21 Of The Absolute Creepiest Things People Have Actually Experienced (And Won't Soon Forget)

5. "I know this is going to sound ridiculous, but I swear it's real, and my sisters are witnesses to this experience! For context, I'm most comfortable sleeping facedown. In the house that my family used to live in, I shared a room with my sister. She sleeps like the dead and snores super loud. Well, one day I fell asleep wearing jean shorts and my noise-canceling headphones. Around 1 or 2 in the morning, I was awoken by a slap on my butt. I'm also a very deep sleeper, so it had to be a hard slap to have woken me up like that. I instantly woke up angry at whoever hit me."

"I took off my headphones and realized my sister was snoring loudly. I shook her, and she did not wake up. I heard giggling and stormed over to my other sisters' room, thinking it was them. I barged in, asking why they hit me, convinced that was why they were laughing. They said they had just been watching TikToks, but mentioned they'd heard a loud sound coming from my room. I asked where our rabbit was, as he has a habit of jumping off our bodies onto the next bed, so it could've been him. They said that he was in the living room. I checked, and he was, sitting in his litter box chewing hay. The only other potential suspects were our parents, who were asleep in their room. So, who or what hit me?

I felt chills run down my body at the idea that something supernatural hit me. I was terrified to go back to sleep that night and the following days. It got so bad that I was falling asleep at my desk at work. We held a prayer night in my room, and I could sleep again. However, for a week after the incident, I still felt sore on my buttcheek. My mom said, 'Well, let me see what's bothering you.' When she saw it, she gasped. Where I felt the slap, I had a bruise the size of a handprint. People laugh whenever I share this story, and I can laugh about it now, too, but it was the most terrifying thing to ever happen to me."



—Anonymous

