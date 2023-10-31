Everyone Knows Halloween Is For The Gays, So Here's What 22 LGBT+ Celebs Wore This Year

Sorry, but Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as Pete and Ariana simply cannot be beat.

Angelica Martinez
1. Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande:

2. Ice Spice as Betty Boop:

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

3. Lili Reinhart as Harley Quinn:

4. Karamo as Cruella de Vil:

5. Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley as Elphaba and Glinda:

6. Reneé Rapp as Pamela Anderson:

7. Barbie Ferreira as Nurse Ratched:

8. Katie Gavin and friends as the Blue Man Group:

9. Megan Fox as Gogo Yubari:

10. Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan as an angel and a devil:

11. Chris Colfer as Queen Elizabeth II:

12. Anitta as a vampire bride:

13. Halsey as a mermaid:

Rachpoot / GC Images

14. Keke Palmer as the Bride of Frankenstein:

15. Josette Maskin and their girlfriend as Boobie and the Beast:

16. Bobby Berk and his husband as The Golden Girls:

17. Dylan Mulvaney as Snow White:

Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

18. King Princess as Wolverine:

19. Chrishell Stause and friends as "Fuck, Marry, Kill":

Rachpoot / GC Images

20. Demi Lovato as Snow White:

Rachpoot / GC Images

21. Lukas Gage as Beetlejuice:

22. And finally, Milly Shapiro as Marie Antoinette:

Happy Halloween, y'all!