized. I apologize all the time to my child. If I'm wrong or if I overreacted, I apologize! My parents never did that."

—u/lizardbreath840