People Are Sharing Their "Old Person Trait," And It Proves That Some Things Actually Were Better "Back In The Day"

9. "F*** all touch screens in a car."

—kraftmacaroniandbeez



"Oh my god, I was scanning the comments to see if someone mentioned touch screens in cars before I went off on it.

I recently had to retire my 1996 Geo Prizm (RIP), and obviously, everything was manual. I could change the radio with buttons and fiddle with the climate controls with a dial and buttons that I could feel without taking my eyes off the road. Fantastic.

My new car is a 2015, and my husband's is a 2020, and both have everything on a screen. There's buttons on the steering wheel, but you have to look at the screen to see if your button-pushing resulted in what you wanted.

My husband's car has a feature where you can pair your phone and mirror the phone's screen on the car screen so you can text and mess with maps, music, whatever. Like...just drive the car!

If they've made it illegal to use your phone while driving, someone please tell me why they're making cars that are so screen-centric! How is this any different?"

—ameliah4105c0466