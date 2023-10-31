Everyone Knows Halloween Is For The Gays, So Here's What 22 LGBT+ Celebs Wore This Year

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 2 hours agoEveryone Knows Halloween Is For The Gays, So Here's What 22 LGBT+ Celebs Wore This YearSorry, but Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as Pete and Ariana simply cannot be beat.by Angelica MartinezBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande: View this photo on Instagram @lucydacus/ Instagram / Gotham/GC Images / Via Instagram: @lucydacus 2. Ice Spice as Betty Boop: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for iHeartRadio 3. Lili Reinhart as Harley Quinn: View this photo on Instagram @lilireinhart / @cibellelevi / Instagram / Via Instagram: @cibellelevi 4. Karamo as Cruella de Vil: View this photo on Instagram @karamo / @carlosmdlphoto / Instagram / Via Instagram: @carlosmdlphoto 5. Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley as Elphaba and Glinda: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @beccatilley 6. Reneé Rapp as Pamela Anderson: View this photo on Instagram @reneerapp / @katiatemkin / Instagram / Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images, Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Via Instagram: @katiatemkin 7. Barbie Ferreira as Nurse Ratched: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @barbieferreira 8. Katie Gavin and friends as the Blue Man Group: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @katiegavs 9. Megan Fox as Gogo Yubari: View this photo on Instagram @meganfox / Instagram / Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos / Via Instagram: @meganfox 10. Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan as an angel and a devil: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @joelocke03 11. Chris Colfer as Queen Elizabeth II: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @chriscolfer 12. Anitta as a vampire bride: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @anitta 13. Halsey as a mermaid: Rachpoot / GC Images 14. Keke Palmer as the Bride of Frankenstein: View this photo on Instagram @keke / @mosesalexander / Instagram / Via Instagram: @mosesalexander 15. Josette Maskin and their girlfriend as Boobie and the Beast: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jojolovedog 16. Bobby Berk and his husband as The Golden Girls: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bobby 17. Dylan Mulvaney as Snow White: Wwd / WWD via Getty Images 18. King Princess as Wolverine: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kingprincess69 19. Chrishell Stause and friends as "Fuck, Marry, Kill": Rachpoot / GC Images 20. Demi Lovato as Snow White: Rachpoot / GC Images 21. Lukas Gage as Beetlejuice: View this photo on Instagram @lukasgage / @pierresnaps / Instagram / Via Instagram: @pierresnaps 22. And finally, Milly Shapiro as Marie Antoinette: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @millyshapiro The layers to this one...iconic. Happy Halloween, y'all!