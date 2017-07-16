OK, So On "The Office," Who Was The Scranton Strangler? Here Are Some Theories

NBC

The case for: There's a long list of items that suggest Toby could be the Scranton Strangler, not least of which is his obsession with the case. After his time on the jury, he's wracked with guilt, which could be because he knows the wrong man went to prison. Also, did you see that green Mercury Cougar in the police chase? It turns out that car was once PARKED AT THE OFFICE.

The case against: Toby did go visit the convicted Scranton Strangler in prison, and got strangled as a result.

No but really, the case for: But perhaps that was because Toby confessed to Skub, and Skub attacked him in anger? Here's my theory: Skub and Toby actually acted in tandem, and there were TWO Scranton Stranglers. Skub was driving Toby's car that day, and attacked Toby in prison because he was angry that Toby served on the jury and helped convict him. That explains why Toby seemed to have zero friends...he actually had one very close friend, but he couldn't tell anyone about him!