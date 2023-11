4.

According to's director, Hideo Nakata, the film's crew had some real-life unfortunate encounters that suspiciously mirrored things that happen in the movie. Hideo explained that in the film, water is used to symbolize someone's evil spirit. So, it was especially creepy for him and the rest of the crew when their production office started flooding days after they started filming the movie. It was so bad that water was literally pouring out of the walls. Additionally, the set costumer had an incident walking to set on the Universal lot, where a 6-foot deer sprinted around the corner and right at her, going about 100 miles an hour. If she'd just been a few steps closer, she said it easily would've taken her down. In the film, there's a scene where Samara uses deer in an attempt to kill Rachel and Aidan.